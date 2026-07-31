A2 Trade Manager Finale D
- Utilities
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- Version: 2.60
- Updated: 31 July 2026
A2 Trade Manager Finale EA is an EA that made for you that like SCALPING, HEDGING, or LONG TIME TRADING.
FREE FOR DEMO ACCOUNT ONLY!!!!
Features :
TRADING INFORMATION
- Total Equity information
- Running Total Profit / Loss information
- Margin Level information
- Running Profit / Loss each trade BUY and SELL (if Hedging)
- Total Lots information
- Current timeframe remaining
- Daily Profit / Loss information
- All time Profit / Loss information
- Local Currency conversion
TRADE MANAGER BUTTON
- Order Sell / Buy
- Breakevent (For multi layer position = To close some positions, and left 2 higher (for SELL) / lower (for BUY) positions.
- Close Partial (xx% or 50%) Buy / Sell Trade (By divides LOT each Trade) >> xx% can be changed on Setting.
- Close Only Buy / Sell Profitable positions.
- Close Only Buy / Sell Trades separately.
- Close All Trades ( Buy & Sell)
- Ability to manually set batch SL / TP
- Auto HEDGING / Revert Back Trade to Avoid Margin Call on Specific Percentage Balance Loss
- Autoclose Trade for a Specific Amount of Profit
- Auto set SL plus
- Martingale Mode ( One Click Buy / Sell Limit & Buy / Sell Stop ) for First Open Trade
- Etc (See on Attached Pictures)
FULLY CUSTOMIZABLE PANEL
- Added up to 2 MINICHARTs for MTF Analysis
- Ability for Embedding MINICHART TEMPLATE
- Set to fixed layout chart margin by highest and lowest candle gap with window like TV's layout.
- Etc (See on Attached Pictures)