Jowzy Fx G1

Jowzy Fx G1 is the indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct.

This indicator shows Swing that is a strong hint for an excellent entry point and finds immediately with alarm and notification and also has stop loss and entry point with candlestick checking for easy trading.

Main Features:

  • Detect the best and  most successful point of trend or reversal trend
  • Easy-to-use and user-friendly indicator
  • NO repaint
  • Scan All charts button ( Forex, Crypto, Indices and commodities )
  • Select and deselect time frames button for scan (M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN)
  • It displays and pushes notification stop-loss  and  entry-point
  • Candlestick check for the best entry point
  • Use Fibonacci levels
  • Sending the alert and push notification
  • Alert enable/disable base on your setting time
  • Adjust the pattern setting



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Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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