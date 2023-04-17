HAP Trend
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
HAP_Trend EA is based on detection of Trendline algorithm and pending position strategy to EURUSD in M5 timeframe. I have developed HAP_Trend EA during 2022 and I have finished it at the end of 2022. I have been using HAP_Trend EA on REAL MONEY TEST since the beginning of 2023. As you may know real database and demo database are not exactly same, I have tested it on real account and it works on real account.
Using HAP_Trend EA in your account is very easy: drag and drop on eurusd M5, then you will enter only two inputs:
Lot: determine the Orders Volume: Order's Volume Will be ' 5*(lot/10000)*(Balance)
Kd= determine the maximum Opened positions Limit: maximum Opened positions Limit < = kd*10
Requirements:
Supported currency pairs: EURUSD.
Time frame: M5;
No configuration is Required , just Add a System for EURUSD M5
The adviser must work continuously, so it is advisable to use a VPS.
you can run this program by any deposit.
Results
Expert Advisor test results: HAP_Trend EA with an initial deposit of $2,000 and lot=.05 earned more than $8,000 (400% in 2 years) on EURUSD M5 in the period from March 01, 2021 to March 31, 2023. The test shows Drawdown=10%.
You can get similar results by downloading the Demo version and testing it. You can only test and download a Demo version using a computer (PC), not a mobile phone.
Good luck.
H_ap