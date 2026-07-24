King S1 Gold Scalper

KING S1 — Statistical Gold Pin-Catch Scalper

KING S1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold). It does not chase trends or predict direction. Instead, it measures the market's own short-term volatility in real time and waits for price to dislocate far beyond its statistical range — the moment a fast move overshoots and is most likely to snap back. Entries are placed only at those extremes, with a fixed take-profit and tight time discipline.

The result is a high-frequency, short-holding strategy: the median position is closed in well under a minute, exposure to the open market is minimal, and the equity curve is built from a large number of small, statistically-filtered trades rather than a few large bets.

How it works
Volatility-referenced entries — a 30-minute rolling window continuously re-estimates the mean and standard deviation of price. A limit order is armed only when price stretches to a deep multiple of that live deviation (a “3-sigma pin”), so the engine self-calibrates to quiet and volatile sessions alike.
Layered mean-reversion ladder — if a position is caught by a deeper extension, a small, gated ladder of additional entries harvests the reversion, each layer with its own trend and spacing filter.
Profit-gated grid compression — once a month's realised buffer is built, the engine tightens its grid to convert range into a smoother curve.
Hot-hand continuation — after a run of fast take-profits, position sizing steps up within a strict, capped chain, then reverts.
Bear-market kill-switch — a daily-bar defense line pauses new entries in a sustained downtrend while open positions continue to work toward their targets.

Two operating modes — one switch

Flat (default): every order is a single fixed lot (FixedLot). Deposit-independent, conservative, and the mode the EA ships in. Recommended for live accounts and first deployments.

Standard / Aggressive (compounding): position size scales with account equity through an equity-ladder, compounding the curve as the balance grows. Higher return and higher drawdown. Enabled with a single Mode input (a ready-made parameter set is provided — see below).

Backtest — Standard mode, 17 months of real tick data (XAUUSD)
Starting deposit: $1,000 · Leverage 1:500
• Net result: $1,000 → $5,407 (5.41×)
• Profit factor: 23.96
• Profitable trades: 99.3%
• Relative equity drawdown: 20.51%
• Trades: 2,531 (≈ 7 per day)

Every figure above is taken directly from the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester on real tick data. Past performance does not guarantee future results; always run your own test on your broker's data before going live.

Recommended settings
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe: M1
Account type: Hedging
Minimum deposit: $1,000 (Flat mode, 0.01 lot)
Leverage: 1:500 or higher (required — see note)
Broker: low-spread / raw / ECN gold, fast execution
VPS: recommended for 24/5 uptime

⚠ Leverage note: the strategy is calibrated for 1:500 leverage. On a lower-leverage account it automatically shrinks its lot size to keep the margin footprint identical, but for the published performance you should use 1:500 or higher. Please confirm your account leverage before running.

What you get
• One EA, three modes (Flat / Standard / Aggressive) behind a single switch
• A ready-to-load parameter set for the compounding growth curve
• Broker-adaptive order placement (works on raw/ECN and dealing-desk gold alike)
• A clean on-chart information panel
• Direct support

Risk warning: trading leveraged instruments carries a high level of risk. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose, and validate the EA on a demo account with your own broker's conditions first.


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Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.38 (52)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Experts
ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
Experts
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Gold Phantom
Profalgo Limited
4.7 (44)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  --> DOWNLOAD ALL SET FILES WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW (from 399$ only) : Choose 1 EA for Free! (limited to 2 trade accounts numbers, any of my EAs except UBS) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Live Signal 2 !! THE GOLD PHANTOM IS HERE !! After the massive success of The Gold Reaper, I'm extremely proud to introduce its powerful brother: The Gold Phantom , a pure, no-nonsense breako
Gold Trade Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.33 (39)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strate
AI Aurum Pivot
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (6)
Experts
AI Aurum Pivot - Professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor      Important: Customer feedback for  AI Aurum Pivot. CLICK HERE  AI Aurum Pivot is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. The system is built around a confirmed pivot breakout strategy combined with an internal AI-based filter that evaluates market structure and trade quality before any entry is made. Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. Next price: $1199.99 Real
ToTheMoon MT5
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (6)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.96 (45)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Golden Conqueror
Taner Altinsoy
5 (1)
Experts
Welcome to Golden Conqueror , a highly advanced, fully automated active scalping algorithmic system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . Built with institutional logic, this EA strictly avoids dangerous grid or martingale systems. Instead, it utilizes high-precision Pivot Breakouts to exploit market momentum and volume surges. To ensure absolute risk mitigation and capital protection, the algorithm strictly limits itself to a maximum of 1 open trade at a time . Furthermore, every single exe
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King Arb Gold Euro
Yu Lun Xue
Experts
King Arb (XAU-EUR) is a market-neutral statistical-arbitrage Expert Advisor for gold (XAUUSD) and the euro (EURUSD). It builds an equal-weight USD common factor from gold, silver and the euro, removes that factor to isolate the idiosyncratic residual of each instrument, and trades the mean-reversion of the cumulative residual gap (zres_XAU minus zres_EUR) on the M15 timeframe. Silver is used only to estimate the common factor and is never traded, which keeps trading costs low. Gold and the euro
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