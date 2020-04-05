VIDyA Master Scalper

VIDyA Master Scalper v2.00

Professional Adaptive Momentum Scalping Expert Advisor for XAUUSD

VIDyA Master Scalper is a professional Expert Advisor engineered specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe, with a strong focus on long-term automated trading and disciplined risk management. The algorithm is designed to identify high-probability momentum opportunities using adaptive trend analysis, structural breakout confirmation, intelligent pullback continuation, volume validation, and volatility-based risk management.

The goal is simple: trade selectively, manage risk systematically, and follow a disciplined automated approach designed for long-term use — rather than chasing quick profits or forcing trades in unsuitable market conditions.

 Built for Long-Term Trading

VIDyA Master Scalper is designed with a long-term trading mindset. It is not built around chasing quick profits or forcing trades every day. The EA focuses on disciplined trade selection, adaptive market analysis, controlled risk, and consistent execution, making it suitable for traders looking for a systematic automated solution that can be used over the long term.

Instead of constantly entering the market, VIDyA Master Scalper waits for multiple conditions to align before taking a trade. This selective approach may result in fewer trades during unsuitable market conditions, helping the EA avoid unnecessary over-trading and maintain a disciplined trading process.

  • ✔ Designed for long-term automated use
  • ✔ Focuses on disciplined trading rather than forced daily entries
  • ✔ Adaptive strategy designed for changing market conditions
  • ✔ Strict trade-selection and trend discipline
  • ✔ Every trade uses a predefined Stop Loss
  • ✔ No Grid & No Martingale recovery
  • ✔ Dynamic risk and lot-size management
  • ✔ Conservative, Balanced & Aggressive risk presets

Long-term design does not mean guaranteed profits or that the EA will be profitable in every market condition. Trading performance can vary over time. Always use appropriate risk management, backtesting and demo testing before live deployment.

Real Account Signal Available

VIDyA Master Scalper is running on a real trading account. Before purchasing, you can review the complete live trading performance including growth, drawdown, trading history and overall consistency.

View Live Signal

Key Features

  • Adaptive VIDyA Trend Detection
  • Intelligent Pullback Continuation
  • Structural Breakout Confirmation
  • Volume-Validated Entries
  • ATR Dynamic Stop Loss
  • Automatic Trailing Stop
  • Dynamic Lot Sizing
  • Built-in Trading Dashboard
  • No Grid & No Martingale
  • Optimized for XAUUSD M5
  • Three Optimized Risk Presets Included

Operational Notes


Trade Frequency The EA uses a multi-layer confirmation process and opens trades only when the configured market conditions align. This highly selective approach may result in fewer, but higher-probability trading opportunities.
Trend Discipline The advanced pullback engine enforces a strict 1-trade limit per trend phase and an 8-bar resting cooldown to prevent over-trading in choppy markets.
News Events No manual intervention is required during high-impact economic news. The EA continues evaluating entries using its predefined mathematical rules.
Trading Philosophy Every position is opened with a predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit calculated at the millisecond of entry. The EA does not use Grid, Martingale, or Hedging recovery strategies.

Trading Strategy


Adaptive VIDyA Trend Detection Uses the Variable Index Dynamic Average (VIDyA) to adapt its smoothing according to changing market volatility, executing entries on momentum crossovers.
Intelligent Pullback Continuation Executes continuation entries during established trends using advanced pullback validation and structural breakout confirmation.
Structural Breakout Validation Recent swing highs and lows are identified using Fractal analysis. Trades are only executed after price confirms a genuine structural breakout.
Volume Confirmation Entries require above-average tick volume to validate that momentum is supported by market participation rather than thin liquidity.

Risk Management


Dynamic ATR Stop Loss Stop Loss distance automatically adapts to current market volatility using the Average True Range (ATR).
Trailing Stop Automatically protects baseline profits as price rapidly expands in favor of the position, allowing winners to run.
Dynamic Lot Sizing Three optimized preset files are included: Conservative, Balanced (Default), and Aggressive, allowing users to choose the preferred balance between risk and growth.
Execution Protection Includes slippage control, broker stop-level validation and margin verification before every order submission.

Built-in Trading Dashboard

The integrated dashboard provides real-time trading information directly on the chart, including:

  • Account Balance & Equity
  • Current Equity Drawdown Status
  • Dynamically Calculated Next Lot Size
  • Active Trades Count

Recommended Trading Conditions


Symbol XAUUSD (Gold)
Time-frame M5
Minimum Deposit $300+
Account Type Raw Spread / ECN account preferred (Low spread strongly recommended)
Execution Environment Fast broker execution and a low-latency VPS are highly recommended for reliable trailing stop management.

Important Notes


Broker Recommendation For optimal performance, use a reputable ECN or Raw Spread broker with consistently low trading costs. Lower spreads and faster execution can help improve trade execution, particularly for scalping strategies.
Spread Requirements Lower spreads are strongly recommended. While the EA can operate under different market conditions, higher spreads may reduce trading efficiency and affect overall performance.
Risk Configuration Review and adjust the lot size and other risk parameters according to your account balance, trading objectives, and personal risk tolerance before using the EA on a live account.
Back testing Always perform your own Strategy Tester backtests using your broker's historical data, account type, leverage, and intended trading settings before enabling live trading.
Demo Testing Recommended It is strongly recommended to test the EA on a demo account first to verify that the selected settings perform as expected under your broker's trading conditions before moving to a live account.
Broker Differences Backtest and live trading results may vary between brokers due to differences in spreads, commissions, execution quality, liquidity, server time, contract specifications, and price feeds. The same settings can produce different results across different trading environments.
Market Conditions Financial markets are dynamic. Trading performance may vary as volatility, liquidity, and market conditions change over time. Periodically review your settings when appropriate.
User Responsibility The default parameters are intended as a starting configuration only. Every trader is responsible for selecting appropriate settings based on their own experience, financial situation, and risk tolerance.

For best results, use a low-spread ECN or Raw Spread account, preferably with a VPS for stable execution. Always perform Strategy Tester backtests and demo testing using the same broker, account type, leverage, and trading conditions that you intend to use for live trading. Historical performance and live signal results are provided for reference only and do not guarantee future performance.

What's New in v2.00

  • ✔ Added Smart Pullback Continuation Engine
  • ✔ Enhanced Trend Validation
  • ✔ Improved Entry Quality
  • ✔ Added One Pullback Per Trend Protection
  • ✔ Included Conservative, Balanced & Aggressive Presets
  • ✔ Original VIDyA Crossover, ATR Stop Loss & Volume Filter remain unchanged

Support & Installation Assistance

If you need assistance with installation, EA setup, broker compatibility, VPS configuration or input parameters, please contact me through the MQL5 messaging system.

New users: After purchasing VIDyA Master Scalper, you are welcome to contact me through MQL5 messages for installation and initial setup assistance.

Why Choose VIDyA Master Scalper?

  • ✔ Verified Real Live Signal
  • ✔ Designed for Long-Term Automated Trading
  • ✔ Adaptive Momentum Strategy
  • ✔ Adaptive VIDyA Trend Detection
  • ✔ Intelligent Pullback Continuation
  • ✔ Structural Breakout Confirmation
  • ✔ Volume-Validated Entries
  • ✔ ATR Dynamic Risk Management
  • ✔ Automatic Trailing Stop
  • ✔ Dynamic Lot Sizing
  • ✔ No Grid Strategy
  • ✔ No Martingale Recovery
  • ✔ Strict 1-Trade Per Trend Limit
  • ✔ Every Trade Uses a Stop Loss
  • ✔ Optimized specifically for XAUUSD M5
  • ✔ Fully Automated Trading

Developed by Mohd Feroze
Algorithmic Trading Developer

Рекомендуем также
XauUsd Strategy EA v4
Sergio Millares Raposo
Эксперты
Профессиональный советник (Expert Advisor, EA) для XAUUSD, работающий на 5-минутном таймфрейме и основанный на пересечениях скользящих средних для выявления трендов и четких точек входа в сделку с золотом.** Он разработан для обнаружения быстрых и устойчивых движений, отфильтровывая ложные сигналы и избегая шума на боковых рынках. Идеально подходит для трейдеров, стремящихся к автоматизации, стабильности и четкой стратегии для высоковолатильного актива. Система адаптируется к динамике XAUUSD и м
C34 Martinah MT5 Expert Advisors
Ilham Hijrah Saputra
Эксперты
C34 Martinah MT5 Expert Advisor is an automated trading solution developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Based on the advanced Martingale Cost Averaging Strategy, it combines intelligent position scaling with an adaptive grid management system to optimize trade recovery during adverse market conditions. Designed for flexibility and stability, the C34 Martinah supports all major currency pairs and timeframes, allowing traders to tailor its parameters to their individual trading style and risk to
Usdcad Smart
Mehdi Ghanadan
Эксперты
TickAll - Automated Trading Robot Introduction:   TickAll     is an automated trading robot designed to assist both novice traders and professional traders in the Forex market. Utilizing advanced algorithms and up-to-date market analysis,   TickAll         helps you make the best trading decisions. Market Analysis:   TickAll continuously monitors the market, analyzing various indicators, price movements, and patterns to identify potential trading opportunities. Trend Identification:   Using sop
FREE
Crow Scalper
Ringga Ardiantoro
Эксперты
Introducing our MT5 Expert Advisor, designed specifically for traders looking to capitalize on ranging market conditions. This EA employs a sophisticated Martingale strategy to maximize profit potential while managing risk effectively. Here's what sets our EA apart: Key Features: Optimal for Ranging Markets : Our EA excels in markets with consistent price oscillations, allowing you to capture frequent, smaller profits. Martingale Strategy : The EA increases the lot size after each loss, enhancin
Kamaitachi Pro MT5
Tawan Mein
Эксперты
Dear Traders, Welcome to Eternity Zero Product. KAMAITACHI EA PRO MT5 V.2.13     This EA base on Bollinger bands & Rsi Divergence  mean-reversion strategies.    - Instanly Buy and Sell add the same time for IB Lot-Rebate.    - lotplus feature when the price go wrong direction.     - Slash Order feature when the price go wrong direction and the price go back and takeprofit EA will slash first order and last order when you have order more then 2 order.    - with this feature your risk is not to
Maxi Daxi
Malhar Utpalkumar Jivrajani
Эксперты
Introducing Maxi Daxi, a meticulously crafted Expert Advisor designed for consistent, long-term success in the Germany Index (DAX) market. Maxi Daxi will NOT BLOW your account. No Grid, No Martingale, No Averaging, No AI/ML, No Quantum gimmicks. We made it to be steady and not risky. DO NOT WORRY! WE ARE NOT GOING TO INCREASE THE PRICE! Instead, we will stop selling this once we reach to the 30 sales. After purchasing, DM me for LIVE SIGNAL (myfxbook).  LIVE TRADES match 100% with myfxbook . In
SniperGOLD
Tanakon Montrtt
Эксперты
SNIPER GOLD ASSASSIN MT5 — Institutional Daily Breakout System Sniper Gold Assassin MT5 is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) engineered specifically for high-probability breakout trading on Gold (XAUUSD). Rather than utilizing dangerous grid math, infinite martingales, or averaging techniques that expose your account to toxic liabilities, this EA operates like a professional proprietary trader—hunting institutional volume spikes based on the previous day's market boundaries.
Bella Scalper
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Эксперты
BELLA EA – Breakout Trading System for EURUSD Capture Key Level Breakouts. Ride the Trend. Protect Profits. The BELLA EA is a fully automated trading system designed to capture price breakouts at key levels (highs and lows) in the forex market. By entering trades when price breaks out of these critical points, BELLA EA aims to take advantage of rapid price movements to generate profits. With a built-in trailing stop and partial profit closure logic, the EA helps secure gains while reducing risk
NEXA Bb Zone Recovery
Park Seongcheon
Эксперты
NEXA Bb Zone Recovery 1. Обзор продукта NEXA Bb Zone Recovery — это торговый робот (Expert Advisor) для платформы MetaTrader 5, основанный на принципе возврата цены к среднему значению с использованием индикатора Bollinger Bands. Система предназначена для определения ситуаций, когда цена временно выходит за пределы нормального диапазона волатильности и затем возвращается к центральной зоне. Expert Advisor использует строго формализованную логику и анализирует сигналы исключительно на закрытых св
Gold Edge V1
Thorsten Koch
5 (1)
Эксперты
Gold Edge V1 is a real-tick-safe volatility breakout Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD). It trades long breakouts from H1 compression zones using market execution, large profit targets and adaptive trailing stops. Of course, the zone timeframe and entry timeframe can be changed at any time if you want to experiment a little. Gold Edge V1 – Volatility Breakout Expert for Gold Gold Edge V1 is a professional volatility breakout Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). It wa
Aurion Edge Pro Gold AI
Diogenes De Souza Negreiros
Эксперты
Aurion Edge Pro Gold AI Профессиональный советник для XAUUSD (Gold) | MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Aurion Edge Pro Gold AI — профессиональный советник (Expert Advisor) для MetaTrader 5 (MT5) , разработанный для торговли XAUUSD (Gold) с использованием адаптивного интеллекта, Price Action, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), мультитаймфреймового анализа и профессионального управления рисками. Система предназначена для поиска торговых возможностей с высокой вероятностью успеха, уделяя особое внимание качеству входа,
VectorAnchor
Jerome Alan Wood
Эксперты
# VectorAnchor (v1.05) VectorAnchor is a multi-pair grid Expert Advisor for **AUDUSD, EURUSD, and NZDUSD on H1**, built around controlled grid recovery and basket-level profit management. Version 1.05 adds two major upgrades: a **built-in regime filter** that keeps the EA out of the market conditions that break grid systems, and **equity-scaled position sizing**. The EA automatically applies the validated configuration for whichever of the three pairs it is attached to — no manual setup of the
Gbpusd Smart
Mehdi Ghanadan
3 (2)
Эксперты
TickAll - Automated Trading Robot Introduction: TickAll   is an automated trading robot designed to assist both novice traders and professional traders in the Forex market. Utilizing advanced algorithms and up-to-date market analysis, TickAll       helps you make the best trading decisions. Market Analysis: TickAll continuously monitors the market, analyzing various indicators, price movements, and patterns to identify potential trading opportunities. Trend Identification: Using sophisticated a
FREE
Gold Tristronge XXX
Jeison Martinez Quintero
Эксперты
Gold Tristronge XXX – Советник для XAUUSD (Золото) для MetaTrader 5 Версия 2.05   | Авторские права 2026 Jeison Martinez Общее описание Gold Tristronge XXX — это алгоритмический торговый советник, специально разработанный для   XAUUSD (Золото)   на   1-минутном (M1)   графике. Его работа основана на   импульсной стратегии , которая идентифицирует свечи с широким диапазоном (wide range) в направлении основного тренда, в сочетании со строгой системой управления рисками и защиты капитала. Сове
Gold Excel Trader
Andrew Pun Magar
Эксперты
After vigorous research on the pattern recognition system, we implemented the strategy with two way confirmation for XAUUSD. This time for XAUUSD, this strategy is targeted to mainly keep the DD low as possible. We have tested it on 0.01, 0.02 and 0.03... the bare minimum possible on $1k account. The DD has remained below 10%.  As Buffet says "There are two rules to making money: 1) Never lose money and 2) Never forget rule no.1"  Live results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385099 Gold Excel
Gold Range Scalper
Maxwell Brighton Onyango
Эксперты
Gold Range Grid   is a range-based Expert Advisor developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform, designed to operate exclusively on the   XAUUSD (Gold)   symbol. The Expert Advisor runs on the   M1 timeframe   and defines a fixed price range using the   Offset Pips   input parameter. This range represents a static support or resistance zone that remains unchanged throughout the trading day. The zone is recalculated only when the Expert Advisor is restarted or when input parameters are modified. Tradin
The Gold Guardian
Saumyajit Purakayastha
2 (1)
Эксперты
The Gold Guardian (TGG) – Professional XAUUSD Breakout & Swing EA (M5) The Gold Guardian is a professional breakout and swing-capture Expert Advisor built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe . It acts as a disciplined guardian of your capital — cutting false breakouts quickly with small stop-losses, while chasing extended gold trends with precision trailing stops. Unlike risky bots that rely on martingale, grids, or averaging, The Gold Guardian is built on risk discipline : keep l
Investopedia FIVE
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
Эксперты
Советник Investopedia FIVE EA основан на этой статье: https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/08/five-minute-momo.asp ТОРГОВЫЕ УСЛОВИЯ - Ищите валютную пару, торгующуюся ниже EMA X-периода, а MACD находится на отрицательной территории. - Подождите, пока цена пересечет EMA X-периода, затем убедитесь, что MACD либо находится в процессе перехода от отрицательного к положительному, либо перешел на положительную территорию в течение пяти баров. - Открывайте длинные позиции на X пунктов выше
SlingShot Fx Pro
Adam Zolei
Эксперты
Sling Shot FX Pro – Precision. Protection. Performance. This is an introductory offer at a heavily reduced price. The price will increase soon, as the product achieves its early adoption goals. Secure your license now to benefit from the lowest price and all future updates! Step into the world of professional algorithmic trading with Sling Shot FX Pro – an advanced Expert Advisor built for traders who demand consistency, control, and cutting-edge automation. This system is powered by a propriet
SpaceX EA Bot
Allan Munene Mutiiria
Эксперты
SpaceX EA Bot is a tool that combines volume , trend , price action and intensity indicators and finds the best trades available to take for the system to be effective. It incorporates the best trading strategies to predict the most accurate trend and automatically places trades respectivelly. Here is the best part of the Bot - if the prediction fails, it MANAGES the trades to breakeven and then trails the trades afterwards, and of course, this setting is left for the user to decide, and manages
Bobot AI
Namu Makwembo
Эксперты
Bobot AI is a sophisticated automated forex trading program that utilizes advanced algorithms to analyze market data and make predictions about future price movements. Our system is designed to quickly identify patterns and trends in the market, allowing you to make informed trading decisions. With automatic trade execution and a risk management strategy in place, Bobot AI empowers you to trade with confidence and ease Our focus is on helping traders make better-informed decisions and providing
Double RSI Trend EA
Hasmukh B Kholia
4.5 (4)
Эксперты
Double RSI EA – Smart Multi-Timeframe Strategy This Expert Advisor uses two RSI indicators from different timeframes to confirm Buy/Sell signals. A trade is opened only when both RSI values meet the required level — reducing false entries and improving accuracy. Dual RSI confirmation (e.g., H1 + M15) Price-based SL/TP and optional trailing stop Only one active trade at a time Reverse trades enabled after signal change ️ On-chart status panel for RSI1, RSI2 & trade status Works
FREE
Everest Peak MT5 EA
Mikhael Kurniawan
Эксперты
Everest Peak EA is an Expert Advisor designed using multiple Moving Average indicators as a filter to make it more reliable to search entry point and follow the trend strategy. This EA can avoid trading in high impact news based on economic calendar to make sure it will entry in excellent condition. The best thing of this EA it can trade on any Forex Pairs, Crypto and Gold (XAUUSD) and you can change or optimize the indicator parameter. User can use default set to trade or to get better result,
Edge Breakout EA MT5
Elif Kaya
Эксперты
Edge Breakout EA Trade the market's own volatility, on edge. - It is 99$ now.  It is enabled for 2 purchases. Contact me for instruction or any questions! Edge Breakout EA is a rules-based breakout Expert Advisor built around one idea: each trading forms a price range, and a decisive break of that range often signals the move for the rest of the price. The EA measures that range automatically for you and manages entries, exits, and risk around it without any manual intervention. How it works Ran
MAM Black
Matei-Alexandru Mihai
Эксперты
Overview MAM Black is a profit-only grid Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built for S&P 500 / US500 instruments. It opens positions only in the direction of the EMA slope, adapts grid spacing with ATR, and closes baskets strictly in profit using equity targets and trailing. When risk thresholds are reached, it automatically applies freeze, pause, or light-hedge protection. Key Features Trend-aligned grid: entries occur only when price and EMA slope confirm direction. ATR-adaptive steps: grid l
WeekAnchor Eight
Masahiro Takashima
5 (1)
Эксперты
WeekAnchor Eight О цене Текущая цена — 99 USD. По мере накопления трек-рекорда живого сигнала и роста числа продаж цена будет поэтапно пересматриваться в сторону повышения — цена вашей покупки останется самой низкой, по которой этот продукт когда-либо доставался вам. Искренне благодарим всех, кто приобрёл по более ранним ценам. Наша политика — поэтапно повышать цену по мере накопления живого трек-рекорда и роста числа пользователей. После покупки все обновления линейки v1.x (Crisis Guard, доб
Vectorithm YHigh Retest
Andtle Austin Dube
Эксперты
Vectorithm YHigh Retest EA Обзор Vectorithm YHigh Retest это простой экспертный советник по логике пробоя и ретеста, который торгует одну идею. Цена должна пробить максимум вчерашнего дня вверх. Цена должна сделать ретест зоны вчерашнего максимума. Цена должна снова закрыться выше уровня, чтобы подтвердить ретест. Затем советник открывает сделку Buy. Советник предназначен для торговли только тем символом, на график которого он установлен. Он не сканирует несколько символов. Торговая логика Шаг 1
EA Alpha Expert
Jonatas Da Silva Cruz
Эксперты
Eu tentei muitas coisas na negociação forex no passado e aprendi muito nos últimos 3,5 anos. Tentei   varias  ferramentas para negociação manual e nao tive muito sucesso. Sempre fui fascinado com o mercado forex, . A integração dos dados de volume é uma característica única e aumenta muito a qualidade das decisões comerciais do Expert Advisor. E sim, você tem que lembrar que os resultados do backtest não são os mesmos que resultados ao vivo. Mas aqui eles estão muito próximos. agora o único Exp
Gridingale MT5
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.67 (9)
Эксперты
Gridingale - это новый сложный советник, сочетающий в себе сетку и мартингейл. Он создает сетку ордеров в соответствии с настройками, но также добавляет к ней мартингейл. Таким образом, он будет фиксировать прибыль на малых и больших движениях.  Встроена система покрытия убытков, позволяющая восстанавливать ордера, которые слишком удалены от текущей цены. Есть возможность фильтровать открытие нового цикла с помощью индикатора. Он может работать на обеих сторонах одновременно, но интересно, чтоб
FREE
Breakout Retest Bitcoin PRO
Alfred Denzyl Jaftha
Эксперты
BTCUSDm Breakout & Retest Static TP H4 breakout • M15 retest • fixed TP • 1 % risk per trade Overview The BTCUSDm Breakout & Retest EA implements a simple, robust strategy on the BTCUSDm futures contract: Detects consolidation breakouts on the H4 timeframe. Waits for a retest of the breakout level on the M15 chart. Enters market orders with a static, reward-to-risk TP based on a configurable multiplier. All orders are sized to risk a fixed percentage of account equity, with a hard cap on maxim
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.93 (28)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Hunter — это Expert Advisor для торговли XAUUSD / Gold на MetaTrader 5. Он создан для трейдеров, которые предпочитают советник по золоту без сетки, без мартингейла, с реальными Stop Loss и Take Profit, а также с контролируемым управлением риском. Вы можете проверить live-сигналы перед покупкой: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Go
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Другие продукты этого автора
Gold Reaper X Pro
Mohd Feroze
5 (1)
Эксперты
Gold Reaper X PRO Automated XAUUSD Trading with Trend Confirmation, Recovery Management and Built-In Basket Protection Gold Reaper X PRO is an automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. The EA combines higher-timeframe trend confirmation with lower-timeframe entry conditions, configurable recovery management, balance-based lot scaling, session controls, cooldown protection and basket-level drawdown management. Recommended for traders looking f
Gold Reaper X
Mohd Feroze
5 (1)
Эксперты
Gold Reaper X – Professional Gold Scalping EA (XAUUSD) Gold Reaper X is a high-frequency automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 timeframe. It is optimized for brokers offering low spreads and fast execution. The EA combines a higher-timeframe H1 trend filter with an adaptive recovery grid logic, allowing it to trade short-term volatility while adjusting to changing market conditions. Key Features Adaptive Profit Target System Automatically scales take-profit t
FREE
TrendFuze Pro
Mohd Feroze
5 (1)
Индикаторы
TrendFuze Pro – Manual Trading Dashboard for MT5 TrendFuze Pro is a free manual trading dashboard for MT5, designed to help traders combine higher-timeframe trend bias, current-timeframe trend context, momentum conditions, and candle confirmation logic into a single, clear view. This tool does not trade automatically and does not open or close positions. It functions as a decision-support indicator to reduce analysis overload and highlight higher-probability market conditions in real time. Overv
FREE
Catalyst News Trader PRO
Mohd Feroze
Эксперты
Catalyst News Trader PRO v2.10 Dual-Engine News Reaction Expert Advisor for MT5 Catalyst News Trader PRO is a rule-based Expert Advisor engineered to trade around high-impact and medium-impact US economic news releases. The EA reads live data directly from the MQL5 Economic Calendar, automatically selects between two entry engines based on each event's impact level, and manages every resulting position with a configurable martingale Grid Strategy - no manual intervention required during the re
TradeForge Pro
Mohd Feroze
Утилиты
TradeForge Pro – Trade Management Dashboard TradeForge Pro is a trade management utility designed for traders who want precise control over stop loss/take profit handling, position grouping, and trade execution. It provides an on-chart interface that allows Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to be managed virtually rather than sent directly to the broker ("Ghost Levels"), along with tools for managing multiple positions and trailing logic. It is designed for both scalpers requiring fast manual exe
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв