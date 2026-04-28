Liquidity Flow Bands
- Indicators
-
Yuki MiyakeYuki Miyake (GenixMan8888) – Expert Developer of "SHOGUN"
Nice to meet you. I am Yuki Miyake. I wasn’t always a winning trader. In the harsh Japanese market environment, I experienced the pain of losing, which drove me to study market principles more desperately than anyone else.
- Version: 24.12
- Updated: 28 April 2026
- Activations: 5
Liquidity Flow Bands
I adapted the new EA into an indicator. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/174366
The Next-Gen Trend & Volatility Visualization System Master market momentum, Dow Theory, and entry timing with a single tool.
Core Concept
-
Visualize Volatility: Uses beautiful fluid gradient bands.
-
No Repainting: Signals are fixed once the candle closes.
-
Smart UI: A draggable multi-functional control panel.
4 Key Features
1. Smart UI Panel (Draggable)
-
POWER Meter (0–100%): 10-level LED display showing trend strength and pressure (Red = Sell, Blue = Buy).
-
DOW Status: Real-time analysis of market structure (UP / DOWN / NEUTRAL).
-
Candle Timer: Countdown to the next candle close.
-
TF (Timeframe) Buttons: Instantly switch between M1 and D1 with one click.
2. Non-Repainting Signals
-
Arrow Signs: High-precision entry points for pullbacks and trend following.
-
Diamond Signs (♦): Exit/Take-Profit signals when the market reaches extreme levels.
3. Multi-Filter Logic
-
Internal complex filters analyze trend slope and market exhaustion.
-
Eliminates market noise and "fakeouts" for cleaner signals.
4. Fluid Gradient Bands
-
Bands expand and contract based on real-time volatility.
-
Identify high/low price zones visually and intuitively.
Alerts & Customization
-
Notifications: Popup alerts, Sound, Mobile Push, and Email.
-
Parameters: Customizable Timeframes, Band widths, and Color settings.
How to Use (Recommended)
-
Confirm Trend: Ensure DOW is "UP" and POWER is Blue (50%+).
-
Entry: Buy at the Blue Arrow when price touches the lower band.
-
Exit: Take profit when the Diamond Sign appears near the upper band.
Pro Note: Designed for professional performance. This tool uses custom object-rendering for high-speed processing and visual clarity without standard buffer lag.