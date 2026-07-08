Deriv Synthetic Smasher

if you are looking for the forex version HERE

Professional Range Detection for Smart Traders

Vintage FX Pro is an advanced price action indicator designed to automatically detect high-quality consolidation ranges before breakout occurs.

Instead of manually searching charts for accumulation zones, this indicator continuously scans historical and live market data to identify valid trading ranges using intelligent filtering techniques.

Once a breakout is confirmed, the indicator instantly projects the complete trading setup including:

• Entry
• Stop Loss
• TP1
• TP2
• TP3
• Risk/Reward zones

Everything is displayed directly on the chart, allowing traders to instantly evaluate every opportunity.

Key Features

Multi-Range Scanner

The indicator scans three independent consolidation structures simultaneously:

• Narrow Ranges
• Medium Ranges
• Large Ranges

Intelligent Range Detection

Unlike simple rectangle indicators, Vintage FX Pro validates consolidation quality before drawing any setup.

Features include:

• Minimum candle requirement
• Maximum range height filtering
• Fixed pip filtering
• Historical scanning
• Live market scanning

This significantly reduces random or low-quality consolidation zones.

Static & Dynamic Breakout Modes

Two breakout engines are included.

Static Mode

The consolidation box remains fixed once created. Any failed breakout is ignored until a valid confirmation occurs.

Best for conservative traders.

Dynamic Mode

The consolidation range can expand when price temporarily exceeds the boundaries without violating the maximum allowed range.

Perfect for traders who prefer adaptive market structure.

Breakout Confirmation Filter

False breakouts are one of the biggest problems in breakout trading.

Vintage FX Pro solves this by requiring configurable confirmation candles before accepting a breakout.

This greatly reduces fake breakout signals.

Automatic Trade Projection

After confirmation, the indicator automatically calculates:

• Entry price
• Stop Loss
• TP1
• TP2
• TP3

No manual calculations are required.

Visual Risk Management

The indicator automatically draws:

• Risk zone
• Reward zone
• Entry line
• Stop Loss line
• Take Profit lines
• Consolidation boundaries

This provides immediate visualization of trade quality.

Live Trade Projection

Trade projections continue extending with live candles until:

• TP3 is reached
• Stop Loss is reached

or according to the selected exit mode.

This makes the indicator useful both for historical analysis and live trading.

Two Exit Simulation Modes

Choose how trade projections behave:

Exit on First Target

Stops the setup after TP1, TP2, TP3 or Stop Loss.

Ideal for scalpers.

Exit on TP3 or Stop Loss

Keeps the trade active until the final objective or stop loss.

Ideal for swing traders.

Automatic Chart Styling

Optional automatic chart customization includes:

• Background color
• Candle colors
• Grid visibility
• Professional chart appearance

Everything can be enabled or disabled independently.

Suitable Markets

Works on virtually every symbol including:

• Forex
• Gold
• Silver
• Indices
• Stocks
• Cryptocurrencies
• Commodities

Timeframes

Compatible with all MetaTrader 5 timeframes.

Ideal For

• Price Action Traders
• Breakout Traders
• Supply & Demand Traders
• Smart Money Traders
• Swing Traders
• Scalpers
• Day Traders

Why Choose Vintage FX Pro?

Most breakout indicators simply draw rectangles.

Vintage FX Pro goes much further by combining intelligent consolidation detection, breakout confirmation, adaptive volatility filtering, automatic risk management, and professional trade visualization into one complete trading assistant.

Whether you are analyzing historical charts or monitoring live markets, Vintage FX Pro helps identify structured breakout opportunities quickly and consistently.


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Oleg Rodin
Indicators
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Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
Indicators
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Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
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Ravi Gurung
5 (1)
Indicators
ICT PO3 (Power of 3) AMD Protocol Framework Indicator True Time & Structure Integration   |  Non-Repainting | Real-Time  | Multi-Asset  | MT4 Version Available Full Setup Guide & Strategy Playbook: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768683 MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171742 Indicator Overview The ICT PO3 AMD Protocol Framework is a complete structural overlay for MetaTrader 5 that maps the True Daily Cycle directly onto your lower-timeframe execution chart. It projects
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
Connix MT5
Garry James Goodchild
5 (1)
Indicators
Connix SMC by G-Labs — Smart Money Concepts and ICT multi-pair scanner for MetaTrader 5. Order blocks, fair value gaps, break of structure, change of character, VWAP, premium and discount range, and multi-timeframe dashboard from one chart. Connix scans multiple symbols across configurable timeframes and shows market structure status in an interactive table while drawing the same structures on the active chart. It is an analytical toolkit — you control every setting; it does not place trades a
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Batsirayi L Marango
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
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