Win Panel

[Win Panel] Simple Entry and Close Positions

Introducing WinPanel, an order management tool designed to enhance and simplify your trading experience. WinPanel features a clean and intuitive interface, allowing you to close orders instantly with ease. It supports flexible position management, enabling you to close losing positions, profitable positions, or all open positions with a single click. In addition, WinPanel displays the total number of open positions, current profit, and the overall profit/loss percentage, giving you a clear overview of your trading performance at a glance.

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WinPanel also includes an Asynchronous Entry Mode, a powerful feature that enables the rapid execution of multiple orders simultaneously, making it ideal for high-volume trading strategies and efficient trade management.


Key Features:

  • Order Manager BUY/SELL
  • Close All Positions Loss
  • Close All Profit Positions
  • Close All Positions Loss and Profit.
  • Entry Asynchronous execution mode

Usage Warning:
  • Entry execution may be interrupted if the server network connection is problematic.
  • Try the demo version first to familiarize yourself with it.
  • Win Panel is only a tool for executing market entries and does not guarantee your success in live trading.
  • This is a free tool. if there are any questions, additional suggestions, please submit them in the comments column for the common good.


Please give a good review, to bring a smile to the creator, thank you..

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