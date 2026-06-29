Pixel Haven 5
- 专家
-
Fajar Dicky FirmansyahWe aim to build a community of traders to collaboratively develop and optimize our trading software based on your valuable reviews and comments. I am committed to providing regular updates to the EA and actively involving our customers in its evolution.
- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 15
没有花招。没有虚假陈述。 Pixel Haven 迎合专注于单一目标的交易者： 稳定表现。无论是在进行 道场挑战 还是管理客户资金，这个 EA 都尊重所有界限——并且持续产生结果。
|仓位在 36 小时 内平仓。
仅在一个图表上使用： 只需将它附加到 NZDCAD 的 M30 时间框架上。就这样。一个图表。一个强大的工具。
准确的回测需要正确的配置！ 请联系我获取 .ini 文件 和详细的设置说明。
注意： 该 EA 的当前价格是 109。一旦 10 个许可证被购买，价格将上涨至 145。至今，2 份已售出。在价格上涨之前确保购买您的份额。
博客 链接 = https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763583
频道 链接 = https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/mqltradingfajar
给我发消息，我会发送一个 试用 包给模拟账户。
主要优势
- 特别优惠：购买一个，获赠两个！！！ 购买后请与我联系以获取额外的专家顾问，无需额外费用。
- 自动风险计算： 根据您的账户余额和止损距离确定手数。
- 支持手动或固定手数： 选择您喜欢的方式——谨慎或激进的交易。
- 亏损保护： 当损失超过您定义的阈值时，自动停止 EA。
- 单图表操作： 内部处理多个符号，不会让您的交易平台过于拥挤。
策略如何运作
交易量加速： 检测快速的交易量变化，这通常预示着即将突破。
设置指南
|参数
|值
|图表
|NZDCAD
|时间框架
|M30
|管理的符号
|NZDCAD,GBPCAD,CADCHF,CADJPY,EURCAD,AUDCAD,USDCAD
购买后： 请联系我以获取 Telegram 访问权限。经过验证的用户将收到私密更新、配置文件和独家见解。
The description says this is based on "Volume Acceleration: Detects rapid volume shifts that often signal upcoming breakouts." I found this an unusual enough concept that I gave it a try. This EA was published 29 June 2026 and not yet updated afterwards, which gives us almost a month of forward-test. Backtesting (but actually forward testing) this on my broker's real ticks shows it's a loss for July so far. I also ran it live for a week and got a few trades, which I've just compared to the backtest - the trades match exactly - which means the loss for July so far seen in the backtest is for real (at least with this broker), not a result of some discrepancy in the historical volume data that my broker provides (it appears the historical data matches what the broker provides live). So this is not reliably profitable (if at all), but it works reliably (producing an overall loss so far). User support is great, and I also like the offer to get another EA for free, although actually making use of this offer feels cumbersome as the EA would need to be tied to my account via custom builds.