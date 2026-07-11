👑 Holy Grail Quantum:

🚨 EXCLUSIVE LAUNCH WARNING 🚨

Lifetime License: $499 (The price will increase by $100 for every 10 copies sold).

Rentals: 1 Year: $399 | 6 Months: $299 | 3 Months: $199*

Planned retail price: $2,499. Licenses are strictly limited to protect market inefficiencies.

🎁 DOUBLE BONUS OFFER: Buy Holy Grail Quantum today, leave an honest review, and receive our VIP bonus package: The Private Institutional Dashboard Indicator (to monitor your account metrics like a pro) + our Risk Management PDF Guide (Project 100K) ! Send me a private message after purchase to claim it!

Stop trading with "Retail Bots". Start investing with a Quantitative Fund. The market is saturated with disguised Grid and Martingale bots that work for a month and blow your account the next. Holy Grail Quantum is not a bot it is an institutional Artificial Intelligence architecture , operated by 10 independent Quantitative Engines acting simultaneously under the strict supervision of virtual Risk Managers.

Our mission is not to make a few dollars a day. Holy Grail Quantum was built with a single mathematical purpose: The Project 100K . It is designed to aggressively, yet scientifically, scale an initial capital of $400 up to the $100,000 mark.



The Origin of the System: I am not a "bot seller". I am the son of Jewish bankers and was born breathing the financial markets. I spent years working in the heart of the institutional market and saw firsthand why 99% of retail traders lose money.

Holy Grail Quantum is my answer to this. I applied all my knowledge of Risk Management and Quantitative Finance to create an autonomous ecosystem.

🏆 Quantitative Validation & Institutional Stress Test

We do not sell promises, we sell Statistics The logic of Holy Grail Quantum was not based on guesswork; it was extracted and validated after more than 1,000 autonomous backtest sessions simulating the most severe real market friction over the years.



Note: See the images below in the gallery with our Backtest reports. You will notice a smooth exponential growth and an incredibly low Absolute Drawdown, proving the protection of the initial capital.

Verified Lab Statistics:

Profit Factor: Consistently above 3.0

Win Rate: ~89% across the ecosystem.

Capital Protection: Near-zero Absolute Drawdown (initial risk locked before profit leverage).





DNA:

While other EAs rely on a single outdated indicator, Holy Grail Quantum acts as a Portfolio Manager within your MetaTrader 5:

1- Council of 10 AIs: The system runs multiple independent strategies at the same time (Arbitrage, Cointegration, Intermarket Spread, Volatility Targeting). If one fails, the other 9 protect the portfolio.

2- Bulletproof Risk Math: Risk is calculated using Institutional Physics: we use 95% CVaR (Expected Shortfall) to brake global exposure and the Scaled Kelly Criterion for surgical lot sizing.

- Critical Time Filters: Total evasion of dangerous periods (Spread Widening/Rollover) and active Friday protection ("Friday off").

🚀 Start in 3 Simple Steps (Plug & Play)

You do not need to be a programmer to trade like the elite.

1. Download: Acquire your official lifetime license here on the MQL5 Market.

2. Open an ECN/RAW Account: To extract precise profits, near-zero spreads are MANDATORY . We strongly recommend IC Markets or brokers with RAW spread.

3. Install and Turn On: Drag it to your H1 chart, select the Risk Profile (Balanced or Aggressive) and you are done. The Portfolio Manager will take control.

Technical Recommendations

Recommended Minimum Deposit: $400 (Optimized to the millimeter for the initial journey towards 100k).

Leverage: Minimum 1:500.

Broker: RAW/ECN zero spread broker is MANDATORY. If you haven't already, open your account here -> If you haven't already, open your account here -> https://icmarkets.com/?camp=93788

Account Type: -> -> https://icmarkets.com/?camp=93788 Hedging account is MANDATORY.



Premium 24/7 Support

Any questions about configuration, lot sizing, or broker selection, our team of developers and quantitative traders is ready to help you.

👉 Secure your Lifetime License today for only $499 before the next automatic price increase.

(Why rent for $399 a year when you can have lifetime access forever with just $100 more?)