Fer Scalphunter Gold Vip Signals

  • Experts
  • Fernando David Costa
    Fernando David Costa

    Fernando David Costa

    • Asistencia al pasajero at  Aeroparque Jorge Newbery
    • Argentina
    • 778
    Mi nombre es Fernando, tengo 32 años, soy de Buenos Aires, Argentina; soy piloto privado, instrumentador quirúrgico, desarrollador, y actualmente trabajo en el aeropuerto.

    Llevo más de 7 años de experiencia en el mundo del trading y 2 años en el desarrollo de asesores expertos.
    2 topics 3 comments
  • Version: 1.0

Fer Scalphunter Gold VIP Signals

ATTENTION: This is a demo version. To access the FULL VERSION and get a one-week trial with a temporary activation code, you must download the attached instruction manual in a .ZIP file from the comments tab and follow the instructions. To request the temporary activation code, contact me via private message.

Fer Scalphunter Gold VIP Signals is the ultimate automation tool designed exclusively to replicate trading signals in real-time. Forget about being glued to the screen waiting for the exact moment to enter the market: this Expert Advisor connects your MetaTrader 4 terminal directly to our VIP server, reading, interpreting, and executing trades with pinpoint accuracy.

With a robust architecture and the new "Smart Cleaning" technology, this copier is optimized to manage risk automatically and maximize price movements, ensuring you never miss an opportunity in XAUUSD.

Main Features:

  • Instant Execution (Web-Socket): Connects using a unique client activation code to receive signals in milliseconds, eliminating human lag.

  • Multi-Take Profit and Smart Entries: Capability to process multiple entry zones and automatically divide exits across different Take Profit levels.

  • Dynamic Trade Management:

    • Automatic BreakEven: Protects your capital by moving the Stop Loss to the entry price plus a custom offset once the trade reaches the configured pips.

    • Advanced Trailing Stop: Trails the price, securing profits as the trend develops in your favor.

  • Smart Cleaning: The bot constantly scans the history and active orders. If the price did not reach the pending order and reaches the Take Profit instead, it automatically cancels and deletes the orphaned pending orders (Buy Limits / Sell Limits) from that same signal group so you are not accidentally exposed and those obsolete orders are not executed later.

  • Capital Shield: Verifies your free margin before each execution and blocks openings if the risk exceeds the allowed limit.

Key Parameters (Fully Customizable):

  • Token_Cliente: Your unique access key to the VIP server.

  • LotSize: Exact control of the trading volume.

  • Max_Operaciones_Abiertas: Strict limit to avoid overexposing the account.

  • Tolerancia_Puntos: Defines the allowed margin of error between the signal price and the current market price to decide whether to enter at market execution or place a pending order.

Important:

This EA requires an active internet connection and the enabling of WebRequest in the MetaTrader 4 options, pointing to the server URL to receive directives. It is designed to work flawlessly on accounts with market execution and supports any leverage.

For more information, contact me via private message.

Thank you very much.

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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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