CLOSE ALL TRADE EA is made to make easy the traders instantly close the trades.

FEATURES :





- CLOSE ALL TRADES : Traders can close ALL TRADES manually when reaching an AVERAGE PROFIT. Separated button for BUY and SELL trades.

- CLOSE PROFIT TRADES : Traders can close PROFITABLE TRADES manually for increase the EQUITY and let the loss trade to reach a PROFIT. Separated button for BUY and SELL trades.

- SHOW TOTAL LOSS / PROFIT : Traders will be informed about total LOSS / PROFIT for each BUY / SELL transaction.

- SHOW TOTAL LOTs : Traders will be informed about total LOTs that have been traded for each BUY / SELL transaction.

- LOW RAM RESOURCES : Feel free for LAG / FREEZE chart while running EA

- Magic Number for Possibility used on Multiwindow

- Customizable Position : The button could be located on MAIN CHART or SUB CHART.

- Customizable Button Color

- Customizable Button Font





Also available on DEMO VERSION for DEMO ACCOUNT ONLY.