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Xian Qin Ceng

XAUUSD 01

Xian Qin Ceng
Xian Qin Ceng

Xian Qin Ceng

  • 18377371587（WeChat） at  Hong Kong
  • China
  • 18052
4.2 (64)
Chinese circle friends, WeChat:+8618377371587
Friends in the foreign language circle, Telegram：@Tianxiahui_123
Deeply understand the foreign exchange market,
Having years of manual trading experience and extensive experience in developing quantitative trading systems,
14 products 7 signals 109 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2026 205%
MegaFusionGroupPty-Trade
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
285
Profit Trades:
187 (65.61%)
Loss Trades:
98 (34.39%)
Best trade:
2 877.20 USD
Worst trade:
-927.00 USD
Gross Profit:
45 468.40 USD (227 498 pips)
Gross Loss:
-25 508.71 USD (126 312 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (7 101.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7 101.60 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
14.56%
Max deposit load:
17.07%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.84
Long Trades:
128 (44.91%)
Short Trades:
157 (55.09%)
Profit Factor:
1.78
Expected Payoff:
70.03 USD
Average Profit:
243.15 USD
Average Loss:
-260.29 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-3 006.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 138.60 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
18.27%
Annual Forecast:
221.64%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5.60 USD
Maximal:
7 038.71 USD (24.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
26.82% (7 037.11 USD)
By Equity:
11.46% (1 950.80 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD. 285
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD. 20K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD. 101K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 877.20 USD
Worst trade: -927 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +7 101.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 006.80 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MegaFusionGroupPty-Trade" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

XAUUSD EA
No reviews
2026.08.05 05:54
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.08.03 19:42
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 84 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.26 13:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.26 13:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.23 12:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.23 07:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.22 02:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.22 01:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.22 01:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.21 03:16
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.17 13:27
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.16 16:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.14 12:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.14 06:53
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.13 15:43
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.12 23:33
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.03 01:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.26 10:00
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.24 13:32
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.24 13:32
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
XAUUSD 01
99 USD per month
205%
0
0
USD
27K
USD
13
100%
285
65%
15%
1.78
70.03
USD
27%
1:500
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