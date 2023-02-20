Jowzy Fx G1
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Jowzy Fx G1 is the indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct.
This indicator shows Swing that is a strong hint for an excellent entry point and finds immediately with alarm and notification and also has stop loss and entry point with candlestick checking for easy trading.
Main Features:
- Detect the best and most successful point of trend or reversal trend
- Easy-to-use and user-friendly indicator
- NO repaint
- Scan All charts button ( Forex, Crypto, Indices and commodities )
- Select and deselect time frames button for scan (M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN)
- It displays and pushes notification stop-loss and entry-point
- Candlestick check for the best entry point
- Use Fibonacci levels
- Sending the alert and push notification
- Alert enable/disable base on your setting time
- Adjust the pattern setting