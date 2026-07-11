LongSword EURJPY

[MT5] LongSword M1 EURJPY

Long-Only Expert Advisor for EURJPY (1-Minute Timeframe) Featuring "Clean Mode" (Partial Offset) for Robust Risk Management

[Specialized for M1 EURJPY] A high-efficiency, single-currency EA designed to eliminate the need for complex optimization or initial setup.

LongSword M1 EURJPY is a specialized long-only Expert Advisor for the EURJPY 1-minute chart. It strictly quantifies the "depth of the bottom" using proprietary logic to target the initial momentum of market reversals.

Unlike traditional Martingale EAs that force you to endure massive unrealized losses until the total balance recovers, this system combines a proprietary "pursuit logic" with "Clean Mode" (Partial Offset) to achieve overwhelming stability.

■ Core Advantages

1. [Long-Only] Selected Entry × Proprietary Scoring Pursuit Logic

Strategic Entry: Accurately scores market limits to enter the first position at the point of highest reversal probability.

Optimized Pursuit: If the price moves against the position, our internal pursuit logic activates, adding positions only at the most advantageous price levels.

Safety First: No sell orders are executed, eliminating the risk of a "short squeeze."

2. "Clean Mode" (Partial Offset Function)

When holding multiple positions during market pressure, the EA does not simply wait for a total balance recovery.

Partial Offset: When positions exceed a set threshold and the market rebounds, the EA uses the profit from the "latest, bottom-entry position" to simultaneously offset (close) the "oldest, most unprofitable position (the largest burden)."

Efficiency: By repeatedly matching the "latest profit" with the "oldest loss," the system keeps the account margin safe and prevents unrealized losses from snowballing.

3. Low Drawdown Design

Even during significant market reversals, the Clean Mode minimizes the risk of a single-event account blowout, ensuring a highly defensive and resilient trading system.

■ Recommended Capital Management

To ensure the system withstands crashes and sudden volatility, please observe these guidelines:

Recommended Environment: 0.01 Lot per 10,000 USD of capital.

Compliance: Please strictly observe lot adjustments according to your capital.

Optimization: All core parameters are fully optimized for the EURJPY 1-minute timeframe.

■ Easy 3-Step Setup

Step 1: Preparation

Launch MT5, click [File] > [Open Data Folder]. Navigate to [MQL5] > [Experts]. Save the downloaded .ex5 file into the [Experts] folder and restart MT5.

Step 2: Apply to Chart

Open a EURJPY 1-Minute (M1) chart. Drag and drop LongSword M1 EURJPY from the [Navigator] panel onto the chart.

Step 3: Activation

Adjust the lot size and settings to your environment. Click the [Algo Trading] button in the top toolbar to turn it ON (Green status).

■ Parameter Specifications

The core logic and indicator settings are embedded and non-editable to ensure consistency.

Lot Size: Initial value is 0.01 (Recommended).

Slippage (Pips): Set allowable slippage for order execution.

Magic Number: Set a unique ID to avoid conflicts with other EAs.

Max Spread: Limits entry during high volatility.

Max Positions: Manages the maximum number of added positions (Default: 100).

Take Profit (Pips): Sets the profit target (Default: 7.0).

Min Positions to Start Clean Mode: Threshold for activating the offset logic.

(Note: We do not respond to inquiries regarding internal logic specifications or requests for individual tuning.)

⚠️ Operational Requirements

This EA is [MT5 (MetaTrader 5) Only]. It will not function on MT4, and we do not provide ports or support for MT4.

⚠️ Investment Disclaimer

This EA does not guarantee profits. Optimization is based on historical data (backtesting) and does not guarantee future results. FX trading carries significant risks, and losses may occur depending on market conditions. Please trade at your own risk. The developer and seller assume no responsibility for any direct or indirect losses (including loss of principal) resulting from the use of this EA.



