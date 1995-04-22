VIDyA Master Scalper

  • 专家
  • Mohd Feroze
    Mohd Feroze

    Mohd Feroze

    • Algorithmic Trading Developer 在  Self-Employed
    • 印度
    • 2187
    5 (3)
    Professional Algorithmic Trading Developer specializing in high-performance Meta Trader 5 Expert Advisors. I design robust, rule-based trading systems for Gold (XAUUSD), combining quantitative strategies, disciplined risk management, and continuous product improvements. Dedicated to delivering
    6 产品 2 信号 2 评论
  • 版本: 2.0
  • 更新: 7 八月 2026
  • 激活: 5

VIDyA Master Scalper v2.00

Professional Adaptive Momentum Scalping Expert Advisor for XAUUSD

VIDyA Master Scalper is a professional Expert Advisor engineered specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe, with a strong focus on long-term automated trading and disciplined risk management. The algorithm is designed to identify high-probability momentum opportunities using adaptive trend analysis, structural breakout confirmation, intelligent pullback continuation, volume validation, and volatility-based risk management.

The goal is simple: trade selectively, manage risk systematically, and follow a disciplined automated approach designed for long-term use — rather than chasing quick profits or forcing trades in unsuitable market conditions.

 Built for Long-Term Trading

VIDyA Master Scalper is designed with a long-term trading mindset. It is not built around chasing quick profits or forcing trades every day. The EA focuses on disciplined trade selection, adaptive market analysis, controlled risk, and consistent execution, making it suitable for traders looking for a systematic automated solution that can be used over the long term.

Instead of constantly entering the market, VIDyA Master Scalper waits for multiple conditions to align before taking a trade. This selective approach may result in fewer trades during unsuitable market conditions, helping the EA avoid unnecessary over-trading and maintain a disciplined trading process.

  • ✔ Designed for long-term automated use
  • ✔ Focuses on disciplined trading rather than forced daily entries
  • ✔ Adaptive strategy designed for changing market conditions
  • ✔ Strict trade-selection and trend discipline
  • ✔ Every trade uses a predefined Stop Loss
  • ✔ No Grid & No Martingale recovery
  • ✔ Dynamic risk and lot-size management
  • ✔ Conservative, Balanced & Aggressive risk presets

Long-term design does not mean guaranteed profits or that the EA will be profitable in every market condition. Trading performance can vary over time. Always use appropriate risk management, backtesting and demo testing before live deployment.

Real Account Signal Available

VIDyA Master Scalper is running on a real trading account. Before purchasing, you can review the complete live trading performance including growth, drawdown, trading history and overall consistency.

View Live Signal

Key Features

  • Adaptive VIDyA Trend Detection
  • Intelligent Pullback Continuation
  • Structural Breakout Confirmation
  • Volume-Validated Entries
  • ATR Dynamic Stop Loss
  • Automatic Trailing Stop
  • Dynamic Lot Sizing
  • Built-in Trading Dashboard
  • No Grid & No Martingale
  • Optimized for XAUUSD M5
  • Three Optimized Risk Presets Included

Operational Notes


Trade Frequency The EA uses a multi-layer confirmation process and opens trades only when the configured market conditions align. This highly selective approach may result in fewer, but higher-probability trading opportunities.
Trend Discipline The advanced pullback engine enforces a strict 1-trade limit per trend phase and an 8-bar resting cooldown to prevent over-trading in choppy markets.
News Events No manual intervention is required during high-impact economic news. The EA continues evaluating entries using its predefined mathematical rules.
Trading Philosophy Every position is opened with a predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit calculated at the millisecond of entry. The EA does not use Grid, Martingale, or Hedging recovery strategies.

Trading Strategy


Adaptive VIDyA Trend Detection Uses the Variable Index Dynamic Average (VIDyA) to adapt its smoothing according to changing market volatility, executing entries on momentum crossovers.
Intelligent Pullback Continuation Executes continuation entries during established trends using advanced pullback validation and structural breakout confirmation.
Structural Breakout Validation Recent swing highs and lows are identified using Fractal analysis. Trades are only executed after price confirms a genuine structural breakout.
Volume Confirmation Entries require above-average tick volume to validate that momentum is supported by market participation rather than thin liquidity.

Risk Management


Dynamic ATR Stop Loss Stop Loss distance automatically adapts to current market volatility using the Average True Range (ATR).
Trailing Stop Automatically protects baseline profits as price rapidly expands in favor of the position, allowing winners to run.
Dynamic Lot Sizing Three optimized preset files are included: Conservative, Balanced (Default), and Aggressive, allowing users to choose the preferred balance between risk and growth.
Execution Protection Includes slippage control, broker stop-level validation and margin verification before every order submission.

Built-in Trading Dashboard

The integrated dashboard provides real-time trading information directly on the chart, including:

  • Account Balance & Equity
  • Current Equity Drawdown Status
  • Dynamically Calculated Next Lot Size
  • Active Trades Count

Recommended Trading Conditions


Symbol XAUUSD (Gold)
Time-frame M5
Minimum Deposit $300+
Account Type Raw Spread / ECN account preferred (Low spread strongly recommended)
Execution Environment Fast broker execution and a low-latency VPS are highly recommended for reliable trailing stop management.

Important Notes


Broker Recommendation For optimal performance, use a reputable ECN or Raw Spread broker with consistently low trading costs. Lower spreads and faster execution can help improve trade execution, particularly for scalping strategies.
Spread Requirements Lower spreads are strongly recommended. While the EA can operate under different market conditions, higher spreads may reduce trading efficiency and affect overall performance.
Risk Configuration Review and adjust the lot size and other risk parameters according to your account balance, trading objectives, and personal risk tolerance before using the EA on a live account.
Back testing Always perform your own Strategy Tester backtests using your broker's historical data, account type, leverage, and intended trading settings before enabling live trading.
Demo Testing Recommended It is strongly recommended to test the EA on a demo account first to verify that the selected settings perform as expected under your broker's trading conditions before moving to a live account.
Broker Differences Backtest and live trading results may vary between brokers due to differences in spreads, commissions, execution quality, liquidity, server time, contract specifications, and price feeds. The same settings can produce different results across different trading environments.
Market Conditions Financial markets are dynamic. Trading performance may vary as volatility, liquidity, and market conditions change over time. Periodically review your settings when appropriate.
User Responsibility The default parameters are intended as a starting configuration only. Every trader is responsible for selecting appropriate settings based on their own experience, financial situation, and risk tolerance.

For best results, use a low-spread ECN or Raw Spread account, preferably with a VPS for stable execution. Always perform Strategy Tester backtests and demo testing using the same broker, account type, leverage, and trading conditions that you intend to use for live trading. Historical performance and live signal results are provided for reference only and do not guarantee future performance.

What's New in v2.00

  • ✔ Added Smart Pullback Continuation Engine
  • ✔ Enhanced Trend Validation
  • ✔ Improved Entry Quality
  • ✔ Added One Pullback Per Trend Protection
  • ✔ Included Conservative, Balanced & Aggressive Presets
  • ✔ Original VIDyA Crossover, ATR Stop Loss & Volume Filter remain unchanged

Support & Installation Assistance

If you need assistance with installation, EA setup, broker compatibility, VPS configuration or input parameters, please contact me through the MQL5 messaging system.

New users: After purchasing VIDyA Master Scalper, you are welcome to contact me through MQL5 messages for installation and initial setup assistance.

Why Choose VIDyA Master Scalper?

  • ✔ Verified Real Live Signal
  • ✔ Designed for Long-Term Automated Trading
  • ✔ Adaptive Momentum Strategy
  • ✔ Adaptive VIDyA Trend Detection
  • ✔ Intelligent Pullback Continuation
  • ✔ Structural Breakout Confirmation
  • ✔ Volume-Validated Entries
  • ✔ ATR Dynamic Risk Management
  • ✔ Automatic Trailing Stop
  • ✔ Dynamic Lot Sizing
  • ✔ No Grid Strategy
  • ✔ No Martingale Recovery
  • ✔ Strict 1-Trade Per Trend Limit
  • ✔ Every Trade Uses a Stop Loss
  • ✔ Optimized specifically for XAUUSD M5
  • ✔ Fully Automated Trading

Developed by Mohd Feroze
Algorithmic Trading Developer

推荐产品
XauUsd Strategy EA v4
Sergio Millares Raposo
专家
這是一款專業的黃金（XAUUSD）智慧交易系統（EA），基於5分鐘時間框架，利用移動平均線交叉來識別趨勢並提供清晰的入場點。 ** 它旨在捕捉快速而穩定的走勢，過濾掉虛假信號，並規避橫盤震盪行情中的噪音。對於尋求自動化、穩定性和清晰策略的交易者而言，它是高波動性資產交易的理想選擇。該系統能夠適應黃金（XAUUSD）的動態變化，並可在真實帳戶和注資帳戶中使用，同時整合風險管理功能，在保護您的資金的同時，助您把握每一個趨勢的潛力。.......................................................................................
C34 Martinah MT5 Expert Advisors
Ilham Hijrah Saputra
专家
C34 Martinah MT5 Expert Advisor is an automated trading solution developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Based on the advanced Martingale Cost Averaging Strategy, it combines intelligent position scaling with an adaptive grid management system to optimize trade recovery during adverse market conditions. Designed for flexibility and stability, the C34 Martinah supports all major currency pairs and timeframes, allowing traders to tailor its parameters to their individual trading style and risk to
Usdcad Smart
Mehdi Ghanadan
专家
TickAll - Automated Trading Robot Introduction:   TickAll     is an automated trading robot designed to assist both novice traders and professional traders in the Forex market. Utilizing advanced algorithms and up-to-date market analysis,   TickAll         helps you make the best trading decisions. Market Analysis:   TickAll continuously monitors the market, analyzing various indicators, price movements, and patterns to identify potential trading opportunities. Trend Identification:   Using sop
FREE
Crow Scalper
Ringga Ardiantoro
专家
Introducing our MT5 Expert Advisor, designed specifically for traders looking to capitalize on ranging market conditions. This EA employs a sophisticated Martingale strategy to maximize profit potential while managing risk effectively. Here's what sets our EA apart: Key Features: Optimal for Ranging Markets : Our EA excels in markets with consistent price oscillations, allowing you to capture frequent, smaller profits. Martingale Strategy : The EA increases the lot size after each loss, enhancin
Kamaitachi Pro MT5
Tawan Mein
专家
Dear Traders, Welcome to Eternity Zero Product. KAMAITACHI EA PRO MT5 V.2.13     This EA base on Bollinger bands & Rsi Divergence  mean-reversion strategies.    - Instanly Buy and Sell add the same time for IB Lot-Rebate.    - lotplus feature when the price go wrong direction.     - Slash Order feature when the price go wrong direction and the price go back and takeprofit EA will slash first order and last order when you have order more then 2 order.    - with this feature your risk is not to
Maxi Daxi
Malhar Utpalkumar Jivrajani
1 (1)
专家
Introducing Maxi Daxi, a meticulously crafted Expert Advisor designed for consistent, long-term success in the Germany Index (DAX) market. Maxi Daxi will NOT BLOW your account. No Grid, No Martingale, No Averaging, No AI/ML, No Quantum gimmicks. We made it to be steady and not risky. DO NOT WORRY! WE ARE NOT GOING TO INCREASE THE PRICE! Instead, we will stop selling this once we reach to the 30 sales. After purchasing, DM me for LIVE SIGNAL (myfxbook).  LIVE TRADES match 100% with myfxbook . In
Bella Scalper
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
专家
BELLA EA – Breakout Trading System for EURUSD Capture Key Level Breakouts. Ride the Trend. Protect Profits. The BELLA EA is a fully automated trading system designed to capture price breakouts at key levels (highs and lows) in the forex market. By entering trades when price breaks out of these critical points, BELLA EA aims to take advantage of rapid price movements to generate profits. With a built-in trailing stop and partial profit closure logic, the EA helps secure gains while reducing risk
NEXA Bb Zone Recovery
Park Seongcheon
专家
NEXA Bb Zone Recovery 1. 产品概述 NEXA Bb Zone Recovery 是一款基于 Bollinger Bands 均值回归理念的 MetaTrader 5 专用智能交易系统（Expert Advisor）。该系统用于识别价格短暂突破正常波动区间后，重新回归至中间区域的市场状态。 本产品采用严格的规则化逻辑，仅在已完成的K线（closed candle）基础上进行信号判断。系统不依赖于特定交易品种或时间周期，并能够自动适配不同经纪商的交易条件。 本产品不保证任何盈利结果。金融市场交易具有风险，实际交易可能产生亏损。 2. 交易逻辑 只有在以下所有条件同时满足时，系统才会考虑执行交易： 价格突破 Bollinger Bands 的上轨或下轨区域 CCI 指标达到超买或超卖极值，并出现反转迹象 Parabolic SAR 相对于价格发生位置变化 当前成交量（tick volume）高于近期平均水平 该条件组合用于过滤普通的价格波动，重点识别较深度的价格扩展及其后的回归行为。 3. 交易特性 所有计算均基于已完成的K线 每个交易品种同时仅允许一个持仓 止盈目标
Gold Edge V1
Thorsten Koch
5 (1)
专家
Gold Edge V1 is a real-tick-safe volatility breakout Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD). It trades long breakouts from H1 compression zones using market execution, large profit targets and adaptive trailing stops. Of course, the zone timeframe and entry timeframe can be changed at any time if you want to experiment a little. Gold Edge V1 – Volatility Breakout Expert for Gold Gold Edge V1 is a professional volatility breakout Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). It wa
Aurion Edge Pro Gold AI
Diogenes De Souza Negreiros
专家
Aurion Edge Pro Gold AI 专业版 XAUUSD（黄金）智能交易 EA | MetaTrader 5（MT5） Aurion Edge Pro Gold AI 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5（MT5） 平台开发的专业 Expert Advisor（EA） ，专注于 XAUUSD（黄金） 自动交易。 该系统融合了 自适应智能（Adaptive Intelligence）、Price Action、Smart Money Concepts（SMC）、多周期分析（Multi-Timeframe Analysis）以及专业风险管理 ，旨在筛选高概率交易机会，提高入场质量，并实现更加智能的仓位管理。 与传统交易机器人不同，Aurion Edge Pro 仅在多个技术条件同时满足时执行交易，从而减少低质量交易，提高交易效率。 非常适合希望寻找 XAUUSD EA、Gold EA、Gold Robot、MT5 Expert Advisor、AI Trading System 以及专业黄金自动交易系统的投资者。 主要功能 全自动 BUY / SELL 交易 高质量交易
VectorAnchor
Jerome Alan Wood
专家
# VectorAnchor (v1.05) VectorAnchor is a multi-pair grid Expert Advisor for **AUDUSD, EURUSD, and NZDUSD on H1**, built around controlled grid recovery and basket-level profit management. Version 1.05 adds two major upgrades: a **built-in regime filter** that keeps the EA out of the market conditions that break grid systems, and **equity-scaled position sizing**. The EA automatically applies the validated configuration for whichever of the three pairs it is attached to — no manual setup of the
Gbpusd Smart
Mehdi Ghanadan
3 (2)
专家
TickAll - Automated Trading Robot Introduction: TickAll   is an automated trading robot designed to assist both novice traders and professional traders in the Forex market. Utilizing advanced algorithms and up-to-date market analysis, TickAll       helps you make the best trading decisions. Market Analysis: TickAll continuously monitors the market, analyzing various indicators, price movements, and patterns to identify potential trading opportunities. Trend Identification: Using sophisticated a
FREE
Gold Tristronge XXX
Jeison Martinez Quintero
专家
Gold Tristronge XXX – 适用于 MetaTrader 5 的 XAUUSD（黄金）交易专家顾问 版本 2.05   | 版权所有 2026 Jeison Martinez 概述 Gold Tristronge XXX 是一款专为   1分钟（M1）   图表上的   XAUUSD（黄金）   设计的算法交易专家顾问。其核心逻辑基于一种 动量策略 ，该策略识别与主要趋势方向一致的宽幅K线，并结合了严格的风险管理和资本保护系统。 该机器人仅在可选交易时段（亚洲、欧洲、美国或自定义）内运行，并包含多层安全保障：每日亏损/利润限额、每月回撤保护、每月利润上限以及在美国交易时段结束前自动平仓。 ️ 工作原理 趋势分析 ：使用多个时间框架（M1、M5、M15）上的指数移动平均线（EMA）来确定市场方向。 宽幅K线检测 ：扫描 M1 图表中范围（最高价 - 最低价）超过当前 ATR 倍数（默认为 2 倍）的K线。这些K线代表具有潜在延续性的强劲动量走势。 趋势对齐（可选） ：如果启用，机器人仅在宽幅K线的形成方向与 M15 趋势方向一致时进行交易。 手数计算 ：头寸大
CCI Extreme
Avinash Pagadala
专家
XAU CCI Extreme H4 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU CCI Extreme H4 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the H4 chart. CCI extreme reversion style participation on gold H4. Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use. This product is a technical system . Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are not published here. Advantages
FREE
SniperGOLD
Tanakon Montrtt
专家
SNIPER GOLD ASSASSIN MT5 — Institutional Daily Breakout System Sniper Gold Assassin MT5 is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) engineered specifically for high-probability breakout trading on Gold (XAUUSD). Rather than utilizing dangerous grid math, infinite martingales, or averaging techniques that expose your account to toxic liabilities, this EA operates like a professional proprietary trader—hunting institutional volume spikes based on the previous day's market boundaries.
Gold Excel Trader
Andrew Pun Magar
专家
After vigorous research on the pattern recognition system, we implemented the strategy with two way confirmation for XAUUSD. No Grid, No Martingale This time for XAUUSD, this strategy is targeted to mainly keep the DD low as possible. We have tested it on 0.01, 0.02 and 0.03... the bare minimum possible on $1k account. The DD has remained below 10%.  As Buffet says "There are two rules to making money: 1) Never lose money and 2) Never forget rule no.1"  Live results: https://www.mql5.com/en/sign
Gold Range Scalper
Maxwell Brighton Onyango
专家
Gold Range Grid   is a range-based Expert Advisor developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform, designed to operate exclusively on the   XAUUSD (Gold)   symbol. The Expert Advisor runs on the   M1 timeframe   and defines a fixed price range using the   Offset Pips   input parameter. This range represents a static support or resistance zone that remains unchanged throughout the trading day. The zone is recalculated only when the Expert Advisor is restarted or when input parameters are modified. Tradin
The Gold Guardian
Saumyajit Purakayastha
2 (1)
专家
The Gold Guardian (TGG) – Professional XAUUSD Breakout & Swing EA (M5) The Gold Guardian is a professional breakout and swing-capture Expert Advisor built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe . It acts as a disciplined guardian of your capital — cutting false breakouts quickly with small stop-losses, while chasing extended gold trends with precision trailing stops. Unlike risky bots that rely on martingale, grids, or averaging, The Gold Guardian is built on risk discipline : keep l
Investopedia FIVE
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
专家
Investopedia FIVE EA 基于这篇文章： https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/08/five-minute-momo.asp 交易条件 - 寻找低于 X 周期 EMA 和 MACD 的货币对交易处于负区域。 - 等待价格上穿 X 周期 EMA，然后确保 MACD 处于从负向正的交叉过程中，或者在五个柱内进入正区域。 - 在 X 周期 EMA 上方做多 X 个点。 - 在入场时卖出 X 个头寸加上风险金额；移动下半场的止损点以达到盈亏平衡。 - 使用追踪止损 - 风险警告 - 在您购买 ADX PRO 之前，请注意所涉及的风险。 - 过去的表现并不能保证未来的盈利能力（EA 也可能亏损）。 - 显示的回溯测试（例如在屏幕截图中）经过高度优化以找到最佳参数，但因此无法将结果转移到实时交易中。 - 该策略将始终使用止损，但 SL 的执行仍取决于您的经纪商。 如果您对 EA 有任何建议，请给我留言。谢谢！
SlingShot Fx Pro
Adam Zolei
专家
Sling Shot FX Pro – Precision. Protection. Performance. This is an introductory offer at a heavily reduced price. The price will increase soon, as the product achieves its early adoption goals. Secure your license now to benefit from the lowest price and all future updates! Step into the world of professional algorithmic trading with Sling Shot FX Pro – an advanced Expert Advisor built for traders who demand consistency, control, and cutting-edge automation. This system is powered by a propriet
SpaceX EA Bot
Allan Munene Mutiiria
专家
SpaceX EA Bot is a tool that combines volume , trend , price action and intensity indicators and finds the best trades available to take for the system to be effective. It incorporates the best trading strategies to predict the most accurate trend and automatically places trades respectivelly. Here is the best part of the Bot - if the prediction fails, it MANAGES the trades to breakeven and then trails the trades afterwards, and of course, this setting is left for the user to decide, and manages
Bobot AI
Namu Makwembo
专家
Bobot AI is a sophisticated automated forex trading program that utilizes advanced algorithms to analyze market data and make predictions about future price movements. Our system is designed to quickly identify patterns and trends in the market, allowing you to make informed trading decisions. With automatic trade execution and a risk management strategy in place, Bobot AI empowers you to trade with confidence and ease Our focus is on helping traders make better-informed decisions and providing
Double RSI Trend EA
Hasmukh B Kholia
4.5 (4)
专家
Double RSI EA – Smart Multi-Timeframe Strategy This Expert Advisor uses two RSI indicators from different timeframes to confirm Buy/Sell signals. A trade is opened only when both RSI values meet the required level — reducing false entries and improving accuracy. Dual RSI confirmation (e.g., H1 + M15) Price-based SL/TP and optional trailing stop Only one active trade at a time Reverse trades enabled after signal change ️ On-chart status panel for RSI1, RSI2 & trade status Works
FREE
Everest Peak MT5 EA
Mikhael Kurniawan
专家
Everest Peak EA is an Expert Advisor designed using multiple Moving Average indicators as a filter to make it more reliable to search entry point and follow the trend strategy. This EA can avoid trading in high impact news based on economic calendar to make sure it will entry in excellent condition. The best thing of this EA it can trade on any Forex Pairs, Crypto and Gold (XAUUSD) and you can change or optimize the indicator parameter. User can use default set to trade or to get better result,
Edge Breakout EA MT5
Elif Kaya
专家
Edge Breakout EA Trade the market's own volatility, on edge. - It is 99$ now.  It is enabled for 2 purchases. Contact me for instruction or any questions! Edge Breakout EA is a rules-based breakout Expert Advisor built around one idea: each trading forms a price range, and a decisive break of that range often signals the move for the rest of the price. The EA measures that range automatically for you and manages entries, exits, and risk around it without any manual intervention. How it works Ran
MAM Black
Matei-Alexandru Mihai
专家
Overview MAM Black is a profit-only grid Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built for S&P 500 / US500 instruments. It opens positions only in the direction of the EMA slope, adapts grid spacing with ATR, and closes baskets strictly in profit using equity targets and trailing. When risk thresholds are reached, it automatically applies freeze, pause, or light-hedge protection. Key Features Trend-aligned grid: entries occur only when price and EMA slope confirm direction. ATR-adaptive steps: grid l
Vectorithm YHigh Retest
Andtle Austin Dube
专家
Vectorithm YHigh Retest EA Overview NB: Product is suitable for EURUSD, GBPUSD & USDJPY Vectorithm YHigh Retest is a simple breakout and retest Expert Advisor that trades only one idea. Price must break above yesterday’s daily high. Price must retest the yesterday high area. Price must close back above the level again to confirm the retest. Then the EA opens a Buy trade. This EA is designed to trade the chart symbol you attach it to. It does not scan multiple symbols. Trading Logic Step 1. Calcu
EA Alpha Expert
Jonatas Da Silva Cruz
专家
Eu tentei muitas coisas na negociação forex no passado e aprendi muito nos últimos 3,5 anos. Tentei   varias  ferramentas para negociação manual e nao tive muito sucesso. Sempre fui fascinado com o mercado forex, . A integração dos dados de volume é uma característica única e aumenta muito a qualidade das decisões comerciais do Expert Advisor. E sim, você tem que lembrar que os resultados do backtest não são os mesmos que resultados ao vivo. Mas aqui eles estão muito próximos. agora o único Exp
Gridingale MT5
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.67 (9)
专家
Gridingale是一个新的复杂的专家顾问，结合了网格和马丁格尔。它将根据设置创建一个订单网格，但也在上面添加一个马丁格尔。因此，它将在小的和大的运动中获取利润。 一个损失补偿系统被整合，以允许恢复离当前价格太远的订单。它可以用一个指标来过滤新周期的开启。 它可以同时在两边工作，但让它在有回扣的市场上工作是很有趣的，以使长期的利润最大化。 Results are good on  EUR/USD  but you can use it everywhere by adjusting the settings.  Timeframe H1. Live signal:   https://myx.gg/mql5 Share your best configuration set or find help on the discord:   https://myx.gg/discord MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42499 Recommended Broker :  ICMarkets   (4.8/5 on Trustpi
FREE
Breakout Retest Bitcoin PRO
Alfred Denzyl Jaftha
专家
BTCUSDm Breakout & Retest Static TP H4 breakout • M15 retest • fixed TP • 1 % risk per trade Overview The BTCUSDm Breakout & Retest EA implements a simple, robust strategy on the BTCUSDm futures contract: Detects consolidation breakouts on the H4 timeframe. Waits for a retest of the breakout level on the M15 chart. Enters market orders with a static, reward-to-risk TP based on a configurable multiplier. All orders are sized to risk a fixed percentage of account equity, with a hard cap on maxim
该产品的买家也购买
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (2)
专家
Quantum Titan 将机构级交易引入 Quantum 生态系统，为精准度、纪律性和经证实的实时市场表现树立了新的标准。 Titan 是为那些对黄金智能交易系统有更高期望的交易者而开发的，代表了量子交易技术的下一个发展阶段。 全球终身授权数量严格限制在 1000 个。 当1000份全部售罄后，《量子泰坦》将不再发售。 特价上市优惠价。最终价格 1999 美元。 只需5万美元初始投资即可获得实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Titan MQL5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Titan MT5，即有机会免费获得 Quantum Emperor、Quantum King、Quantum Bitcoin、Quantum Baron、Quantum Valkyrie、Quantum OmniGold、Quantum Athena X 或 Quantum Starman！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 隆重推出量子泰坦 Quantum Titan 是我从未打算公开发布的黄金级智能交易系统。 几个月来，我一直用自己的资金私下交易 Titan，并且
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (29)
专家
传奇仍在继续。女王不断进化。 欢迎来到 Quantum Queen X——传奇黄金交易系统的下一代产品，它建立在 Quantum Queen 已证明的成功之上。 Quantum Queen X 基于与 Quantum Queen 相同的成熟核心引擎构建，引入了强大的全新自定义模式，允许交易者精确选择要启用或禁用的策略。 每项策略都经过单独审查、改进和优化，以在不同的市场环境下提供更佳的性能和适应性。默认预设也得到了增强，现在包含 9 项精心挑选的策略，而非之前的 7 项，从而提供更广泛的市场覆盖和更多交易机会，同时保留了使 Quantum Queen X 成为 MQL5 平台上最成功的黄金智能交易系统的严谨交易理念。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Ma
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.87 (30)
专家
Smart Gold Hunter 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的 XAUUSD / Gold 交易 Expert Advisor。它适合希望使用无网格、无马丁格尔、真实 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 逻辑，并且重视风险控制的黄金交易者。 您可以在购买前查看实时信号： Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Gold Hunter 不是网格 EA，也不是马丁格尔 EA。它不依赖无限加仓、恢复单或亏损后加倍手数。EA 的主要思路是用受控逻辑、保护设置和真实交易管理来交易黄金，而不是使用高风险的平均加仓方式。 该 EA 主要为 XAUUSD / Gold 设计。您可以将其用于 XAUUSD 或经纪商提供的黄金品种，例如 XAUU
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
专家
道具公司已准备就绪！（ 下载道具文件 ） 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 免费获得 1 个 EA（适用于 3 个交易账户）-> 购买后请联系我 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 客户端信号 YouTube 评论 最新手册 欢迎来到黄金收割者！ 这款EA是在非常成功的Goldtrade Pro的基础上开发的，设计用于同时在多个时间框架上运行，并且可以选择将交易频率设置为从非常保守到极度波动。 该EA使用多种确认算法来寻找最佳入场价格，并在内部运行多种策略来分散交易风险。 所有交易都有止损和止盈，但同时也使用追踪止损和追踪止盈来最大限度地降低风险，并最大限度地提高每笔交易的潜力。 该系统基于非常流行且行之有效的策略：交易突破重要支撑位和阻力位的交易机会。   黄金非常适合这种策略，因为它是一种波动性很高的货币对。 系统会根据您的账户规模和最大允许回撤设置自动调整交易频率和手数！ 回测结果显示增长曲线非常稳定，回撤幅度控制得非常好，恢复速度也很快。  这款EA已经针对黄金进行了最长时间的压力测试，使用了多个经纪商的多个价格
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (140)
专家
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装仅以当前价格限量发售。    价格很快就会涨到1999美元！   已包含 100 多种策略 ，更多策略即将推出！ 额外福利 ：  从我的其他 EA 中免费 选择 5 款！   所有设置文件 + 完整设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 第三方评论 新增 - 44 种策略实时信号 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴地向大家介绍终极突破系统，这是一款经过八年精心开发的复杂且专有的智能交易系统 (EA)。 该系统已成为MQL5市场上多款表现优异的EA的基础，其中包括备受赞誉的Gold Reaper EA。 它曾连续七个多月位居榜首，此外还有 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统并非仅仅是另一款EA（电子交易系统）。 它是一款专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间框架内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您是专注于波段交易、超短线交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制化功能。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营交易公司的交易员来说：   有了这个系统，您终于可以创建自己独
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.15 (41)
专家
LIZARD 是什么？ Lizard 是一款全自动智能交易系统（EA），专为 MetaTrader 5 上的 XAUUSD（黄金）开发。它采用多策略摆动突破系统，识别图表上的关键结构位，并在精确计算的入场点放置挂单止损单。无马丁格尔。无网格。不加仓摊平。 每笔交易都设有明确的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit，并由多层退出系统全天候自动管理。 实盘信号 - 购买前追踪真实表现： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372821 工作原理 Lizard 在 H1 时间框架上持续扫描 XAUUSD 图表，寻找重要的摆动高点和摆动低点。当识别到有效结构时，它会在距离该价位经校准的位置放置 Buy Stop 或 Sell Stop 挂单。需要真正的突破才能触发，而非价格的简单触碰。 这种方法可过滤掉弱势行情，仅在动能确认时入场。 6 个独立策略在 H1 时间框架上同时运行，每个都拥有各自的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit、追踪系统、magic number 和风险权重。 主要功能 多策略架构： 六个单独优化的策略覆盖不同的市场状况，从
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (7)
专家
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 黄金自动交易开发的智能交易系统。 该 EA 适用于 M15 周期的 XAUUSD 和 GOLD。系统通过专有的多因素决策引擎识别符合条件的交易机会，并自动管理交易仓位。 系统综合分析市场结构、趋势方向、K线质量、成交量、动量以及交易执行条件。它会耐心等待合适的市场环境，而不是持续频繁开仓。 Live Signal — TMGM 主要功能 专为 XAUUSD 和 GOLD 开发 推荐周期：M15 全自动交易 不使用网格策略 自动 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 动态移动止损 按风险比例或固定手数计算仓位 趋势和动量过滤器 K线质量和成交量过滤器 高影响力新闻过滤器 节假日和市场关闭保护 滑点调整系统 每日交易次数限制和冷却机制 信息交易面板 针对 Exness 的自动点数调整 推荐交易条件 ThunderGold Scalper 对点差、滑点、流动性和执行速度较为敏感，因此经纪商的交易条件可能会显著影响结果。 该 EA 已在以下经纪商环境中进行测试： TM
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.52 (25)
专家
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.95 (22)
专家
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 12th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
2.55 (11)
专家
重要信息: 支持和问题解答仅在这里提供:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: 台湾 ); Zoomini 是 GoGoPips 项目 2026 年 7 月最新研究中的一小组机器学习模型。 这些模型仅适用于 XAUUSD H1 / Gold 。 信号: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 需要了解的重要事项: 这些模型只使用 一个订单 进行交易，并采用相同的 SL/TP。 支持: Netting 账户 和任何杠杆。 支持大额入金，因为交易类型为中期交易。  100% 交易活跃度 。 这意味着模型不会回避入场，并且始终处于交易状态。 这些模型经过专门训练，不是寻找方便的入场点，而是每分钟预测价格方向。 购买前完全透明 。   目前，暂时，或如果该 EA 的所有者不反对则永久，该 EA 的模型正在我们公开的 Live 排行榜上交易: 所有统计数据、所有交易，无延迟、无过滤。 购买此 EA 时，您将有机会获得新研究中的模型，该研究计划在今年 8 月完成。 这些模型背后的研究是
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.44 (133)
专家
更少交易。更好交易。稳定性高于一切。 • 实时信号 模式 1 实时信号 模式 2 Twister Pro EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD（黄金）M15 时间框架开发的高精度剥头皮智能交易系统。交易次数少——但每次交易都有目的。 每笔入场在开仓前须通过 5 个独立验证层，默认配置下胜率极高。 两种模式： • 模式 1（推荐）— 极高胜率，每周交易次数少。专为资金保护和纪律性交易而设计。 • 模式 2（短止损）— 止损幅度显著缩短，交易次数多于模式1。每笔亏损极小。适合希望在受控风险下增加市场曝光的交易者。 规格参数： 交易品种：XAUUSD | 时间框架：M15 最低入金：$100 | 推荐：$250 RAW SPREAD 账户必须使用 强烈推荐 VPS 无网格！每笔交易均设有止盈和止损！ 推荐券商： Exness Raw | Vantage | Fusion Markets 购买后发送消息即可获得： 完整用户指南 专属奖励 过往业绩不代表未来结果。请理性交易。
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
专家
更智能的控制，更精准的操控。 欢迎来到 Quantum Athena X——新一代专注于黄金交易的系统，它在 Quantum Athena 的精准性、效率和纪律性执行的基础上更进一步。 Quantum Athena X 基于与 Quantum Athena 相同的精简核心引擎和精心挑选的 6 种策略构建而成。每项策略都针对当前的黄金市场状况进行了单独优化和改进，而全新的强大自定义模式则允许交易者精确选择启用或禁用哪些策略。 对于喜欢即插即用体验的交易者，原有的优化配置仍然可用；而对于想要创建自己个性化策略组合的交易者，自定义模式则提供了更大的灵活性。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Markets：       点击这里 Quantum A
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (214)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
专家
Smart Gold Impulse 现巴进入特别早鸟发布阶段。 这是我目前正在使用的 EA，并在我的 Ultima Markets 实盘信号账户上取得了令人瞩目的成绩。您可以通过 Ultima 的实盘信号结果来查看当前表现，Smart Gold Impulse 在真实的市场环境下已经展现出了非常强劲的潜力。我的 Ultima 实盘信号账户所使用的同款设置文件（set file），将仅分享给 Smart Gold Impulse 的购买者。 同时，这仍然是一个发布初始版本，而不是完全进入大众推广阶段的最终产品。之所以给出特别的发布优惠价，原因很简单：我希望早期用户能够对其进行测试、跟进结果、分享反馈，并帮助我了解 Smart Gold Impulse 在不同经纪商和账户条件下的表现。 任何人都可以在这次早鸟发布期间购买 Smart Gold Impulse 并获得我的直接支持。但是，只有 Smart Gold Hunter 的持有者才会被邀请加入特别改进小组，我们将在那里共同讨论经纪商表现、设置、更新、设置文件以及未来的优化方案。 到目前为止，我自己团在 Ultima 上的结果非常强
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
专家
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
作者的更多信息
Gold Reaper X Pro
Mohd Feroze
5 (1)
专家
Gold Reaper X PRO Automated XAUUSD Trading with Trend Confirmation, Recovery Management and Built-In Basket Protection Gold Reaper X PRO is an automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. The EA combines higher-timeframe trend confirmation with lower-timeframe entry conditions, configurable recovery management, balance-based lot scaling, session controls, cooldown protection and basket-level drawdown management. Recommended for traders looking f
TradeForge Pro
Mohd Feroze
实用工具
TradeForge Pro – Trade Management Dashboard TradeForge Pro is a trade management utility designed for traders who want precise control over stop loss/take profit handling, position grouping, and trade execution. It provides an on-chart interface that allows Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to be managed virtually rather than sent directly to the broker ("Ghost Levels"), along with tools for managing multiple positions and trailing logic. It is designed for both scalpers requiring fast manual exe
TrendFuze Pro
Mohd Feroze
5 (1)
指标
TrendFuze Pro – Manual Trading Dashboard for MT5 TrendFuze Pro is a free manual trading dashboard for MT5, designed to help traders combine higher-timeframe trend bias, current-timeframe trend context, momentum conditions, and candle confirmation logic into a single, clear view. This tool does not trade automatically and does not open or close positions. It functions as a decision-support indicator to reduce analysis overload and highlight higher-probability market conditions in real time. Overv
FREE
Catalyst News Trader PRO
Mohd Feroze
专家
Catalyst News Trader PRO v2.10 Dual-Engine News Reaction Expert Advisor for MT5 Catalyst News Trader PRO is a rule-based Expert Advisor engineered to trade around high-impact and medium-impact US economic news releases. The EA reads live data directly from the MQL5 Economic Calendar, automatically selects between two entry engines based on each event's impact level, and manages every resulting position with a configurable martingale Grid Strategy - no manual intervention required during the re
Aurex Audcad Pro
Mohd Feroze
专家
Aurex Audcad Pro is a specialized Expert Advisor designed exclusively for the AUDCAD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. It uses H1 trend confirmation together with ATR-based recovery and configurable basket management during a defined trading session. Core Features Supported Symbol AUDCAD Timeframe M5 Trend Confirmation H1 Trend Period 50 Recovery System ATR-based grid spacing with configurable recovery layers and lot multiplier Position Management Basket profit trailing with configurable Start
筛选:
无评论
回复评论