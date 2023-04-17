HAP Trend

HAP_Trend EA is based on detection of Trendline algorithm and pending position strategy to EURUSD in M5 timeframe. I have developed HAP_Trend EA during 2022 and I have finished it at the end of 2022. I have been using HAP_Trend EA on REAL MONEY TEST since the beginning of 2023. As you may know real database and demo database are not exactly same, I have tested it on real account and it works on real account.
Using HAP_Trend EA in your account is very easy: drag and drop on eurusd M5, then you will enter only two inputs: 
Lot: determine the Orders Volume:  Order's Volume Will be ' 5*(lot/10000)*(Balance)
Kd= determine the maximum Opened positions Limit: maximum Opened positions Limit < = kd*10
 Requirements:
 Supported currency pairs: EURUSD.
 Time frame: M5;
No configuration is Required , just Add a System for EURUSD M5
The adviser must work continuously, so it is advisable to use a VPS.
you can run this program by any deposit.
Results
 Expert Advisor test results: HAP_Trend EA with an initial deposit of $2,000 and lot=.05 earned more than $8,000 (400% in 2 years) on EURUSD M5 in the period from March 01, 2021 to March 31, 2023. The test shows Drawdown=10%.
 You can get similar results by downloading the Demo version and testing it. You can only test and download a Demo version using a computer (PC), not a mobile phone.
 Good luck.
 H_ap

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The GOLDEN LUCKS is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor that pushes the boundaries of modern trading by integrating advanced artificial intelligence with the latest trading technologies. Built on the state-of-the-art GPT-4o platform, it leverages the unparalleled power of neural networks to adapt dynamically to ever-changing market conditions. What sets this EA apart is its use of advanced discrete Fourier visualization within the ATFNet framework. This innovative feature equalizes the frequency spec
Reactor EA MT5
Berat Cakan
Experts
Reactor MT5   is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for   Intraday   Trading.  it is   based on  m any indicators . The Expert was tested on the whole available historical period on   EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD and USDJPY M15  currency pair with exceptional results. You can download the demo and test it yourself. My tests were performed with the real tick date with   99,90% accuracy , actual spread, and additional slippage. The basic strategy starts with Market order in counter trend and tren
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The Mechanism is “following of Spike” as the strategy to  EURUSD at M5 timeframe. The Strategy has maximum 3 positions at any time. Each Trade has a fixed SL and fixed TP. its so easy to use “expert adviser:H_ap_spike_eurousd_m5” at your account: drag and drop on eurusd M5, then you will enter inputs: - I have a tow notices as an input above the inputs. - Loss: At most percent that you will risk on all Positions that will be opened together .(Expert will stop Ordering if your risk going more th
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H_ap_sp EA is based on detection of spike trading algorithm and pending position strategy to EURUSD in M5 timeframe. I have developed H_ap_sp EA during 2022 and I have finished it at the end of 2022. I have been using H_ap_sp EA on REAL MONEY TEST since the beginning of 2023. As you may know real database and demo database are not exactly same, I have tested it on real account and it works on real account. Using H_ap_sp EA in your account is very easy: drag and drop on eurusd M5, then you will
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