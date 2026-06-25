QCL AI Scalper

5

The QCL AI Scalper is an analytical trading indicator for M1 and M5 timeframes on Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), and Indices. It identifies structural price levels, specifically Order Blocks and Fair Value Gaps (FVGs). Instead of moving average crossovers, the system waits for price action to retest these structural zones and confirms the entry using momentum and volatility algorithms.

Each confirmed signal generates a trade plan on the chart, displaying the Entry level, Target Profit 1, Target Profit 2, and ATR-based Stop Loss parameters. Signals do not recalculate after bar close.

Key Features and Scoring Engine:

An internal evaluation engine analyzes market conditions before a signal is generated and assigns each setup a Quality Score from 0 to 100. Signals scoring below 60 are automatically filtered out. Focus on setups scoring 70 and above for strong momentum and structural alignment. Setups scoring 60 to 79 represent standard setups.

The engine includes automatic protection that halts signal generation during sideways, low-volume ranging conditions.

The on-chart dashboard displays daily Buy and Sell signal counts, active session tracking, market volatility state, live signal progression status, and ATR-based stop loss levels.

Integrated notifications support desktop pop-up alerts and mobile push notifications with exact price coordinates.

Market volatility directly affects performance. Ranging or choppy sessions naturally reduce signal frequency due to the internal filtering logic. Practice proper risk management.

A complete user manual is attached in the Comments tab. It includes a comprehensive guide on how to trade the signals, active risk management guidelines, and instructions on how to enable mobile push notifications. Everything needed for optimal setup is included in the manual. For technical support or questions, please use the Comments tab or contact us through the MQL5 messaging system.

评分 1
Justin Davis
961
Justin Davis 2026.07.17 19:06 
 

This is a great indicator. There are very few indicators that truly work well by themselves but you can tell a lot of work went into the logic of how these arrows generate while helping beginners with proper risk management with TP levels and recommended risk Shujah said he and his team will work on adding visual SL lines as well when a signal generates which will really round out the true plug and play experience with the indicator itself. Great work all around!

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使用 M1 Quantum 的实盘交易信号 ： 信号 （交易由 Quantum Trade Assistant 自动 执行，并作为本产品 免费 提供。） 最新消息： 版本 1.64 已发布。现在所有交易的止损都会设置在相应的支撑位/阻力位之后。Smart Close 功能也进行了改进，以提升此版本 EA 的性能。 自 8 月 9 日起，实盘信号一直运行在版本 1.64 上。 价格计划： 当前价格： $169 （早期用户优惠） 下一阶段计划价格： $189 计划零售价： $299 开发者提示： 购买后请联系我，以获取 最新推荐的参数设置文件（Set File） 、交易建议，以及加入 VIP 支持群组 ，与其他 M1 Quantum 用户交流经验。 常见问题 - 设置文件 - 安装指南 M1 Quantum 是一款专业的 M1 交易系统，提供快速且精准的交易信号，并内置止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）以及智能资金管理功能。 M1 Quantum 包含专业的资金管理系统，通过专注于 连续盈利交易 ，帮助交易者更快地增长账户资金。 M1 Quantum 指标 的主
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5 (7)
指标
Azimuth Pro V2：MT5合成分形结构分析与确认入场 概述 Azimuth Pro 是 Merkava Labs 推出的多层级波段结构指标。四层嵌套波段层级、锚定波段的VWAP、ABC形态识别、三时间框架结构过滤以及收盘确认入场——一个图表，一个从微观波段到宏观周期的完整工作流程。 这不是盲目的信号产品。它是一个以结构为先的工作流程，专为重视位置、背景和时机的交易者打造。 ️ 夏季促销 — 庆祝夏至与 The Oracle Pro 上市：Azimuth Pro 七折优惠，现价 279 美元（原价 399 美元）。限时夏季优惠。 1. V2的变化 合成多时间框架引擎 高时间框架分析从零开始重建，采用与Meridian Pro相同的专有合成架构。更清晰的HTF背景、稳定的实时行为、无经典MTF同步问题。合成引擎还解锁了 固定比率时间框架级联 （x2、x3、x4、x6）——不再在经纪商的固定时间框架之间任意跳转，您可以按图表时间框架的固定倍数分析结构，在每个尺度上保持相同的分形关系。 确认入场箭头 作为稳定且可恢复的执行层而设计的收盘确认箭头。当ABC设置形成且自适应确认逻辑
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
The Oracle Pro：用于 MT5 的合成多周期偏向引擎 ️ 夏季上市优惠 — 早期买家可以 199 USD 获得 The Oracle Pro。价格将随关注度上升；最终价格 399 USD。 The Oracle Pro 是一款面向高要求与专业交易者的 MetaTrader 5 高级多周期 偏向引擎 。它以纪律回答一个问题：当前每个周期的方向偏向是什么、强度如何、各周期之间的一致程度如何？一切仅在已收盘的 K 线上计算——绝不重绘。 The Oracle Pro 是一套多因子共识系统。它将专有指标与优化算法整合为单一而精密的共识向量，并在单个指标实例内，跨当前周期与更高周期的堆栈进行读取——而不是在多个图表上堆叠互不相关的工具。 它是 Oracle 共识方法的专业进化版：完整重建为高级操作控制台，面向希望在一个纪律化工作流中获得深度、多周期背景与背离洞察的交易者。 是偏向引擎，而非信号生成器 The Oracle Pro 明确自身定位。它是一款提供纪律化方向背景的 多周期多因子偏向指标 。它 不是 信号生成器：不承诺入场、出场或盈利。偏向是背景——你在其方向上交易自己的设置
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
指标
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
指标
AXIOM MATRIX MT5 首发价格：$99 Axiom Matrix 现以 $99 的首发价格提供。 前 30 次购买完成后，价格将上涨至 $199。 购买后，请直接私信我，以获取使用说明并领取您的专属赠品奖励。 Axiom Matrix 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业多品种、多时间周期市场扫描器和决策仪表板。 它会扫描您的 Market Watch，分析多个时间周期，读取多个证据引擎，比较最强的交易机会，并在一个清晰的矩阵仪表板中显示最佳 BUY、SELL、WAIT 或被阻止的状态。 我开发 Axiom Matrix，是因为我想要一个可以替我完成繁重市场扫描工作的工具。 我不想只单独检查 RSI。 然后单独检查 MACD。 然后检查移动平均线。 然后检查成交量。 然后检查波动率。 然后检查支撑和阻力。 然后还要手动在不同品种和时间周期之间切换，只为了建立一个交易思路。 我想要一个仪表板，可以扫描市场、比较证据、排序最佳机会，并告诉我现在最强的交易设置在哪里。 这就是 Axiom Matrix 背后的核心理念。 AXIOM MATRIX 的功能 Axiom Ma
FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
指标
FX Trend NG：新一代多市场趋势智能分析工具 概述 FX Trend NG 是一款专业的多时间周期趋势分析与市场监控工具，帮助您在几秒钟内全面了解市场结构。 无需在多个图表之间来回切换，您可以立即看到哪些品种处于趋势中、哪里动能正在减弱，以及哪些时间周期之间存在强烈共振。 限时发布优惠 – 仅需 $30（6个月） 或 $80 终身授权 即可拥有 FX Trend NG 。 已经是 Stein Investments 客户？ -> 发送消息 以获取专属客户群访问权限。 需要帮助或安装指导？ -> 请访问 Stein Investments 官方页面 。 1. FX Trend NG 的核心优势 三状态趋势逻辑 —— 不只是 Buy 或 Sell • 大多数指标仅显示两种状态：Buy 或 Sell。 • FX Trend NG 增加第三种状态： Fade 。 • Fade 表示趋势强度正在减弱，在完全反转之前提前发出信号。 这种结构化逻辑让您看到趋势变化过程，而不仅仅是简单方向信号。 多时间周期分析（M1 至 MN1） • 从短线交易到中长线交易全面覆盖。 • 快速识别趋势
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
指标
SR Liquidity   是一款旨在揭示市场流动性高度集中且价格反应最剧烈的隐蔽区域的交易指标。这些特殊的流动性区域充当着强有力的支撑位与阻力位，为您清晰呈现市场最可能发生反转的位置。 SR Liquidity 指标并非简单地绘制常规的支撑/阻力线，而是通过分析实际的价格行为，识别买卖压力积聚的区域。这些区域实际上是推动市场真实波动的流动性池。通过在图表上直观呈现这些区域，该指标能助您在价格反应发生前预判走势——这意味着它实际上能够预测价格方向可能发生的变化。它将原始的价格行为转化为清晰且具实操价值的市场蓝图，标示出那些可能成为市场转折点的关键价位。 该指标适用于任何交易品种和时间周期——包括外汇、指数、金属、加密货币等。支持任意时间周期。 购买后请联系我，以获取交易指南及免费赠送的优质附加指标！
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
指标
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Spike detector Rider
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (1)
指标
Spike Detector Rider – Intelligent Trading in Volatile Markets Introduction The Spike Detector Rider  is an advanced system for MetaTrader 5 designed to detect explosive price movements in high-volatility assets such as synthetic indices and commodities. It combines volatility filters, trend analysis, and automated risk management to provide intelligent trade confirmations. After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation manual and setup
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
指标
限时折扣价！ 仅售99美元！ 购买后请联系我以获取奖励的 ORB Seeker EA 和个人优化设置文件。 自信地捕捉干净利落的比赛片段！ ORB Seeker MT5 是一款专业的开盘区间突破 (ORB) 指标，专为追求准确性、简洁性、灵活性和清晰图表结构的交易者而设计。 它能自动绘制任何交易品种的盘前或自定义交易时段区间，然后给出清晰的突破信号，包括入场点、止损点、止盈点以及可选的50%部分止盈位。所有数据均实时计算并直接显示在图表上。 您可以选择交易伦敦开盘、纽约交易时段、亚洲交易时段，或者自定义交易时段。ORB Seeker MT5 会自动适应您选择的交易时段，让您精准掌握市场波动范围、突破位和交易位的位置。 每次购买均免费赠送 ORB Seeker EA 智能交易系统。该 EA 系统读取指标的突破信号并可自动下单，您可以选择手动交易，也可以让 EA 系统根据指标的信号逻辑自动处理入场。   为什么选择 ORB Seeker MT5 支持多个交易时段 - 您可以自行设置伦敦、纽约、亚洲或自定义交易时段的盘前交易时间和交易时段。 完整的突破视觉效果 - 交易最高点和最低点线、
Reversal Master for MT5
Alexey Minkov
指标
Reversal Master for MT5 Reversal Master for MT5 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的不重绘反转指标。它可以帮助您识别潜在的市场反转点，并在每一个历史信号之后显示价格的最大有利运动幅度，从而让您更好地理解价格在类似历史情形中的运行方式。 MT5 版本保留了原始 MT4 版 Reversal Master 熟悉的反转信号逻辑，同时增加了更好的可视化效果、历史统计以及基于点值的汇总面板。该指标可在 MetaTrader 5 支持的任意品种和任意时间周期上运行，可用作独立的反转分析工具、作为您交易系统中的附加确认过滤器，或作为智能交易系统（Expert Advisors）的信号来源。 Key Features 自动检测潜在的趋势反转点。 不重绘箭头：信号在 K 线收盘后固定，不会移动或消失。 两个工作模式：Mode 1 Classic（经典 MT4 风格逻辑）和 Mode 2 Advanced（带统计模块）。 Max Potential 数值，用于显示历史信号之后价格的最大有利运动幅度（Mode 2）。 内置点值汇总面板，显示正/负/总计等
作者的更多信息
Non Repaint Buy Sell Signals QCL MT5 Indicator
Shujah Amin
指标
Quantitative Methodology: Track Our Live Indicator Signals Here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379661 Indicator User Manual User Manual Asset: XAUUSD Timeframe: 15 Minutes, We doing manual trading upon the signals sent by our Indicator The core engine is built on a model that analyzes multi-layered price action across three pillars: Adaptive Momentum Smoothing: The algorithm employs a mathematical framework to isolate underlying market bias and eliminate intraday noise. This ensures only high
AI Powered Buy Sell Signal QCL Indicator MT5
Shujah Amin
指标
Advanced Buying and Selling Automated Execution Engine for MT5 This advanced algorithmic system is engineered for precision day trading, specifically optimized for the M5 and M15 timeframes. By integrating quantitative heuristic rules with foundational market structural concepts, this tool identifies structural liquidity pools and significant price imbalances. It maps out dynamic visual zones, providing traders with a clear perspective on market structure and high-probability entry mechanics. Qu
QCL mt5 EA
Shujah Amin
专家
The QCL MT5 EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor driven purely by advanced mathematical models and structural price action analytics, eliminating emotional bias to execute institutional-grade momentum setups . Track Our Live Automated Signals Here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379661 EA Documentation EA User Manual | EA Setfiles With each sale we will impove our EA, that`s a promise. Price will never change, its a gift to The World`s Struglling Traders. Asset: XAUUSD Timeframe: 15 Minutes
筛选:
Justin Davis
961
Justin Davis 2026.07.17 19:06 
 

This is a great indicator. There are very few indicators that truly work well by themselves but you can tell a lot of work went into the logic of how these arrows generate while helping beginners with proper risk management with TP levels and recommended risk Shujah said he and his team will work on adding visual SL lines as well when a signal generates which will really round out the true plug and play experience with the indicator itself. Great work all around!

Shujah Amin
428
来自开发人员的回复 Shujah Amin 2026.07.25 04:26
Thank you so much for the incredible 5-star review and for being our very first reviewer on MQL5! 🌟 We are thrilled to hear that the advanced mathematical logic behind the QCL AI Scalper signals is delivering the clarity and precision you need. Helping both beginners and advanced traders navigate risk management with clear targets is exactly why we engineered this tool. You are entirely correct—we have implemented visual Stop Loss lines directly onto the chart to complete that perfect plug-and-play experience. Welcome to the family, and wishing you massive success in your trading! 🚀📈
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