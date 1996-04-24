Deriv Synthetic Smasher

if you are looking for the forex version HERE

Professional Range Detection for Smart Traders

Vintage FX Pro is an advanced price action indicator designed to automatically detect high-quality consolidation ranges before breakout occurs.

Instead of manually searching charts for accumulation zones, this indicator continuously scans historical and live market data to identify valid trading ranges using intelligent filtering techniques.

Once a breakout is confirmed, the indicator instantly projects the complete trading setup including:

• Entry
• Stop Loss
• TP1
• TP2
• TP3
• Risk/Reward zones

Everything is displayed directly on the chart, allowing traders to instantly evaluate every opportunity.

Key Features

Multi-Range Scanner

The indicator scans three independent consolidation structures simultaneously:

• Narrow Ranges
• Medium Ranges
• Large Ranges

Intelligent Range Detection

Unlike simple rectangle indicators, Vintage FX Pro validates consolidation quality before drawing any setup.

Features include:

• Minimum candle requirement
• Maximum range height filtering
• Fixed pip filtering
• Historical scanning
• Live market scanning

This significantly reduces random or low-quality consolidation zones.

Static & Dynamic Breakout Modes

Two breakout engines are included.

Static Mode

The consolidation box remains fixed once created. Any failed breakout is ignored until a valid confirmation occurs.

Best for conservative traders.

Dynamic Mode

The consolidation range can expand when price temporarily exceeds the boundaries without violating the maximum allowed range.

Perfect for traders who prefer adaptive market structure.

Breakout Confirmation Filter

False breakouts are one of the biggest problems in breakout trading.

Vintage FX Pro solves this by requiring configurable confirmation candles before accepting a breakout.

This greatly reduces fake breakout signals.

Automatic Trade Projection

After confirmation, the indicator automatically calculates:

• Entry price
• Stop Loss
• TP1
• TP2
• TP3

No manual calculations are required.

Visual Risk Management

The indicator automatically draws:

• Risk zone
• Reward zone
• Entry line
• Stop Loss line
• Take Profit lines
• Consolidation boundaries

This provides immediate visualization of trade quality.

Live Trade Projection

Trade projections continue extending with live candles until:

• TP3 is reached
• Stop Loss is reached

or according to the selected exit mode.

This makes the indicator useful both for historical analysis and live trading.

Two Exit Simulation Modes

Choose how trade projections behave:

Exit on First Target

Stops the setup after TP1, TP2, TP3 or Stop Loss.

Ideal for scalpers.

Exit on TP3 or Stop Loss

Keeps the trade active until the final objective or stop loss.

Ideal for swing traders.

Automatic Chart Styling

Optional automatic chart customization includes:

• Background color
• Candle colors
• Grid visibility
• Professional chart appearance

Everything can be enabled or disabled independently.

Suitable Markets

Works on virtually every symbol including:

• Forex
• Gold
• Silver
• Indices
• Stocks
• Cryptocurrencies
• Commodities

Timeframes

Compatible with all MetaTrader 5 timeframes.

Ideal For

• Price Action Traders
• Breakout Traders
• Supply & Demand Traders
• Smart Money Traders
• Swing Traders
• Scalpers
• Day Traders

Why Choose Vintage FX Pro?

Most breakout indicators simply draw rectangles.

Vintage FX Pro goes much further by combining intelligent consolidation detection, breakout confirmation, adaptive volatility filtering, automatic risk management, and professional trade visualization into one complete trading assistant.

Whether you are analyzing historical charts or monitoring live markets, Vintage FX Pro helps identify structured breakout opportunities quickly and consistently.


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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
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Temirlan Kdyrkhan
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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ARICoins
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PZ Day Trading MT5
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A2SR для MT5 Индикатор: Автоматизированный фактический спрос и предложение (S/R). + Торговые инструменты. Product description in English here. --   Guidance   : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT4 version  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/5225 Мощный, подлинный и экономящий время для более разумных торговых решений + Объекты, совместимые с EA. Основные преимущества Опережающие фактические ур
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Ravi Gurung
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Индикаторы
ICT PO3 (Power of 3) AMD Protocol Framework Indicator True Time & Structure Integration   |  Non-Repainting | Real-Time  | Multi-Asset  | MT4 Version Available Full Setup Guide & Strategy Playbook: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768683 MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171742 Indicator Overview The ICT PO3 AMD Protocol Framework is a complete structural overlay for MetaTrader 5 that maps the True Daily Cycle directly onto your lower-timeframe execution chart. It projects
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Quantum Breakout PRO   , новаторский индикатор MQL5, который меняет ваш способ торговли в зонах прорыва! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров со стажем торговли более 13 лет,       Квантовый прорыв PRO       разработан, чтобы поднять ваше торговое путешествие к новым высотам с его инновационной и динамичной стратегией зоны прорыва. Quantum Breakout Indicator покажет вам сигнальные стрелки на зонах прорыва с 5 целевыми зонами прибыли и предложением стоп-лосса на основе поля
Weltrade Spike Sentinel
Batsirayi L Marango
5 (1)
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Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
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5 (1)
Индикаторы
Currency Strength Wizard   — очень мощный индикатор, предоставляющий вам комплексное решение для успешной торговли. Индикатор рассчитывает силу той или иной форекс-пары, используя данные всех валют на нескольких тайм фреймах. Эти данные представлены в виде простых в использовании индексов валют и линий силы валют, которые вы можете использовать, чтобы увидеть силу той или иной валюты. Все, что вам нужно, это прикрепить индикатор к графику, на котором вы хотите торговать, и индикатор покажет вам
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
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4.53 (15)
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Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и предложения. Важная информация Для макс
Gem SIGNAL
Shengzu Zhong
5 (1)
Индикаторы
GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro — это трендовый индикатор для MetaTrader 5, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны более понятные сигналы, более структурированные торговые сетапы и более практичное управление рисками прямо на графике. Вместо того чтобы показывать только простую стрелку, GEM Signal Pro помогает представить всю торговую идею в более наглядной и удобной форме. Когда условия подтверждены, индикатор может отображать на графике цену входа, stop loss и цели take profit, помогая трейдеру
PrimeScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
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PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
4.96 (24)
Индикаторы
RelicusRoad Pro: Квантовая Рыночная Операционная Система СКИДКА 70% ПОЖИЗНЕННЫЙ ДОСТУП (ОГРАНИЧЕНО) - ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К 2000+ ТРЕЙДЕРАМ Почему большинство трейдеров теряют деньги даже с «идеальными» индикаторами? Потому что они торгуют Единичными Концепциями в вакууме. Сигнал без контекста — это лотерея. Чтобы выигрывать стабильно, вам нужна КОНФЛЮЭНЦИЯ . RelicusRoad Pro — это не простой стрелочный индикатор. Это полная Количественная Рыночная Экосистема . Она отображает «Дорогу Справедливой Сто
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Israr Hussain Shah
Утилиты
How the Chart Cleaner Script Works The Chart Cleaner is a one-click tool designed to instantly wipe your chart clean. When you drag and drop the script onto a chart, it scans for and removes all visual objects—including trend lines, horizontal lines, text labels, shapes, and any other drawings you have placed. The result is a completely clean, uncluttered chart, giving you a fresh workspace for your analysis. It's the fastest way to reset your chart to its default state.
Analysis Professor
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis What It Does FiboPivot Dashboard is a powerful technical analysis tool that automatically calculates and displays Fibonacci-based pivot points on your chart. It identifies key support and resistance levels based on the previous day's price acti
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Ultimate Trading Psychology
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis The Trading Guide MT5 Indicator is a powerful psychological trading assistant designed to keep traders disciplined, focused, and emotionally balanced. This innovative indicator displays real-time motivational messages, trading rules, and analysis
FREE
Liquidity Strength pro
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Liquidity Channels Pro  MT5 VERSION HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis Liquidity Channels  is a sophisticated Smart Money Concepts (SMC) tool designed to automate the identification of     Buy Side Liquidity (BSL)   and     Sell Side Liquidity (SSL) . Unlike standard support a
Market voleum profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis The Market Profile & Volume Profile Indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to visualize market activity and price distribution over specific timeframes. Unlike standard technical indicators that focus solely on price over time, th
Universal Copy Trades
Israr Hussain Shah
Утилиты
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis       MT5 VERSION   TRADE COPIER Select Role: On the account sending trades, choose Sender (Master Account) . On the account receiving trades, choose Copier (Receiver Account) . Lot Size Mode: Same Lot Size as Master: Ignores multipliers, copies ex
Volume Spread Analysis tool
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis The activity of these professional operators, and more important, their true intentions, are clearly shown on a price chart if the trader knows how to read them .   VSA looks at the interrelationship between three variables on the chart in order
Trend Scan Friend
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis Trend Identification: Look for the color change. When candles turn Green , look for Buy opportunities. When they turn Red , look for Sell opportunities. Entry: Enter on the break of the trend line or on the pullback to the line. Stop Loss: Use the
Vintage Fx pro Mt4
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
If you want it for Deriv then its   HERE to get this tool MT5 version then HERE Professional Range Detection for Smart Traders Vintage FX Pro is an advanced price action indicator designed to automatically detect high-quality consolidation ranges before breakout occurs. Instead of manually searching charts for accumulation zones, this indicator continuously scans historical and live market data to identify valid trading ranges using intelligent filtering techniques. Once a breakout is confirmed,
VIX Trading System
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Ultimate Forex Trading Indicator Elevate your trading with our multi-functional indicator packed with advanced features! Key Features: 1. Non-repainting indicator for accurate signals 2. Max activations for peace of mind 3. 7+ strategies integrated for diverse trading styles 4. 10 Indicators all in one for comprehensive analysis 5. Perfect for Day and Swing Trading strategies 6. Trend following, reversal, and scalping strategies built-in 7. Create your own Custom strategies 8. Prop firm ready t
Deriv boom crash spike killer
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis Transform Your Trading with Intelligent Market Insights! The 2025 Spike Killer Dashboard is a powerful MQL5 indicator that combines cutting-edge signal generation with an intuitive crystal dashboard for real-time market analysis. Designed for tra
Trade Like Pro
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis The Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator is designed to automatically detect price imbalance zones on the chart – a widely used concept in Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Institutional Trading Models (ICT) . These gaps, also known as imbalances or ineffic
Risk Control Tool
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis Overview (Short Description) A professional risk management indicator that helps traders calculate lot size, risk percentage, and reward ratio in real time. Perfect for Forex, Indices, Gold, and Synthetic Indices traders who want precise control ov
Volatility Fusion Analyst
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis Short Description: Stop overloading your charts with dozens of indicators.   Bollinger Fibo  Pro   is a sophisticated, all-in-one trading system for MetaTrader 5 that merges two legendary concepts into a single, powerful tool. It enhances standard
Spike Blast Pro
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis Spike Blaster Pro is a next-generation MT5 indicator designed specifically for synthetic markets. It works seamlessly on Boom Index and Weltrade Index , providing traders with sharp, reliable spike detection signals. What makes Spike Blaster Pro po
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