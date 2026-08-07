VIDyA Master Scalper

  • Experts
  • Mohd Feroze
    Mohd Feroze

    Mohd Feroze

    • Algorithmic Trading Developer at  Self-Employed
    • India
    • 2100
    5 (3)
    Professional Algorithmic Trading Developer specializing in high-performance Meta Trader 5 Expert Advisors. I design robust, rule-based trading systems for Gold (XAUUSD), combining quantitative strategies, disciplined risk management, and continuous product improvements. Dedicated to delivering
    6 products 1 signal 2 comments
  • Version: 2.0
  • Updated: 7 August 2026
  • Activations: 5

VIDyA Master Scalper v2.00

Professional Adaptive Momentum Scalping Expert Advisor for XAUUSD

VIDyA Master Scalper is an intelligent Expert Advisor engineered specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe. The algorithm is designed to identify high-probability momentum opportunities using adaptive trend analysis, structural breakout confirmation, intelligent pullback continuation, and volatility-based risk management.

✔ Real Account Signal Available

VIDyA Master Scalper is running on a real trading account. Before purchasing, you can review the complete live trading performance including growth, drawdown, trading history and overall consistency.

View Live Signal

Key Features

  • Adaptive VIDyA Trend Detection
  • Intelligent Pullback Continuation
  • Structural Breakout Confirmation
  • Volume-Validated Entries
  • ATR Dynamic Stop Loss
  • Automatic Trailing Stop
  • Dynamic Lot Sizing
  • Built-in Trading Dashboard
  • No Grid & No Martingale
  • Optimized for XAUUSD M5
  • Three Optimized Risk Presets Included

Operational Notes

Trade Frequency The EA uses a multi-layer confirmation process and opens trades only when the configured market conditions align. This highly selective approach may result in fewer, but higher-probability trading opportunities.
Trend Discipline The advanced pullback engine enforces a strict 1-trade limit per trend phase and an 8-bar resting cooldown to prevent over-trading in choppy markets.
News Events No manual intervention is required during high-impact economic news. The EA continues evaluating entries using its predefined mathematical rules.
Trading Philosophy Every position is opened with a predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit calculated at the millisecond of entry. The EA does not use Grid, Martingale, or Hedging recovery strategies.

Trading Strategy

Adaptive VIDyA Trend Detection Uses the Variable Index Dynamic Average (VIDyA) to adapt its smoothing according to changing market volatility, executing entries on momentum crossovers.
Intelligent Pullback Continuation Executes continuation entries during established trends using advanced pullback validation and structural breakout confirmation.
Structural Breakout Validation Recent swing highs and lows are identified using Fractal analysis. Trades are only executed after price confirms a genuine structural breakout.
Volume Confirmation Entries require above-average tick volume to validate that momentum is supported by market participation rather than thin liquidity.

Risk Management

Dynamic ATR Stop Loss Stop Loss distance automatically adapts to current market volatility using the Average True Range (ATR).
Trailing Stop Automatically protects baseline profits as price rapidly expands in favor of the position, allowing winners to run.
Dynamic Lot Sizing Three optimized preset files are included: Conservative, Balanced (Default), and Aggressive, allowing users to choose the preferred balance between risk and growth.
Execution Protection Includes slippage control, broker stop-level validation and margin verification before every order submission.

Built-in Trading Dashboard

The integrated dashboard provides real-time trading information directly on the chart, including:

  • Account Balance & Equity
  • Current Equity Drawdown Status
  • Dynamically Calculated Next Lot Size
  • Active Trades Count

Recommended Trading Conditions

Symbol XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe M5
Minimum Deposit $300+
Account Type Raw Spread / ECN account preferred (Low spread strongly recommended)
Execution Environment Fast broker execution and a low-latency VPS are highly recommended for reliable trailing stop management.

Important Notes

Broker Recommendation For optimal performance, use a reputable ECN or Raw Spread broker with consistently low trading costs. Lower spreads and faster execution can help improve trade execution, particularly for scalping strategies.
Spread Requirements Lower spreads are strongly recommended. While the EA can operate under different market conditions, higher spreads may reduce trading efficiency and affect overall performance.
Risk Configuration Review and adjust the lot size and other risk parameters according to your account balance, trading objectives, and personal risk tolerance before using the EA on a live account.
Backtesting Always perform your own Strategy Tester backtests using your broker's historical data, account type, leverage, and intended trading settings before enabling live trading.
Demo Testing Recommended It is strongly recommended to test the EA on a demo account first to verify that the selected settings perform as expected under your broker's trading conditions before moving to a live account.
Broker Differences Backtest and live trading results may vary between brokers due to differences in spreads, commissions, execution quality, liquidity, server time, contract specifications, and price feeds. The same settings can produce different results across different trading environments.
Market Conditions Financial markets are dynamic. Trading performance may vary as volatility, liquidity, and market conditions change over time. Periodically review your settings when appropriate.
User Responsibility The default parameters are intended as a starting configuration only. Every trader is responsible for selecting appropriate settings based on their own experience, financial situation, and risk tolerance.

For best results, use a low-spread ECN or Raw Spread account, preferably with a VPS for stable execution. Always perform Strategy Tester backtests and demo testing using the same broker, account type, leverage, and trading conditions that you intend to use for live trading. Historical performance and live signal results are provided for reference only and do not guarantee future performance.

What's New in v2.00

  • ✔ Added Smart Pullback Continuation Engine
  • ✔ Enhanced Trend Validation
  • ✔ Improved Entry Quality
  • ✔ Added One Pullback Per Trend Protection
  • ✔ Included Conservative, Balanced & Aggressive Presets
  • ✔ Original VIDyA Crossover, ATR Stop Loss & Volume Filter remain unchanged

Support & Installation Assistance

If you need assistance with installation, EA setup, broker compatibility, VPS configuration or input parameters, please contact me through the MQL5 messaging system.

New users: After purchasing VIDyA Master Scalper, you are welcome to contact me through MQL5 messages for installation and initial setup assistance.

  • ✔ Verified Real Live Signal
  • ✔ Adaptive Momentum Strategy
  • ✔ Adaptive VIDyA Trend Detection
  • ✔ Intelligent Pullback Continuation
  • ✔ Structural Breakout Confirmation
  • ✔ Volume-Validated Entries
  • ✔ ATR Dynamic Risk Management
  • ✔ Automatic Trailing Stop
  • ✔ Dynamic Lot Sizing
  • ✔ Built-in Trading Dashboard
  • ✔ No Grid Strategy
  • ✔ No Martingale Recovery
  • ✔ Strict 1-Trade Per Trend Limit
  • ✔ Every Trade Uses a Stop Loss
  • ✔ Optimized specifically for XAUUSD M5
  • ✔ Fully Automated Trading

Developed by Mohd Feroze
Algorithmic Trading Developer

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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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