Close All Trade

CLOSE ALL TRADE EA is made to make easy the traders instantly close the trades.

FEATURES :


- CLOSE ALL TRADES : Traders can close ALL TRADES manually when reaching an AVERAGE PROFIT. Separated button for BUY and SELL trades.

- CLOSE PROFIT TRADES   Traders can close PROFITABLE TRADES manually for increase the EQUITY and let the loss trade to reach a PROFIT. Separated button for BUY and SELL trades.

- SHOW TOTAL LOSS / PROFIT : Traders will be informed about total LOSS / PROFIT for each BUY / SELL transaction.

- SHOW TOTAL LOTs    Traders will be informed about total LOTs that have been traded for each BUY / SELL transaction.

- LOW RAM RESOURCES : Feel free for LAG / FREEZE chart while running EA

- Magic Number for Possibility used on Multiwindow

- Customizable Position : The button could be located on MAIN CHART or SUB CHART.

- Customizable Button Color

- Customizable Button Font


Also available on DEMO VERSION for DEMO ACCOUNT ONLY. 

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MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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