Liquidation Heatmap MT4

Liquidation Heatmap is a technical indicator that calculates and visualizes estimated liquidation levels based on price action and proprietary algorithms, displaying them as a dynamic heatmap directly on the chart.

These levels represent potential liquidity concentration zones, where clusters of stop-loss orders or liquidation events may occur.

Main Features

Multiple Leverage Levels

The indicator tracks and calculates potential liquidations across 5 configurable leverage levels simultaneously (default: 5x, 10x, 25x, 50x, and 100x).

Stock/Crypto Mode and Forex Mode

The indicator is optimized by default for Stock and Cryptocurrency markets, using parameters tailored to the typical behavior of these markets.

When Forex Mode is enabled, the calculation adapts to a broader range of instruments by applying alternative ratios suitable for traditional markets such as Forex and similar asset classes.

Profile

A very useful feature that helps visualize which levels stand out compared to others.

Color Palettes

The indicator offers different color palettes, allowing traders to choose the one that best fits their preferences.

Custom Levels

Traders can add up to 200 levels for a more precise visualization of liquidity zones.

Density Filter

Density can be adjusted higher or lower which allows traders to better visualize the concentration of liquidity at specific price levels.

Interactive On-Chart User Interface

The indicator includes an interactive panel with buttons overlaid directly on the chart. Traders can click these buttons to instantly enable or disable specific leverage levels, hide or show the heatmap, and toggle the profile display, making real-time analysis significantly more efficient.

Note

When the indicator is loaded, it calculates using all leverage levels selected by default. The same recalculation process occurs whenever the chart timeframe is changed.


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Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
MFI Pulse Pro – Precision Money Flow Scanner Join the channel to stay updated: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor MFI Pulse Pro is a volume-powered momentum oscillator that leverages the Money Flow Index (MFI) to uncover real-time pressure shifts in the market. This tool is tailored for intraday traders, operating with precision across timeframes from M1 to M30 and compatible with all currency pairs, indices, metals, and synthetic instruments. Core Features: MFI Period: Adjustabl
MT4 Macd Divergence Scanner
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
Indicators
This indicator provides an efficient way to monitor multiple currency pairs and timeframes simultaneously. By visually displaying price-MACD divergences in a structured, easy-to-read table, it allows traders to detect potential market turning points without constantly switching between charts. Divergences can signal either bullish or bearish momentum shifts. For instance, a bearish divergence occurs when the price reaches a new high, but the MACD fails to confirm this with a corresponding higher
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Liquidation Heatmap MT5
Luis Natanael Bustos
Indicators
Liquidation Heatmap   is a technical indicator that calculates and visualizes estimated liquidation levels based on price action and proprietary algorithms, displaying them as a dynamic heatmap directly on the chart. These levels represent potential liquidity concentration zones, where clusters of stop-loss orders or liquidation events may occur. Main Features Multiple Leverage Levels The indicator tracks and calculates potential liquidations across 5 configurable leverage levels simultaneously
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