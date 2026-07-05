Smart Entry MT5

Smart Entry — Precision Entry Signal Indicator

Stop guessing your entries. Get clear, filtered Buy/Sell arrows only when it matters.

What It Does

Smart Entry is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that spots high-probability trend reversal points and marks them with simple green (Buy) and red (Sell) arrows directly on your chart.

Every signal passes through a 3-layer filter before it appears:

Reversal Detection — identifies the moment short-term price direction shifts Trend Confirmation — only signals that align with the broader trend are kept Momentum Confirmation — requires sufficient price momentum, based on your own threshold setting

Only when all three conditions align does an arrow appear — no arrow-spam on every minor wiggle.

Key Features

Non-repainting — arrows print only after the candle fully closes; nothing changes retroactively

— arrows print only after the candle fully closes; nothing changes retroactively Volatility-adaptive placement — arrow distance from price adjusts to current market volatility, so arrows never overlap candles

— arrow distance from price adjusts to current market volatility, so arrows never overlap candles Built-in alerts — pop-up and push notifications, so you never miss a signal even away from the screen

— pop-up and push notifications, so you never miss a signal even away from the screen Customizable colors — match arrows to your chart theme

— match arrows to your chart theme Lightweight & fast — fully self-contained calculations, ideal for backtesting and VPS use

Settings Guide

Setting What It Does Default Threshold Minimum momentum required to confirm a signal. Higher = fewer, stronger signals; lower = more frequent but less filtered signals. Tune per symbol/timeframe. 3.9 BuyArrowColor Color of the Buy arrow Lime SellArrowColor Color of the Sell arrow Red ArrowGapATR Distance of arrows from the candle, scaled to current volatility 1.2 EnableAlerts Turns pop-up/push notifications on or off On

How to Use

Attach Smart Entry to your chart Adjust Threshold for your symbol and timeframe (start with default, then fine-tune) Green arrow below price → potential Buy Red arrow above price → potential Sell Enable Alerts to get notified instantly without watching the screen

Note

This is an analysis tool to support trading decisions — not an automated EA, and it does not guarantee profits. Always test on a demo account and use proper risk management.

Best for: traders who want filtered, rule-based entry signals instead of relying on gut feel.