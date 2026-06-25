Liquidation Heatmap MT5

Liquidation Heatmap is a technical indicator that calculates and visualizes estimated liquidation levels based on price action and proprietary algorithms, displaying them as a dynamic heatmap directly on the chart.

These levels represent potential liquidity concentration zones, where clusters of stop-loss orders or liquidation events may occur.

Main Features

Multiple Leverage Levels

The indicator tracks and calculates potential liquidations across 5 configurable leverage levels simultaneously (default: 5x, 10x, 25x, 50x, and 100x).

Stock/Crypto Mode and Forex Mode

The indicator is optimized by default for Stock and Cryptocurrency markets, using parameters tailored to the typical behavior of these markets.

When Forex Mode is enabled, the calculation adapts to a broader range of instruments by applying alternative ratios suitable for traditional markets such as Forex and similar asset classes.

Profile

A very useful feature that helps visualize which levels stand out compared to others.

Color Palettes

The indicator offers different color palettes, allowing traders to choose the one that best fits their preferences.

Custom Levels

Traders can add up to 200 levels for a more precise visualization of liquidity zones.

Density Filter

Density can be adjusted higher or lower which allows traders to better visualize the concentration of liquidity at specific price levels.

Interactive On-Chart User Interface

The indicator includes an interactive panel with buttons overlaid directly on the chart. Traders can click these buttons to instantly enable or disable specific leverage levels, hide or show the heatmap, and toggle the profile display, making real-time analysis significantly more efficient.

Note

When the indicator is loaded, it calculates using all leverage levels selected by default. The same recalculation process occurs whenever the chart timeframe is changed.


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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
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Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Liquidation Heatmap MT4
Luis Natanael Bustos
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Liquidation Heatmap   is a technical indicator that calculates and visualizes estimated liquidation levels based on price action and proprietary algorithms, displaying them as a dynamic heatmap directly on the chart. These levels represent potential liquidity concentration zones, where clusters of stop-loss orders or liquidation events may occur. Main Features Multiple Leverage Levels The indicator tracks and calculates potential liquidations across 5 configurable leverage levels simultaneously
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