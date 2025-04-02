Holy Grail Quantum
- 专家
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- 版本: 1.20
- 更新: 11 七月 2026
- 激活: 20
👑 Holy Grail Quantum:
🚨 EXCLUSIVE LAUNCH WARNING 🚨
Lifetime License: $499 (The price will increase by $100 for every 10 copies sold).
Rentals: 1 Year: $399 | 6 Months: $299 | 3 Months: $199*
Planned retail price: $2,499. Licenses are strictly limited to protect market inefficiencies.
🎁 DOUBLE BONUS OFFER: Buy Holy Grail Quantum today, leave an honest review, and receive our VIP bonus package: The Private Institutional Dashboard Indicator (to monitor your account metrics like a pro) + our Risk Management PDF Guide (Project 100K)! Send me a private message after purchase to claim it!
Stop trading with "Retail Bots". Start investing with a Quantitative Fund. The market is saturated with disguised Grid and Martingale bots that work for a month and blow your account the next. Holy Grail Quantum is not a bot it is an institutional Artificial Intelligence architecture, operated by 10 independent Quantitative Engines acting simultaneously under the strict supervision of virtual Risk Managers.
Our mission is not to make a few dollars a day. Holy Grail Quantum was built with a single mathematical purpose: The Project 100K. It is designed to aggressively, yet scientifically, scale an initial capital of $400 up to the $100,000 mark.
The Origin of the System: I am not a "bot seller". I am the son of Jewish bankers and was born breathing the financial markets. I spent years working in the heart of the institutional market and saw firsthand why 99% of retail traders lose money.
Holy Grail Quantum is my answer to this. I applied all my knowledge of Risk Management and Quantitative Finance to create an autonomous ecosystem.
🏆 Quantitative Validation & Institutional Stress Test
We do not sell promises, we sell Statistics The logic of Holy Grail Quantum was not based on guesswork; it was extracted and validated after more than 1,000 autonomous backtest sessions simulating the most severe real market friction over the years.
Note: See the images below in the gallery with our Backtest reports. You will notice a smooth exponential growth and an incredibly low Absolute Drawdown, proving the protection of the initial capital.
Verified Lab Statistics:
Profit Factor: Consistently above 3.0
Win Rate: ~89% across the ecosystem.
Capital Protection: Near-zero Absolute Drawdown (initial risk locked before profit leverage).
DNA:
While other EAs rely on a single outdated indicator, Holy Grail Quantum acts as a Portfolio Manager within your MetaTrader 5:
1- Council of 10 AIs: The system runs multiple independent strategies at the same time (Arbitrage, Cointegration, Intermarket Spread, Volatility Targeting). If one fails, the other 9 protect the portfolio.
2- Bulletproof Risk Math: Risk is calculated using Institutional Physics: we use 95% CVaR (Expected Shortfall) to brake global exposure and the Scaled Kelly Criterion for surgical lot sizing.
- Critical Time Filters: Total evasion of dangerous periods (Spread Widening/Rollover) and active Friday protection ("Friday off").
🚀 Start in 3 Simple Steps (Plug & Play)
You do not need to be a programmer to trade like the elite.
1. Download: Acquire your official lifetime license here on the MQL5 Market.
2. Open an ECN/RAW Account: To extract precise profits, near-zero spreads are MANDATORY. We strongly recommend IC Markets or brokers with RAW spread.
3. Install and Turn On: Drag it to your H1 chart, select the Risk Profile (Balanced or Aggressive) and you are done. The Portfolio Manager will take control.
Technical Recommendations
Recommended Minimum Deposit: $400 (Optimized to the millimeter for the initial journey towards 100k).
Leverage: Minimum 1:500.
Broker: RAW/ECN zero spread broker is MANDATORY. If you haven't already, open your account here -> https://icmarkets.com/?camp=93788
Account Type: Hedging account is MANDATORY. -> https://icmarkets.com/?camp=93788
Premium 24/7 Support
Any questions about configuration, lot sizing, or broker selection, our team of developers and quantitative traders is ready to help you.
👉Secure your Lifetime License today for only $499 before the next automatic price increase.
(Why rent for $399 a year when you can have lifetime access forever with just $100 more?)
Stop trading with blind bots. Trade with Institutional Intelligence.