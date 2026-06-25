RBM Stop and Take Label

Here is the English version of the product description, tailored to sound clear, professional, and engaging for the MQL5 Market:

RBM SL TP Label — Indicator for MetaTrader 5

If you trade Forex and miss seeing the exact financial value of your risk and target directly on your chart, this indicator solves that in a clean, direct, and intuitive way.

What It Does

As soon as you open a position, the indicator automatically detects your Stop Loss and Take Profit lines and displays, in real-time, both the financial value and the distance in points for each line — no calculator or mental math needed.

Stop Loss: The label appears below the line in red.

Take Profit: The label appears above the line in green.

Entry Price: Track the live floating profit/loss (P&L) of your trade updating tick by tick directly on the entry line.

How Values Are Calculated

Risk and reward are always calculated relative to the order's entry price — not the current price. This means the values remain fixed on the lines unless you move your Stop or Take levels. If you drag your line to a new price level, the value updates instantly to reflect your new risk/reward. The behavior is identical to what traders are used to on platforms like Profit.

What Appears on Each Line

Stop Loss: Negative risk amount + distance in points (e.g., ▼ -$320.00 | 32.0 pts)

Take Profit: Positive reward amount + distance in points (e.g., ▲ +$480.00 | 48.0 pts)

Entry Price: Real-time floating P&L of the trade.

Available Settings

Custom colors for SL, TP, and Entry line labels.

Font size and font family options.

Currency symbol ($, €, £, R$, or any custom symbol).

Adjustable vertical spacing between the label and the line.

Toggle financial values and point distances on or off independently.

Compatibility

Works on any Forex pair in MetaTrader 5. Calculations use the symbol's native tick size and tick value data automatically, requiring no manual setup per asset.

Developed by RBM Trader