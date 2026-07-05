Smart Entry MT5

Smart Entry — Precision Entry Signal Indicator

Stop guessing your entries. Get clear, filtered Buy/Sell arrows only when it matters.

What It Does

Smart Entry is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that spots high-probability trend reversal points and marks them with simple green (Buy) and red (Sell) arrows directly on your chart.

Every signal passes through a 3-layer filter before it appears:

  1. Reversal Detection — identifies the moment short-term price direction shifts
  2. Trend Confirmation — only signals that align with the broader trend are kept
  3. Momentum Confirmation — requires sufficient price momentum, based on your own threshold setting

Only when all three conditions align does an arrow appear — no arrow-spam on every minor wiggle.

Key Features

  • Non-repainting — arrows print only after the candle fully closes; nothing changes retroactively
  • Volatility-adaptive placement — arrow distance from price adjusts to current market volatility, so arrows never overlap candles
  • Built-in alerts — pop-up and push notifications, so you never miss a signal even away from the screen
  • Customizable colors — match arrows to your chart theme
  • Lightweight & fast — fully self-contained calculations, ideal for backtesting and VPS use

Settings Guide

Setting What It Does Default
Threshold Minimum momentum required to confirm a signal. Higher = fewer, stronger signals; lower = more frequent but less filtered signals. Tune per symbol/timeframe. 3.9
BuyArrowColor Color of the Buy arrow Lime
SellArrowColor Color of the Sell arrow Red
ArrowGapATR Distance of arrows from the candle, scaled to current volatility 1.2
EnableAlerts Turns pop-up/push notifications on or off On

How to Use

  1. Attach Smart Entry to your chart
  2. Adjust Threshold for your symbol and timeframe (start with default, then fine-tune)
  3. Green arrow below price → potential Buy
  4. Red arrow above price → potential Sell
  5. Enable Alerts to get notified instantly without watching the screen

Note

This is an analysis tool to support trading decisions — not an automated EA, and it does not guarantee profits. Always test on a demo account and use proper risk management.

Best for: traders who want filtered, rule-based entry signals instead of relying on gut feel.


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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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5 (4)
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Ограниченное количество товаров по сниженной цене! Всего за 99 долларов! После покупки свяжитесь со мной, чтобы получить бонусный советник ORB Seeker EA и файлы с персонально оптимизированным набором функций. С уверенностью фиксируйте чистые вспышки активности во время сеансов! ORB Seeker MT5 — это профессиональный индикатор пробоя диапазона открытия (ORB), созданный для трейдеров, которым важны точность, простота, гибкость и понятная структура графика. Программа автоматически строит график пр
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