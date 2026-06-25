The QCL AI Scalper is an analytical trading indicator for M1 and M5 timeframes on Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), and Indices. It identifies structural price levels, specifically Order Blocks and Fair Value Gaps (FVGs). Instead of moving average crossovers, the system waits for price action to retest these structural zones and confirms the entry using momentum and volatility algorithms.

Each confirmed signal generates a trade plan on the chart, displaying the Entry level, Target Profit 1, Target Profit 2, and ATR-based Stop Loss parameters. Signals do not recalculate after bar close.

Key Features and Scoring Engine:

An internal evaluation engine analyzes market conditions before a signal is generated and assigns each setup a Quality Score from 0 to 100. Signals scoring below 60 are automatically filtered out. Focus on setups scoring 70 and above for strong momentum and structural alignment. Setups scoring 60 to 79 represent standard setups.

The engine includes automatic protection that halts signal generation during sideways, low-volume ranging conditions.

The on-chart dashboard displays daily Buy and Sell signal counts, active session tracking, market volatility state, live signal progression status, and ATR-based stop loss levels.

Integrated notifications support desktop pop-up alerts and mobile push notifications with exact price coordinates.

Market volatility directly affects performance. Ranging or choppy sessions naturally reduce signal frequency due to the internal filtering logic. Practice proper risk management.

A complete user manual is attached in the Comments tab. It includes a comprehensive guide on how to trade the signals, active risk management guidelines, and instructions on how to enable mobile push notifications. Everything needed for optimal setup is included in the manual. For technical support or questions, please use the Comments tab or contact us through the MQL5 messaging system.