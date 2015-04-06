Bitcoin Whales

Bitcoin Whales [LITE VERSION] - Institutional Risk Management

Stop trading like retail. Start managing your risk like a Top-Tier Hedge Fund.

ATTENTION: Before testing it on a demo or live account, Download the FULL PRO version using the instructions in the ZIP file attached to the comments or reviews tab. REQUEST THE ACTIVATION CODE VIA PRIVATE MESSAGE.

Welcome to the LITE Version of the renowned Bitcoin Whales EA. This free tool allows you to experience our Military-Grade Risk Management Engine combined with a clean, basic Price Action entry protocol.

Unlike retail indicators that lag behind the price, the Bitcoin Whales ecosystem is built on strict capital preservation and institutional logic.


The Market Secret: What are Whales?

To understand the true power of this algorithm, you first need to understand how the financial market actually works. Forget about magical geometric patterns and trend lines; the market is driven by one fundamental rule: Liquidity.

"Whales" (or Smart Money) are the major institutional players: Hedge Funds, investment banks, Market Makers, and large-scale Bitcoin miners. These giants operate with hundreds of millions of dollars.

The Whales' Biggest Problem: If you or I buy $1,000 in Bitcoin, the order is executed instantly without moving the price. But if a Whale wants to buy $500 million in Bitcoin, they can't simply press the "Buy" button. If they do, they would run out of liquidity (there wouldn't be enough sellers at that price) and the market would skyrocket, forcing them to buy at increasingly higher prices.

The Institutional Solution (The Trap): To fill their massive order blocks, Whales need "Liquidity"—meaning they need thousands of retail traders to sell at the same time. How do they achieve this? By manipulating the price to break obvious supports, triggering the general public's Stop Losses. When the retail trader panics and sells, the Whale is on the other side absorbing all those sales at a discount price through gigantic Limit Orders that remain invisible on traditional charts.

How does the Bot's Institutional Engine work?

99% of commercial bots fail because they use indicators (RSI, MACD, Moving Averages) that calculate past averages. Our algorithm does not look at the past; it reads the present in milliseconds.

The PRO version of the bot works as a "Liquidity Radar" divided into 4 phases of precise execution:

1. Direct Connection to the Order Book (Level 2 Data) The bot doesn't analyze the MetaTrader chart. It connects in real-time through our AWS server to the raw data stream (Order Flow) of the largest exchanges (like Bybit). The algorithm scans the Order Book looking for anomalous volume imbalances.

2. Wall Detection and "Spoofing" When the bot detects a stagnant buy volume that is 3 to 4 times greater than the sell volume at a specific price level, it identifies that a Whale is building its position. Furthermore, it features algorithmic filters to ignore Spoofing (fake orders that institutions quickly place and remove to scare the market). The bot only reacts to real injected money.

3. High-Frequency Trading (HFT) Execution Once the price hits that high-liquidity zone (Order Block) and the engine confirms that the institutional orders are being executed, the bot triggers the trade alongside the Whale in your MetaTrader at zero-latency speed. It doesn't try to guess a bounce; it rides the wave of heavy capital.

4. Active Management and Zero Toxicity Getting a good entry is only half the job. Once inside the trade, the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) brain takes control:

  • Secures the capital: If the price moves in your favor, the bot moves the Stop Loss to the entry price (Breakeven). If the market suddenly reverses, the trade exits at zero, protecting the account.

  • Surgical Collection: It automatically closes fractions of the trade (Partial Take Profit) at logical profit-taking levels to ensure a steady cash flow.

  • Mathematical Tracking: It uses a Trailing Stop based on real-time market volatility (ATR) to squeeze the maximum out of the trend without letting a normal pullback close the trade prematurely.

  • Structural Security: The system is mathematically shielded. It does NOT use Martingale, and it does NOT use Grid. Each entry has its own controlled and defined risk.

In summary: The Bitcoin Whales algorithm does not speculate. It detects hidden institutional money, enters hand-in-hand with the whales, automatically protects the capital, and secures fractional profits.


Core Advantages & Features:

  • 100% Toxic-Free Logic: We protect your capital. Strictly NO Grid, NO Martingale, and NO Hedging. Every single trade has a predefined mathematical Stop Loss.

  • Auto-Breakeven System: The EA automatically moves your Stop Loss to Breakeven exactly at the 50% mark of your target distance (configurable), creating an instant risk-free trade.

  • Decoupled Partial Take Profit: Secure profits dynamically! The bot will automatically close a customizable percentage of your position (e.g., 40%) when it reaches a 1:1 or 1:2 ratio, while letting the rest run.

  • Dynamic ATR Trailing Stop: Let your winning trades breathe. The Trailing Stop tracks the price based on real-time market volatility (ATR), locking in maximum profits without choking the trade.

Strategy Profile (LITE):

  • Type: Smart Scalping / Price Action

  • Symbol: BTCUSD

  • Recommended Timeframes: M30, H1, H4

  • Risk Management: Fully automated and customizable via the EA Inputs.


ATTENTION PRO TRADERS: UPGRADE TO FULL HFT VERSION

This LITE version executes trades based on basic technical analysis to demonstrate our risk management capabilities.

It does NOT include the HFT Order Flow connection.

To access the FULL PRO VERSION that connects directly to the Bybit Liquidity Book via WebSockets, detects massive Whale Limit Orders in real-time, and executes high-frequency institutional entries, you must download the FULL PRO VERSION via the ZIP instructions found in the comments or reviews tab and request your activation code via private message.

We offer you a 14-day trial of the FULL PRO VERSION so you can experience the true performance of our EA.

Why upgrade to PRO?

  • Real-Time Whale Radar: Hunt liquidity pools before the price moves.

  • Spoofing Protection: Server-side volume analysis.

  • HFT Latency Execution: Beat the retail market makers.

How to get the PRO License? Download the instructions from the comments or reviews tab. REQUEST THE ACTIVATION CODE VIA PRIVATE MESSAGE.

Download the LITE version today, test the ultimate risk management engine, and contact us to unlock the real power of institutional trading.

Рекомендуем также
Algorithmic FREE
Vladimir Gorbachev
5 (4)
Эксперты
Среднесрочная торговая система, извлекающая прибыль на откатных движениях цены после значительных колебаний. Система автоматически определяет актуальный торговый диапазон, уровни отскока цены. Эта демонстрационная версия эксперта Algorithmic и оптимизирована за 2016 год для торговли на паре EURUSD. Имеется возможность торговли в ручном режиме с помощью простой панели на экране и полностью в автоматическом режиме. Количество сделок в месяц 5 – 18 в автоматическом режиме. Рекомендуемый депозит и л
FREE
PZ Heiken Ashi EA
PZ TRADING SLU
4.64 (11)
Эксперты
This EA trades using the Heiken Ashi Smoothed Indicator. It offers many trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  |  Get Help ] Easy to use and supervise It implements three different entry strategies Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5
FREE
Eurusd Bollinger Bands Breaker MT4
Tomas Vanek
Эксперты
The EU_15_111517128_S_Op_CF_SQ3 is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on EURUSD using the M15 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024.  There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:   https://quantmonitor.net/eurusd-bollinger-bands-breaker/ Key details are: Main Chart: Current symbol and timeframe
FREE
Trend Analizer Bot
Pavel Predein
4.67 (3)
Эксперты
Автоматический торговый советник .Это бесплатная версия советника "Trend Analyzer Pro" https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/42792 .В основу работы робота заложены 2 стратегии :на пересечении скользящих средних и индикатора Боллинджер Бандс .В платной версии доступны три стратегии,что увеличивает прибыльность в несколько раз .Предназначен для валютной пары EURUSD  H1.Возможно использовать и на других инструментах после оптимизации.Тестировать только на тиковых данных. **Не использует  таких опа
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA
PZ TRADING SLU
2.72 (43)
Эксперты
Это последняя итерация моего известного скальпера, Goldfinch EA, впервые опубликованная почти десять лет назад. Он скальпирует рынок при внезапном увеличении волатильности, которое происходит в короткие промежутки времени: он предполагает и пытается извлечь выгоду из инерции движения цены после внезапного ускорения цены. Эта новая версия была упрощена, чтобы позволить трейдеру легко использовать функцию оптимизации тестера, чтобы найти лучшие торговые параметры. [ Руководство по установке | Руко
FREE
Night Scalper EA Lite
Robots4Forex Ltd
2.25 (4)
Эксперты
The Night Scalper EA Lite is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades at night and relies on price reversion. The EA trades using market orders and has the option to use time averaging to improve performance. This EA works best on EURUSD using the M5 timeframe, but will also work on AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF and likely many more. A VPS is advisable when trading this system and a low spread and commission based broker is best. Check the comments for back test results and optimiz
FREE
Proftrader Free
Alexander Nikolaev
4 (3)
Эксперты
Данный советник анализирует движение цены по последним свечам и определяет, будет ли разворот, или большая коррекция тренда. Также, анализируются показания некоторых индикаторов (их параметры можно настраивать). Является бесплатной версией Proftrader . В отличии от полной версии, в бесплатной версии советника начальный лот не может быть выше 0.1, торговая пара только EURUSD, а также он имеет меньше настраиваемых параметров.  Входные параметры Lots  - размер лота (при 0 лот будет рассчитываться о
FREE
Macd Martin
Roman Yablonskiy
2.5 (2)
Эксперты
Double Breakout  - автоматический торговый советник, ведущий торговлю сразу по двум стратегиям. Советник имеет полностью настраиваемый мартингейл. В качестве входов используется индикатор Macd c настраиваемыми параметрами для каждого потока сделок.  Для выхода из позиции используется задаваемый уровень тейкпрофита и стоплосса.  Общие рекомендации Минимальный рекомендуемый депозит 1000 центов. Спред рекомендуется не более 3 пунктов. Лучше использовать трендовые валютные пары. После сделки, котор
FREE
Harvest FX
Sayan Vandenhout
4.56 (9)
Эксперты
Harvest FX USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000 a
FREE
Gold Bulls Power Trader MT4
Tomas Vanek
4.5 (2)
Эксперты
The XU_H4_910440109_S_PS_CF_SQX is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on XAUUSD (Gold) using the H4 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024.  There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:   https://quantmonitor.net/gold-bulls-power-trader/ Key details are: Parameters MagicNumber: 910440109 Main Ch
FREE
EAAgrTest
Dmitriy Susloparov
3 (1)
Эксперты
EA_Agr_Test Это бесплатная версия советника EA_Agr_Full , созданная с целью предоставить покупателю возможность проверки продукта не в тестере, а на живом счете. Здесь заложен точно такой же торговый алгоритм, но нет возможности менять параметры, кроме GMToffset . Ордера не могут быть больше 0.01 лота и фиксация прибыли происходит очень рано. По этой причине невозможно достичь большой доходности. Алгоритм проверен с брокером just2trade Параметры GMToffset - разница времени вашего брокера и GM
FREE
MyGrid Scalper
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
3.94 (52)
Эксперты
MyGrid Scalper Либо вы ведете его, либо он ведет вас. Более 29 000 загрузок с 2022 года — без хайпа, без шума, без скидок. Только последовательная реализация в руках тех, кто понимает. Основная информация Символ:   любой (оптимизирован по умолчанию: XAUUSD) Таймфрейм:   любой (оптимизирован по умолчанию:   M5   ) Тип:   Сеточный советник с мягким мартингейлом (по умолчанию 1,5) Управление лотами:   установите множитель 1,0 для фиксированных лотов. Тип счета:   ECN рекомендуется, но не обязател
FREE
Zigzag Extremum points
Oleg Popov
4.81 (32)
Эксперты
Доступна новая версия 8.00. В этой версии я постарался учесть пожелания пользователя. Каждый из вас также может принять участие в улучшении этого советника. В настройках по умолчанию советник открывает сделки при пробитии точки экстремума   стандартного индикатора   ЗигЗаг. При пробое верхней точки экстремума зигзага - открывает сделку на покупку, а при пробое нижней точки экстремума зигзага - открывает сделку на продажу. По мимо стандартного индикатора ЗигЗаг, который имеется в терминале, возм
FREE
Simple RSI Forex Trading Strategy
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
2.5 (2)
Эксперты
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when RSI indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is EURGBP and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H4. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame an
FREE
Bollinger Scalper EA
Robots4Forex Ltd
4.36 (11)
Эксперты
The Bollinger Scalper EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades based on Bollinger Band and RSI entry signals. The EA trades using market orders and uses averaging to safely turn otherwise negative trades positive. This EA works best on EURUSD using the M5 timeframe. A VPS is advisable when trading this system. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings. Please note: I have made the decision to give this EA away and many more for free with limited support so that I
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.68 (50)
Индикаторы
Free automatic fibonacci - это индикатор, который автоматически строит коррекции Фибоначчи, основываясь на количестве баров, выбранных в параметре BarsToScan. Линии Фибоначчи автоматически обновляются в реальном времени при появлении новых максимальных и минимальных значений среди выбранных баров. В настройках индикатора можно выбрать уровни, значения которых будут отображены. Также можно выбрать цвет уровней, что позволяет трейдеру прикреплять индикатор несколько раз с разными настройками и цве
FREE
Shauns FVG
Shaun Mark Featherstone
Эксперты
Shaun’s FVG EA (Free Edition)   is a rules‑based Fair Value Gap pullback system built for XAUUSD M15. It identifies bullish/bearish imbalance zones, waits for a pullback into the gap, and only then executes a trade — ensuring entries are based on structure rather than impulse. How It Trades Fair Value Gap detection   for institutional imbalance zones Pullback confirmation   before entry Trend alignment   via SMA direction Optional RSI + ATR filters   to avoid weak signals Higher‑timeframe conf
FREE
Aurum Trend Scout
David Sanchez Clavero
Эксперты
Aurum Trend Scout — Бесплатная LITE-версия Aurum Trend Engine Aurum Trend Scout — бесплатная версия советника Aurum Trend Engine. Торгует золотом (XAUUSD) на H1 по трендовой стратегии на основе Parabolic SAR + Bollinger Band Width Ratio, с входами BUYSTOP на пробое дневного максимума. Эта LITE-версия включает полную логику стратегии со стоп-лоссом на основе ATR. Использует фиксированный лот и не включает динамическое управление капиталом из FULL-версии. Подтверждённая производительность (реальны
FREE
Aurix Neural Edge AI
MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID
4.29 (14)
Эксперты
AURIX Neural Edge – Адаптивный нейронный grid-движок для XAUUSD Результаты в реальном времени: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2375266 Откалиброван на ликвидности золота, разработан для работы на центовых счетах для правильного масштабирования рисков от скромных балансов и выше. Как это работает AURIX считывает два сигнала одновременно — трендовое смещение на старшем таймфрейме (на месячном горизонте, внутренняя калибровка) и импульс момента на коротком таймфрейме (чтение импульса на основе д
FREE
Free Spike Finder MT4
Pier Gaetano Novara
3 (2)
Эксперты
Принцип работы аналогичен https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/25552 , но используется фиксированный лот 0.01 Советник ожидает ценового выброса в соответствии с определенной логикой и открывает позицию в направлении выброса со стоп-лоссом и тейк-профитом. Когда позиции в прибыли, они сопровождаются интеллектуальным трейлинг-стопом, основанном на прошедшем с момента открытия позиции времени. Работает с 5-значными и 4-значными котировками. Необходимо использовать на графике M1. Не нужны историч
FREE
Clock Trades EURUSD
Antonio Franco
Эксперты
Clock Trades – Точная торговля по времени! Clock Trades EURUSD — это бесплатная, ограниченная версия Clock Trades , умного и надёжного советника, который позволяет автоматизировать сделки по времени Эта бесплатная версия работает исключительно на EURUSD и предоставляет полный функционал на одном из самых популярных торговых инструментов в мире бесплатно. Clock Trades — это умный и надёжный советник, позволяющий автоматизировать сделки по времени . Установите точные час и минуту для открытия
FREE
BB RSI Mean Reversion Pro
Michael B Neely
Эксперты
Overview BB RSI Mean Reversion Pro is a rule-based Expert Advisor that identifies high-probability mean reversion setups on the H4 timeframe. When price closes outside a 20-period Bollinger Band and then re-enters on the next bar — confirmed by an RSI extreme — the EA enters at market on the bar open. An optional weekly Donchian Channel filter restricts entries to trades near structural range boundaries, significantly improving profit factor and reducing drawdown. How it works The signal require
FREE
Vanda FX
Sayan Vandenhout
5 (2)
Эксперты
Vanda FX USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 4 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000 acc
FREE
Long Waiting MT4
Aleksandr Davydov
Эксперты
Описание эксперта Алгоритм оптимизирован для торговли Nasdaq Торговый эксперт основан на постоянном ведении длинных позиций с ежедневной фиксации прибыли, если такова имеется и временном прекращении работы при осуществлении длительных коррекций. Принцип торговли эксперта, основан на исторической волатильности, торгуемого актива. Значения Размера коррекции (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) и Максимального падения (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong), задаются вручную. Рекомендации по эксплуатации Ра
FREE
PZ Ichimoku EA
PZ TRADING SLU
4.27 (15)
Эксперты
Trade the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Indicator with complete freedom using a powerful and flexible EA. It implements many entry strategies and useful features, like customizable trading sessions and a martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products   |  Get Help ] Easy to use and supervise It implements several entry conditions Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop settings Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Implements
FREE
Morning Luck
Pavel Predein
4.8 (5)
Эксперты
Автоматическая торговая система на основе индикатора Morning Flat ,выставляет отложенные ордера на границах  ночного канала .Все сделки имеют фиксированный стоп лосс и тейк профит .Торгуемая пара GBPUSD H1 ,возможно использование и на других инструментах после оптимизации. Советник содержит отключаемый индикатор флета .Время работы робота во входных параметрах соответствуют (+2GMT London),при переходе на летнее-зимнее время нужно корректировать время вручную . * Использовать настройки по умолчан
FREE
MA Semi Automated EA
Tadanori Tsugaya
Эксперты
"The settings are intricate, but make sure to take full advantage of them." MA Touch and Cross Trade Focused Semi-Automated EA This EA is specialized in MA touch and cross trades, with two MA exit conditions, one of which can also be used as a trailing stop! The usage is entirely up to you! I’ve never seen an MA trade EA with so many adjustable settings! MA Entry and Mass MA Exit for Open Positions Not only can this EA handle MA entry , but it can also be used for mass MA exits on open position
FREE
MACD Trader FREE
Konstantin Nikitin
1 (1)
Эксперты
Полностью автоматизированный советник, торгующий по индикаторам MACD и Envelopes . Бесплатная версия имеет следующие ограничения. Нет панели взятия ордеров. Торговля ограничена только валютной парой EURUSD и им подобных. Возможно взятие только минимального лота, и не более 5 ордеров в одном направлении, общий максимум 10 ордеров. Пауза после закрытия всех ордеров составляет 6000 минут. При анализе в БД добавляется не более 50 ордеров и проверяется 15 бар. Ссылка на платную версию . Настройки Об
FREE
Gbpusd Pivots Trend Master MT4
Tomas Vanek
Эксперты
The GU_H1_120114111_S_Pi_CF_0712_SQ3 is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on GBPUSD using the H1 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024.  There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:  https://quantmonitor.net/gbpusd-pivots-trend-master/ Key details are: Parameters Main Chart: Current symbol and
FREE
LaboratoryMoney EURCAD
Dmitrii Survila
1 (1)
Эксперты
Laboratory.Money EUR/CAD M30 Автоматическая Торговая Система из серии Energy Drive EUR/CAD M30 Вся активность эксперта проявляется только на реальной торговле. Его нет толку проверять в тестере стратегий. Запрещается бонус от брокера к вашему депозиту. Эксперт торгует с теми деньгами которые могут уйти в просадок, бонус в просадке не участвует, это приведёт к потере всего вашего депозита. Данный эксперт очень подходит для программы "Rebate" от вашего брокера. Все изменения в на
FREE
С этим продуктом покупают
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет во
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (11)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (6)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT5:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT4, и вы сможете получить Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За более подробной информацией обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Правило  
Boring Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.6 (15)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
Fortune MT4
Shane Lee
5 (3)
Эксперты
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Эксперты
XGen Scalper MT4 — профессиональная автоматическая торговая система XGen Scalper — это передовой экспертный советник, который сочетает в себе передовую алгоритмическую структуру и проверенный технический анализ, обеспечивая стабильные результаты на всех рынках. Эта мощная торговая система бесперебойно работает с валютными парами, драгоценными металлами, такими как золото и серебро, криптовалютами и индексами сырьевых товаров. Передовая алгоритмическая технология Запатентованный алгоритм скан
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Эксперты
Запустить промо! Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по 449$! Следующая цена: 599$ Окончательная цена: 999$ Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro присоединяется к клубу советников по т
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Эксперты
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Gold Hunter Pro MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Эксперты
Gold Hunter Pro — автоматизированная торговая система для XAUUSD, разработанная для MetaTrader 4 и MetaTrader 5. Советник использует модель исполнения на основе пробоя. Он анализирует структурные ценовые уровни и размещает отложенные ордера только при выполнении заранее заданных рыночных условий. Система предназначена для внутридневной торговли и не использует мартингейл, сетку, усреднение, прогрессивное увеличение лота или скрытую recovery-логику. Ценовая политика Цена будет увеличиваться на 5
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (84)
Эксперты
Советник является системой, предназначенной для восстановления убыточных позиций. Авторский алгоритм локирует убыточную позицию, дробит ее на множество отдельных частей, и закрывает каждую из них отдельно. Простая настройка, отложенный запуск при просадке, локирование, отключение других советников, усреднение с фильтрацией тренда и частичное закрытие убыточной позиции встроенные в один инструмент Именно использование закрытия убытков частями позволяет уменьшать убытки с меньшей загрузкой депозит
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Эксперты
Советник MULTI SNIPER — это точная автоматическая торговая система с точностью около 90% для платформы MT4. Этот прибыльный скальпинговый советник — одна из самых стабильных систем на рынке в настоящее время.   No grid! No martingale! Это оригинальный продукт, представленный только на этом сайте MQL5. Загрузите EA Set_files для тестирования и торговли:   GBPAUD Set_file   GBPCAD Set_file - Реализован метод сложных процентов и методы скальпинга. - Система автоматически устанавливает динамическ
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Эксперты
Aura Neuron — это уникальный экспертный советник, который продолжает серию торговых систем Aura. Используя передовые нейронные сети и передовые классические торговые стратегии, Aura Neuron предлагает инновационный подход с превосходной потенциальной производительностью. Полностью автоматизированный, этот экспертный советник предназначен для торговли валютными парами, такими как XAUUSD (GOLD). Он продемонстрировал постоянную стабильность на этих парах с 1999 по 2023 год. Система избегает опасных
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
Xyron Edge MT4
Ahmad Sidik
Эксперты
Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380162 FBS Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 Eightcap Performance :  htt
Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
Эксперты
Mirror EA — это автоматизированная торговая система, разработанная для исполнения сделок на основе индикатора SmaSRS196, представляющего собой комбинацию простой скользящей средней (SMA) и индекса относительной силы (RSI), с использованием 96-периодной оптимизационной модели. Советник постоянно анализирует рыночные условия для выявления высоковероятных торговых возможностей, подтверждая направление тренда с помощью SMA и используя RSI для определения силы импульса и потенциальных условий переку
Vortex Turbo EA MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (10)
Эксперты
Vortex Turbo — « управляйте вихрем» Vortex Turbo представляет собой следующий этап эволюции интеллектуальной торговли — уникальную разработку, объединяющую передовую архитектуру ИИ, адаптивную рыночную логику и точный контроль рисков. Основанный на проверенных алгоритмических принципах, он интегрирует множество стратегий в единую высокоскоростную экосистему, работающую на основе нового уровня прогнозного интеллекта. Разработанный как эксперт по скальпингу для золота XAUUSD (GOLD), Vortex Turbo
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.7 (1091)
Эксперты
EA Gold Stuff - советник, разработанный специально для торговли золотом. В основе работы лежит открытие ордеров по индикатору  Gold Stuf f , таким образом советник работает по стратегии "Trend Follow", что означает следование за трендом. Свяжитесь со мной сразу после покупки для получения   персонального бонуса!   Вы можете получить бесплатную копию нашего индикатора Strong Support and Trend Scanner, пожалуйста, в личку. мне! Настройки и мануал  здесь  ПАРАМЕТРЫ Open new series - вкл./выкл. на
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
Эксперты
Cоветник AW Double Grids MT4 - это агрессивный, полностью автоматизированный сеточный советник, с информационно торговой панелью и простой настройкой. Стратегия заключается в одновременной двухсторонней работе, мультиплицируя объем одного направления. Встроенный автоматический расчет лота, реализованы разные вариации увеличения объема позиций, и другие функции.  Инструкция ->   ЗДЕСЬ   /  Решение проблем - >  ЗДЕСЬ  /  МТ5 версия  - >   ЗДЕСЬ   Как торгует советник: AW Double Grids ведет двухст
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Эксперты
Советник Trend Catcher анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя собственные адаптивные индикаторы анализа тренда, разработанные автором. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Благодаря сочетанию возможностей сглаживания и фильтрации тренда специальных настраиваемых индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности, советник может автоматически со
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.8 (5)
Эксперты
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
Bypass Generator MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
1 (1)
Эксперты
Bypass Generator — это детерминированная скальпинговая система для XAUUSD, основанная на алгоритмах институционального уровня. Текущий сигнал: НАЖМИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Это не типичный советник (EA), который бездумно открывает сделку за сделкой, уничтожая вашу маржу и подвергая депозит ненужному риску. Каждая точка входа проходит через 16 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием единственной позиции. Здесь нет сеток, и каждая сделка имеет виртуальные Take Profit и Stop Loss. Кривая результатов бэктеста
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Эксперты
BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не испо
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Эксперты
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Scalp On Scalp Off MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
Эксперты
Настроение рынка FastBull — это поток данных, который агрегирует тысячи позиций с общей стоимостью счетов более 500 миллионов долларов США. Scalp On Scalp Off может мгновенно получать эти данные через прямую интеграцию API и использовать их при совершении сделок. Настроение рынка отображается непосредственно на вашем графике в настраиваемой и удобной панели. Живой сигнал: НАЖМИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Одиночные сделки управляются без использования сетки или мартингейла. Адаптивный, динамический трейлинг-стоп и
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ — ДЕКАБРЬ 2025 В конце ноября 2024 года советник Aurum был выпущен в продажу. Всё это время он торговал в реальных условиях без фильтра новостей, без дополнительных защитных условий и без сложных ограничений — и при этом уверенно оставался на плаву. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) Этот год работы на реальном рынке наглядно показал надёжность самой торговой системы. И только после этого, опираясь уже на реальный опыт и статистику, в декабре 2025 года мы выпустили большое обновлен
EA Black Dragon
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.74 (568)
Эксперты
EA Black Dragon работает на трендовом индикаторе. Советник открывает сделку по цвету индикатора, далее имеется возможность наращивать сеть ордеров или работать со стоп-лоссом.  ВАЖНО! Свяжитесь со мной сразу после покупки, чтобы получить инструкции и бонус! Мониторинг реальной работы, а также другие мои разработки можно посмотреть тут:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/mechanic/seller   Входящие параметры: ·         Open new series – True/False –вкл/выкл начало новой серии после закрытия всех орде
BF Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.05 (56)
Эксперты
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Эксперты
Quantum Nexus — это инновационный экспертный советник, который объединяет количественный анализ, многоуровневую валидацию, алгоритмы следования за трендом, механизмы отслеживания позиций и статистический мониторинг в единой автоматизированной торговой системе. Для воплощения этого продукта в реальность потребовались десятилетия опыта разработки и год подготовки, чтобы создать Quant v5 — инструмент количественного анализа уровня хедж-фондов с непрерывными скользящими OOS-тестами, используемыми дл
Другие продукты этого автора
Fer Scalphunter Gold Vip Signals
Fernando David Costa
Эксперты
Fer Scalphunter Gold VIP Signals ATTENTION: This is a demo version. To access the FULL VERSION and get a one-week trial with a temporary activation code, you must download the attached instruction manual in a .ZIP file from the comments tab and follow the instructions. To request the temporary activation code, contact me via private message. Fer Scalphunter Gold VIP Signals  is the ultimate automation tool designed exclusively to replicate trading signals in real-time. Forget about being glued t
FREE
Fer Goldhunter
Fernando David Costa
Эксперты
Fer Goldhunter   is a sophisticated MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor designed to capture market trends while offering robust recovery mechanisms. It merges a triple EMA trend-following strategy with an optional smart Grid system, fully protected by daily risk limits. Key Features: Trend Following Core:   Uses a   Triple EMA System   (Fast, Slow, Slowest) to identify strong market direction, ensuring trades are aligned with the dominant trend . ADX Advanced Filtering:   Avoids flat markets using a b
Fer Scalphunter
Fernando David Costa
Эксперты
Fer Scalphunter работает непрерывно, открывая сделки круглосуточно по тренду, используя две скользящие средние. Если цена разворачивается против него, он начинает открывать сделки по сетке и мартингейлу, пока не вернётся в исходное направление и не закроет все сделки с прибылью. Особенности : Бот оптимизирован для работы с GBPUSD на таймфрейме M5. Его можно оптимизировать для работы с другими символами. Рекомендуемый баланс : $500 для счёта CENT $5000 для счёта STANDARD $50000 для пополне
Fer Goldhunter MT5
Fernando David Costa
Эксперты
Fer Goldhunter  works by opening trades in favor of the trend, using three moving averages and an ADX filter. The EA has dynamic lot size, increasing based on account growth; take profit, stop loss, and trailing stop options are optimized to deliver optimal results on an M15 timeframe with XAUUSD (Gold/Dollar). Characteristics: The bot is optimized to work with XAUUSD on   M15  timeframe. It can be optimized for use with other symbols. Recommended balance: 50 USD  with a  CENT  account 500 US
Fer Scalphunter MT5
Fernando David Costa
Эксперты
Fer Scalphunter Bot is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5 that combines a volatility breakout entry strategy with an intelligent recovery system using Grid and Martingale. Its goal is to capture strong market movements and manage adverse trades through controlled averaging. The bot stands out for its robust risk management system, including news filters, daily loss limits, and an exclusive Support and Resistance (S/R) filter to avoid entries in dangerous zones. SPECIAL O
Mix it all Lethal
Fernando David Costa
Эксперты
Mix It All, Lethal — это комплексное торговое решение, разработанное для адаптации к различным рыночным условиям. В отличие от обычных советников (EA), эта система объединяет стратегии Trend Following (следование за трендом), Reversal (разворот High/Low) и Breakout (пробой) в едином интеллектуальном алгоритме. Включает продвинутую визуальную панель для мониторинга эффективности в реальном времени. Система оснащена передовыми механизмами управления и восстановления, включая настраиваемую опцию Се
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв