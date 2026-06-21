King Arb Gold Euro

King Arb (XAU-EUR) is a market-neutral statistical-arbitrage Expert Advisor for gold (XAUUSD) and the euro (EURUSD). It builds an equal-weight USD common factor from gold, silver and the euro, removes that factor to isolate the idiosyncratic residual of each instrument, and trades the mean-reversion of the cumulative residual gap (zres_XAU minus zres_EUR) on the M15 timeframe. Silver is used only to estimate the common factor and is never traded, which keeps trading costs low. Gold and the euro are held together as a hedged two-leg spread: the EA enters when the residual gap is stretched (long one leg, short the other) and exits as the gap reverts.

Core innovations
- Equal-dollar hedge: both legs carry identical USD notional, removing the translation leak (the residual reverts yet the hedged spread still loses) that undermines lagged-beta hedging.
- Volatility-target sizing: position size is scaled down automatically in high-volatility regimes (de-leverage only), compressing drawdown while preserving return.
- Regime gates: a gold/USD-index directional de-risk and a euro-leg regime gate cut exposure on the side a prevailing trend is pressing against.
- Institutional-grade execution: atomic two-leg entry with automatic rollback if one leg fails, magic-number restart recovery, a free-margin pre-check, a trading-session check and a spread filter.

Verified performance - real ticks
Tickmill MT5 - every tick based on real ticks (model 4) - 10,000 USD - 2025.01 to 2026.06 - commission (6 USD per lot round-turn) and real spreads included:
- Net profit +166.5% - Profit factor 1.37 - Sharpe 5.12 - Win rate 58.9% - Trades 1388

Inputs and parameters
Every parameter ships pre-optimized. Attach the EA to an XAUUSD M15 chart and it runs exactly as tested - no set file required. The inputs are organised into groups:

Symbols
- InpXAU / InpXAG / InpEUR - gold, silver and euro symbol names. Change these only if your broker adds a suffix (for example XAUUSD.m). Silver feeds the factor and is never traded.

Signal (please do not change)
- InpTF (M15), FactorWin, LoadWin, Zwin, EntryZ (2.0), ExitZ (0.6), StopZ (4.0), MaxHoldBars (64), UseFlip. These define the residual z-score signal and the entry / exit / stop levels. They were fixed by walk-forward testing; changing them departs from the validated configuration.

Position and sizing
- LotsXAU (0.10) - gold-leg lot size and the single leverage / return knob. The euro leg is sized automatically from the hedge ratio. Scale LotsXAU linearly to your balance (about 0.10 per 10,000 USD) and start small.
- HedgeConst (1.0) - equal-dollar hedge constant (recommended). Set 0 to use an estimated beta instead.
- AdverseStopPct (1.5) - closes the whole basket if floating loss exceeds this percent of the gold-leg notional (0 = off).
- ShortSizeMult (0.7) - size factor for the short-spread (short-gold) side; below 1 reduces it, 1 is symmetric.
- LongSpreadOnly (false) - set true to trade the long-spread side only. In testing this gives a higher risk-adjusted return and a lower drawdown, at the cost of a mild long-gold tilt.

Regime gates (risk control, on by default)
- UseDxyGate / DxyBasket / DxyThr / DxyWin - de-risk a leg when the broad USD trend (a seven-pair USD-index proxy) opposes the position.
- UseEuroGate / EuroGateWin / EuroGateThr / EuroGateMult - reduce the euro hedge in strong gold trends, where the euro leg is negative carry.
- TrendDeriskMult / TrendDeriskWin / TrendDeriskThr - reduce the side a strong gold trend is pressing against.
- UseVolTarget / VolWin / VolRefWin / VolScaleLo / VolScaleHi - scale position size down in high-volatility periods (de-leverage only).

Execution and filters
- Magic (109222) - order identifier; change it if you run several copies on one account.
- DeviationPts (10) - maximum slippage in points. MaxRetries (3) - order retries per leg.
- MaxSpreadXAU / MaxSpreadEUR - skip new entries when the spread is wider than this (in price).
- EnableTrading (true) - master switch (false computes the signal only). InpVerbose - detailed log. DumpTag - equity export for charting.

How to deploy
1. Use a hedging account.
2. Make these symbols visible in Market Watch with history: XAUUSD, XAGUSD, EURUSD and the USD-index basket (EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, USDCHF).
3. Attach the EA to an XAUUSD M15 chart and allow algorithmic trading. The defaults are already optimal.
4. Set LotsXAU for your balance and risk tolerance, start at the minimum, and run forward on a DEMO account for one to two months first.

Important - please read
The edge is regime-conditional: it is strongest in anti-USD / gold-strength environments and weaker in sustained strong-USD regimes. The published backtest is a single 1.5-year sample that includes a historic anti-USD rally; past performance does not guarantee future results. Use risk capital only, start with the minimum lot, and forward-test on DEMO before going live.
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Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.38 (52)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Experts
ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
Experts
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Gold Phantom
Profalgo Limited
4.7 (44)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  --> DOWNLOAD ALL SET FILES WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW (from 399$ only) : Choose 1 EA for Free! (limited to 2 trade accounts numbers, any of my EAs except UBS) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Live Signal 2 !! THE GOLD PHANTOM IS HERE !! After the massive success of The Gold Reaper, I'm extremely proud to introduce its powerful brother: The Gold Phantom , a pure, no-nonsense breako
Gold Trade Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.33 (39)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strate
AI Aurum Pivot
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (6)
Experts
AI Aurum Pivot - Professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor      Important: Customer feedback for  AI Aurum Pivot. CLICK HERE  AI Aurum Pivot is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. The system is built around a confirmed pivot breakout strategy combined with an internal AI-based filter that evaluates market structure and trade quality before any entry is made. Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. Next price: $1199.99 Real
ToTheMoon MT5
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (6)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.96 (45)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Golden Conqueror
Taner Altinsoy
5 (1)
Experts
Welcome to Golden Conqueror , a highly advanced, fully automated active scalping algorithmic system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . Built with institutional logic, this EA strictly avoids dangerous grid or martingale systems. Instead, it utilizes high-precision Pivot Breakouts to exploit market momentum and volume surges. To ensure absolute risk mitigation and capital protection, the algorithm strictly limits itself to a maximum of 1 open trade at a time . Furthermore, every single exe
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King S1 Gold Scalper
Yu Lun Xue
Experts
KING S1 — Statistical Gold Pin-Catch Scalper KING S1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold). It does not chase trends or predict direction. Instead, it measures the market's own short-term volatility in real time and waits for price to dislocate far beyond its statistical range — the moment a fast move overshoots and is most likely to snap back. Entries are placed only at those extremes, with a fixed take-profit and tight time discipline. The result is a high-frequency, short-h
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