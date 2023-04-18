ACB Breakout Arrows EA MT5

This is a 100% automated expert advisor based on our custom indicator named "ACB Breakout Arrows". The entries are based on a breakout pattern that constantly occurs in a bi-directional manner. The intensity of entry signals can be manipulated using the external input called "Signal Sensitivity".

MT4 Version is available here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/35769


Trades Confirmation

ACB Breakout Arrows EA provides an ability to filter the entries using our another custom indicator named ACB Trade Filter.

  • Strong Buy: Up Arrow + Green Histogram + Bullish Trend.
  • Strong Sell: Down Arrow + Red Histogram + Bearish Trend.
  • EA avoids a trade if the histogram is Gray and Trend is Sideways.
EA loads all indicators and dependencies in the background. Indicators will not be visible on the chart.


Key Features

  • Anticipated from a long time, now you can go fully automated with our ACB Breakout Arrows indicator.
  • ACB Trade Filter indicator also embedded in the EA to simulate the complete trading system.
  • No additional download is required. Indicators and dependencies are embedded in the EA.
  • Ability to fetch the stoploss and profit targets directly from the indicator.
  • Further boost the EA performance using the inbuilt filters like Session-Filter, MMI, Vortex, Volatility, Market Regime and more.
  • Three stages partial closing to capture the available profits on the able at the right moment.
  • Flexible stoploss trailing to prevent the winners from turning into losses.
  • Protection against the black swan events using the max. loss function.


Input Parameters

  • ----- Configure Trade Settings -----
  • Lot Size Method:  Fixed Lot Size | Auto Lot Size
  • Risk Per Trade: Risk percentage per trade.

  • ----- Set Indicator Parameters -----
  • Signal Sensitivity:  A value between 20 to 100 which decides the intensity of breakout arrows.
  • Bars for SL:  Number of bars that decides the stoploss line placed by the indicator.

  • ----- Choose Exit Settings -----
  • Use Stoploss:  true | false
  • Stop loss Method:  Pips | Volatility | From indicator
  • Use Take Profit:  true | false
  • Take Profit Method:  Pips | volatility | Quick Profit | First Target | Final Target
  • Use SL Trailing:  true | false
  • SL Trailing Method:  Pips | Volatility

  • ----- Set the Filters -----
  • Trading Sessions:  All | Asian | London | New York | Asian-London | London-New York | New York-Asian
  • ACB Trade Filter:  True | False 
  • Trend Filter:  True | False 
  • Volatility Filter:  True | False 
  • Vortex Filter:  True | False 
  • MMI Filter: True | False 

  • ----- Miscellaneous Settings -----
  • Max Loss Protection:  True | False 
  • Logging:  True | False  (EA logs all its operation in the journal tab)
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MQL TOOLS SL
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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TICK STACK LTD
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Experts
AETHERION ZENITH AI EA The Evolution of Precision Gold Automation Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Zenith AI EA at the earliest stage and follow the evolution of the system through public live monitoring from the beginn
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KT Stoch Divergence MT4
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KT Support and Resistance Levels
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
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KT MACD Divergence shows the regular and hidden divergences build between the price and oscillator. If your trading strategy anticipates the trend reversal, you can include the MACD regular divergence to speculate the potential turning points. And if your trading strategy based on the trend continuation, MACD hidden divergence would be a good fit. Limitations of KT MACD Divergence Using the macd divergence as a standalone entry signal can be a risky affair. Every divergence can't be interprete
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
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KT CCI Divergence MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
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KT Inside Bar Advanced MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
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Despite the popularity of inside bar pattern among the traders, using it as a standalone signal doesn't provide any edge in the market. KT Inside Bar Advanced indicator solves this problem by combining the classic inside bar pattern with the "ECE" cycle and Fibonacci extensions. Using this indicator in place of our classic inside bar indicator will provide a tremendous advantage and edge in the market. What is the ECE cycle? In financial markets, the price never moves in a straight line but u
KT Inside Bar Hunter MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
Despite the popularity of inside bar pattern among traders, using it as a standalone entry signal doesn't provide any evidentiary advantage. KT Inside Bar Hunter trades only selected inside bar patterns using some preassessment and ECE price action cycle. Trading Strategy On successful detection of the required pattern, EA places a pending order in the direction of the forecasted price expansion phase. Pending orders are canceled if they are not triggered within the next bar. Once triggered, ac
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