PulseBar MT5 Pro

PulseBar is a visual trading tool designed for MT5/MT4 that eliminates guesswork when planning your trades. It draws an interactive horizontal line on your chart that instantly calculates and displays the projected PnL (Profit/Loss) of your open positions (long or short) if the price were to reach that exact level. It is ideal for Price Action traders, Scalpers, and Day Traders who need to quickly and cleanly visualize Take Profit targets, partial exit levels, or risk zones without leaving the chart.


Key Features:

  • Real-Time PnL Calculation: Instantly shows potential profit or loss in your account currency right next to the projected line.
  • Multi-Position Support: Calculates the aggregated PnL if you have multiple open positions on the same symbol, or evaluates them individually.
  • Clean & Minimalist Interface: Designed not to clutter your workspace. Hide or show the elements as you need them.
  • Visual Risk Management: Perfect for visually evaluating your Risk/Reward (R:R) ratio before deciding to move a Stop Loss to Breakeven.


Keyboard Shortcuts for Fast Workflow:

Keep your hands on the keyboard and your eyes on the price action with these quick hotkeys:
  • [ R ] - Reset: Resets the line to its default position or the current price.
  • [ H ] - Hide/Show: Instantly hides or shows the line and the PnL panel to keep your chart completely clean.
  • [ G ] - Go to Breakeven: Smartly moves the line to the exact break-even point (PnL = 0.00), automatically factoring in the direction of your open trades.

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3.97 (35)
Утилиты
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Утилиты
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
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Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
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ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
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Telegram To MT5 — копировщик сигналов Превратите торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов в реальные ордера MT5 — автоматически, на любом количестве счетов, с полным контролем над риском и правилами. Telegram To MT5 связывает VIP / сигнальные каналы, на которые вы уже подписаны в Telegram, с вашим терминалом MetaTrader 5. Бесплатное приложение-компаньон для ПК читает сообщения (даже из каналов, которые не допускают ботов), а этот советник исполняет их на вашем счёте — применяя ваши настройки р
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5 (1)
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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