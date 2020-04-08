SR Zones Manual Buttons

SUP – Support & Resistance Zone Detection Tool

The SUP Indicator is a professional trading tool designed to automatically detect and highlight Support and Resistance price zones on any market chart.
Using advanced zone-mapping algorithms, it visualizes the strongest price levels where the market frequently reacts — helping traders identify entries, reversals, breakouts, and risk-management areas.

In addition to automatic detection, the indicator also allows you to manually add your own zones, giving you more flexibility and full control over your trading strategy.

Main Features:

Automatic Support & Resistance zone detection

Option to manually add custom zones

Color-coded zone visualization for easy reading

High accuracy on all timeframes

Identifies strong reversal zones

Ideal for scalping, day trading, and swing trading

Lightweight, clean, and intuitive interface

See the market the way institutions do — with SUP, the smart and flexible Support & Resistance mapping tool.
