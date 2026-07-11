Holy Grail Quantum

👑 Holy Grail Quantum:

🚨 EXCLUSIVE LAUNCH WARNING 🚨
Lifetime License: $499 (The price will increase by $100 for every 10 copies sold).
Rentals: 1 Year: $399 | 6 Months: $299 | 3 Months: $199*
Planned retail price: $2,499. Licenses are strictly limited to protect market inefficiencies.

🎁 DOUBLE BONUS OFFER: Buy Holy Grail Quantum today, leave an honest review, and receive our VIP bonus package: The Private Institutional Dashboard Indicator (to monitor your account metrics like a pro) + our Risk Management PDF Guide (Project 100K)! Send me a private message after purchase to claim it!

Stop trading with "Retail Bots". Start investing with a Quantitative Fund. The market is saturated with disguised Grid and Martingale bots that work for a month and blow your account the next. Holy Grail Quantum is not a bot it is an institutional Artificial Intelligence architecture, operated by 10 independent Quantitative Engines acting simultaneously under the strict supervision of virtual Risk Managers.

Our mission is not to make a few dollars a day. Holy Grail Quantum was built with a single mathematical purpose: The Project 100K. It is designed to aggressively, yet scientifically, scale an initial capital of $400 up to the $100,000 mark.


The Origin of the System: I am not a "bot seller". I am the son of Jewish bankers and was born breathing the financial markets. I spent years working in the heart of the institutional market and saw firsthand why 99% of retail traders lose money.

Holy Grail Quantum is my answer to this. I applied all my knowledge of Risk Management and Quantitative Finance to create an autonomous ecosystem.


🏆 Quantitative Validation & Institutional Stress Test

We do not sell promises, we sell Statistics The logic of Holy Grail Quantum was not based on guesswork; it was extracted and validated after more than 1,000 autonomous backtest sessions simulating the most severe real market friction over the years.


Note: See the images below in the gallery with our Backtest reports. You will notice a smooth exponential growth and an incredibly low Absolute Drawdown, proving the protection of the initial capital.


Verified Lab Statistics:
Profit Factor: Consistently above 3.0
Win Rate: ~89% across the ecosystem.
Capital Protection: Near-zero Absolute Drawdown (initial risk locked before profit leverage).


DNA:
While other EAs rely on a single outdated indicator, Holy Grail Quantum acts as a Portfolio Manager within your MetaTrader 5:
1- Council of 10 AIs: The system runs multiple independent strategies at the same time (Arbitrage, Cointegration, Intermarket Spread, Volatility Targeting). If one fails, the other 9 protect the portfolio.
2- Bulletproof Risk Math: Risk is calculated using Institutional Physics: we use 95% CVaR (Expected Shortfall) to brake global exposure and the Scaled Kelly Criterion for surgical lot sizing.
- Critical Time Filters: Total evasion of dangerous periods (Spread Widening/Rollover) and active Friday protection ("Friday off").

🚀 Start in 3 Simple Steps (Plug & Play)
You do not need to be a programmer to trade like the elite.
1. Download: Acquire your official lifetime license here on the MQL5 Market.
2. Open an ECN/RAW Account: To extract precise profits, near-zero spreads are MANDATORY. We strongly recommend IC Markets or brokers with RAW spread.
3. Install and Turn On: Drag it to your H1 chart, select the Risk Profile (Balanced or Aggressive) and you are done. The Portfolio Manager will take control.

Technical Recommendations
Recommended Minimum Deposit: $400 (Optimized to the millimeter for the initial journey towards 100k).
Leverage: Minimum 1:500.
Broker: RAW/ECN zero spread broker is MANDATORY. If you haven't already, open your account here -> https://icmarkets.com/?camp=93788
Account Type: Hedging account is MANDATORY.  -> https://icmarkets.com/?camp=93788


Premium 24/7 Support

Any questions about configuration, lot sizing, or broker selection, our team of developers and quantitative traders is ready to help you.

👉Secure your Lifetime License today for only $499 before the next automatic price increase.
(Why rent for $399 a year when you can have lifetime access forever with just $100 more?)

Stop trading with blind bots. Trade with Institutional Intelligence.
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.38 (52)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (9)
Experts
SomaGold is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). One chart, one EA, 32 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. This is my first published EA on MQL5. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD The price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Early buyers lock in the lowest price for the lifetime of the product. Concept Instead
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
Experts
Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent It
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (23)
Experts
BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
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