SniperGOLD

🔥 SNIPER GOLD ASSASSIN MT5 — Institutional Daily Breakout System 🔥

Sniper Gold Assassin MT5 is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) engineered specifically for high-probability breakout trading on Gold (XAUUSD). Rather than utilizing dangerous grid math, infinite martingales, or averaging techniques that expose your account to toxic liabilities, this EA operates like a professional proprietary trader—hunting institutional volume spikes based on the previous day's market boundaries.

By trapping the true Daily High and Daily Low levels right at the market open, Sniper Gold Assassin enters the market only when raw momentum confirms a structural expansion. Every trade is strictly protected by hardcoded risk boundaries, making this system fully compliant with modern Prop Firm rules and ideal for large capital compounding.

⚡ CORE STRATEGIC LOGIC
* Pure Volatility Breakout: The EA samples previous D1 price action to locate critical liquidity pools. It places pending buy/sell traps with an anti-fakeout buffer to ensure the breakout is backed by real volume before triggering.
* Strict Mathematical Defense: Every single order executed by Sniper Gold Assassin carries a mandatory, unmodifiable Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) directly on the broker server. Your max loss per trade is always capped.
* One-Side Cancellation Loop: The moment a breakout direction is confirmed and a position becomes active, the EA immediately initiates a safety sweep to delete the opposing pending order. This prevents catastrophic whipsaw exposure during high-impact economic news.
* No Toxic Mechanics: Absolute protection against account blowouts. There is NO averaging, NO grid loading, and NO martingale lot multiplier logic inside the core architecture.

📊 SPECTACULAR STRESS-TESTED STATISTICS
Tested under severe retail environments utilizing 99% History Quality (Every Tick Based on Real Ticks) with activated Variable Spreads and Random Execution Delays (Slippage Simulation):
* Profit Factor: 1.67 (Reliable efficiency across extended backtest variations)
* Recovery Factor: 10.53 (Exceptional capital regeneration and ultra-fast drawdown recovery cycle)
* Equity Drawdown: Maximum Equity Drawdown kept under 37.89% over a massive multi-year stress test, proving high resilience through intense market cycles.

⚙️ OPTIMAL SETUP & RECOMMENDATIONS
* Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) — Optimized for high-range volatility.
* Timeframe: M5 / M15 / H1 (The core engine extracts daily structural data independently of the chart timeframe).
* Account Type: ECN, Raw, or any Low-Spread/Zero-Spread accounts for maximum precision.
* Minimum Capital: Highly scalable—safe to run on standard accounts starting from $100, or Cent accounts from 5,000 cents.
* VPS: Highly recommended to guarantee zero latency when refreshing the pending order matrix at the daily changeover.

🛠️ PROVEN INPUT CONFIGURATIONS
* InpLotSize: Fixed volume management for static risk modeling.
* InpTakeProfit: Profit target in points, calibrated to harvest full daily range expansions.
* InpStopLoss: Tight defensive stop in points to shield equity from sudden structural reversals.
* InpBuffer: Micro-point offset added to high/low parameters to filter out early market noise and false breakout spikes.

⚠️ RISK DISCLAIMER
Financial market trading involves substantial risk. Extensive backtesting and demo testing are strictly advised to calibrate parameters to your broker’s unique spread structures before migrating to live capital.
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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