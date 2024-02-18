Close All Trade
- Utilities
-
- Version: 2.2
- Activations: 5
CLOSE ALL TRADE EA is made to make easy the traders instantly close the trades.
FEATURES :
- CLOSE ALL TRADES : Traders can close ALL TRADES manually when reaching an AVERAGE PROFIT. Separated button for BUY and SELL trades.
- CLOSE PROFIT TRADES : Traders can close PROFITABLE TRADES manually for increase the EQUITY and let the loss trade to reach a PROFIT. Separated button for BUY and SELL trades.
- SHOW TOTAL LOSS / PROFIT : Traders will be informed about total LOSS / PROFIT for each BUY / SELL transaction.
- SHOW TOTAL LOTs : Traders will be informed about total LOTs that have been traded for each BUY / SELL transaction.
- LOW RAM RESOURCES : Feel free for LAG / FREEZE chart while running EA
- Magic Number for Possibility used on Multiwindow
- Customizable Position : The button could be located on MAIN CHART or SUB CHART.
- Customizable Button Color
- Customizable Button Font
Also available on DEMO VERSION for DEMO ACCOUNT ONLY.