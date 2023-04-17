HAP_Trend EA is based on detection of Trendline algorithm and pending position strategy to EURUSD in M5 timeframe. I have developed HAP_Trend EA during 2022 and I have finished it at the end of 2022. I have been using HAP_Trend EA on REAL MONEY TEST since the beginning of 2023. As you may know real database and demo database are not exactly same, I have tested it on real account and it works on real account.

Using HAP_Trend EA in your account is very easy: drag and drop on eurusd M5, then you will enter only two inputs:

Lot: determine the Orders Volume: Order's Volume Will be ' 5*(lot/10000)*(Balance)

Kd= determine the maximum Opened positions Limit: maximum Opened positions Limit < = kd*10

Requirements:

Supported currency pairs: EURUSD.

Time frame: M5;

No configuration is Required , just Add a System for EURUSD M5

The adviser must work continuously, so it is advisable to use a VPS.

you can run this program by any deposit.

Results

Expert Advisor test results: HAP_Trend EA with an initial deposit of $2,000 and lot=.05 earned more than $8,000 ( 400% in 2 years ) on EURUSD M5 in the period from March 01, 2021 to March 31, 2023. The test shows Drawdown=10%.

You can get similar results by downloading the Demo version and testing it. You can only test and download a Demo version using a computer (PC), not a mobile phone.

Good luck.

H_ap



