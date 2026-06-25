QCL AI Scalper

5

The QCL AI Scalper is an analytical trading indicator for M1 and M5 timeframes on Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), and Indices. It identifies structural price levels, specifically Order Blocks and Fair Value Gaps (FVGs). Instead of moving average crossovers, the system waits for price action to retest these structural zones and confirms the entry using momentum and volatility algorithms.

Each confirmed signal generates a trade plan on the chart, displaying the Entry level, Target Profit 1, Target Profit 2, and ATR-based Stop Loss parameters. Signals do not recalculate after bar close.

Key Features and Scoring Engine:

An internal evaluation engine analyzes market conditions before a signal is generated and assigns each setup a Quality Score from 0 to 100. Signals scoring below 60 are automatically filtered out. Focus on setups scoring 70 and above for strong momentum and structural alignment. Setups scoring 60 to 79 represent standard setups.

The engine includes automatic protection that halts signal generation during sideways, low-volume ranging conditions.

The on-chart dashboard displays daily Buy and Sell signal counts, active session tracking, market volatility state, live signal progression status, and ATR-based stop loss levels.

Integrated notifications support desktop pop-up alerts and mobile push notifications with exact price coordinates.

Market volatility directly affects performance. Ranging or choppy sessions naturally reduce signal frequency due to the internal filtering logic. Practice proper risk management.

A complete user manual is attached in the Comments tab. It includes a comprehensive guide on how to trade the signals, active risk management guidelines, and instructions on how to enable mobile push notifications. Everything needed for optimal setup is included in the manual. For technical support or questions, please use the Comments tab or contact us through the MQL5 messaging system.

Отзывы 1
Justin Davis
961
Justin Davis 2026.07.17 19:06 
 

This is a great indicator. There are very few indicators that truly work well by themselves but you can tell a lot of work went into the logic of how these arrows generate while helping beginners with proper risk management with TP levels and recommended risk Shujah said he and his team will work on adding visual SL lines as well when a signal generates which will really round out the true plug and play experience with the indicator itself. Great work all around!

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Oleg Rodin
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Индикаторы
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5 (3)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
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5 (7)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
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Индикаторы
Ограниченное количество товаров по сниженной цене! Всего за 99 долларов! После покупки свяжитесь со мной, чтобы получить бонусный советник ORB Seeker EA и файлы с персонально оптимизированным набором функций. С уверенностью фиксируйте чистые вспышки активности во время сеансов! ORB Seeker MT5 — это профессиональный индикатор пробоя диапазона открытия (ORB), созданный для трейдеров, которым важны точность, простота, гибкость и понятная структура графика. Программа автоматически строит график пр
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Justin Davis
961
Justin Davis 2026.07.17 19:06 
 

This is a great indicator. There are very few indicators that truly work well by themselves but you can tell a lot of work went into the logic of how these arrows generate while helping beginners with proper risk management with TP levels and recommended risk Shujah said he and his team will work on adding visual SL lines as well when a signal generates which will really round out the true plug and play experience with the indicator itself. Great work all around!

Shujah Amin
428
Ответ разработчика Shujah Amin 2026.07.25 04:26
Thank you so much for the incredible 5-star review and for being our very first reviewer on MQL5! 🌟 We are thrilled to hear that the advanced mathematical logic behind the QCL AI Scalper signals is delivering the clarity and precision you need. Helping both beginners and advanced traders navigate risk management with clear targets is exactly why we engineered this tool. You are entirely correct—we have implemented visual Stop Loss lines directly onto the chart to complete that perfect plug-and-play experience. Welcome to the family, and wishing you massive success in your trading! 🚀📈
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