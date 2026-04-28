Liquidity Flow Bands

  • Indicators
  • Yuki Miyake
    Yuki Miyake

    Yuki Miyake

    4.1 (20)
    Yuki Miyake (GenixMan8888) – Expert Developer of "SHOGUN"
    Nice to meet you. I am Yuki Miyake. I wasn’t always a winning trader. In the harsh Japanese market environment, I experienced the pain of losing, which drove me to study market principles more desperately than anyone else.
    15 products
  • Version: 24.12
  • Updated: 28 April 2026
  • Activations: 5

Liquidity Flow Bands

I adapted the new EA into an indicator. 

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/174366

The Next-Gen Trend & Volatility Visualization System Master market momentum, Dow Theory, and entry timing with a single tool.

Core Concept

  • Visualize Volatility: Uses beautiful fluid gradient bands.

  • No Repainting: Signals are fixed once the candle closes.

  • Smart UI: A draggable multi-functional control panel.

4 Key Features

1. Smart UI Panel (Draggable)

  • POWER Meter (0–100%): 10-level LED display showing trend strength and pressure (Red = Sell, Blue = Buy).

  • DOW Status: Real-time analysis of market structure (UP / DOWN / NEUTRAL).

  • Candle Timer: Countdown to the next candle close.

  • TF (Timeframe) Buttons: Instantly switch between M1 and D1 with one click.

2. Non-Repainting Signals

  • Arrow Signs: High-precision entry points for pullbacks and trend following.

  • Diamond Signs (♦): Exit/Take-Profit signals when the market reaches extreme levels.

3. Multi-Filter Logic

  • Internal complex filters analyze trend slope and market exhaustion.

  • Eliminates market noise and "fakeouts" for cleaner signals.

4. Fluid Gradient Bands

  • Bands expand and contract based on real-time volatility.

  • Identify high/low price zones visually and intuitively.

Alerts & Customization

  • Notifications: Popup alerts, Sound, Mobile Push, and Email.

  • Parameters: Customizable Timeframes, Band widths, and Color settings.

How to Use (Recommended)

  1. Confirm Trend: Ensure DOW is "UP" and POWER is Blue (50%+).

  2. Entry: Buy at the Blue Arrow when price touches the lower band.

  3. Exit: Take profit when the Diamond Sign appears near the upper band.

Pro Note: Designed for professional performance. This tool uses custom object-rendering for high-speed processing and visual clarity without standard buffer lag.


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Indicators
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PZ TRADING SLU
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Indicators
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5 (1)
Indicators
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Indicators
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