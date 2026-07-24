King S1 Gold Scalper

KING S1 — Statistical Gold Pin-Catch Scalper



KING S1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold). It does not chase trends or predict direction. Instead, it measures the market's own short-term volatility in real time and waits for price to dislocate far beyond its statistical range — the moment a fast move overshoots and is most likely to snap back. Entries are placed only at those extremes, with a fixed take-profit and tight time discipline.



The result is a high-frequency, short-holding strategy: the median position is closed in well under a minute, exposure to the open market is minimal, and the equity curve is built from a large number of small, statistically-filtered trades rather than a few large bets.



How it works

• Volatility-referenced entries — a 30-minute rolling window continuously re-estimates the mean and standard deviation of price. A limit order is armed only when price stretches to a deep multiple of that live deviation (a “3-sigma pin”), so the engine self-calibrates to quiet and volatile sessions alike.

• Layered mean-reversion ladder — if a position is caught by a deeper extension, a small, gated ladder of additional entries harvests the reversion, each layer with its own trend and spacing filter.

• Profit-gated grid compression — once a month's realised buffer is built, the engine tightens its grid to convert range into a smoother curve.

• Hot-hand continuation — after a run of fast take-profits, position sizing steps up within a strict, capped chain, then reverts.

• Bear-market kill-switch — a daily-bar defense line pauses new entries in a sustained downtrend while open positions continue to work toward their targets.



Two operating modes — one switch



Flat (default): every order is a single fixed lot (FixedLot). Deposit-independent, conservative, and the mode the EA ships in. Recommended for live accounts and first deployments.



Standard / Aggressive (compounding): position size scales with account equity through an equity-ladder, compounding the curve as the balance grows. Higher return and higher drawdown. Enabled with a single Mode input (a ready-made parameter set is provided — see below).



Backtest — Standard mode, 17 months of real tick data (XAUUSD)

Starting deposit: $1,000 · Leverage 1:500

• Net result: $1,000 → $5,407 (5.41×)

• Profit factor: 23.96

• Profitable trades: 99.3%

• Relative equity drawdown: 20.51%

• Trades: 2,531 (≈ 7 per day)



Every figure above is taken directly from the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester on real tick data. Past performance does not guarantee future results; always run your own test on your broker's data before going live.



Recommended settings

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M1

Account type: Hedging

Minimum deposit: $1,000 (Flat mode, 0.01 lot)

Leverage: 1:500 or higher (required — see note)

Broker: low-spread / raw / ECN gold, fast execution

VPS: recommended for 24/5 uptime



⚠ Leverage note: the strategy is calibrated for 1:500 leverage. On a lower-leverage account it automatically shrinks its lot size to keep the margin footprint identical, but for the published performance you should use 1:500 or higher. Please confirm your account leverage before running.



What you get

• One EA, three modes (Flat / Standard / Aggressive) behind a single switch

• A ready-to-load parameter set for the compounding growth curve

• Broker-adaptive order placement (works on raw/ECN and dealing-desk gold alike)

• A clean on-chart information panel

• Direct support



Risk warning: trading leveraged instruments carries a high level of risk. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose, and validate the EA on a demo account with your own broker's conditions first.





