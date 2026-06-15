VEX GOLD EA - User Guide

VEX GOLD EA - Setup Guide, Inputs and FAQ

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I will personally help you check your broker symbol, spread, account type and setup so VEX runs in the conditions it was built for.

This takes a few minutes and helps avoid the small setup mistakes that cause most early problems.

Welcome to the official setup guide for VEX GOLD EA.

VEX GOLD is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for XAUUSD / Gold trading on the M15 timeframe.

This guide explains the recommended setup, how to install and run the EA, what each visible input means, and how to approach risk and broker conditions correctly.

Product Page:



https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/181523

Live Signal:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376823

Core Setup Requirements

Symbol:

XAUUSD / Gold, or your broker's equivalent Gold symbol such as XAUUSD, XAUUSDp, XAUUSD+ or similar.

Chart Timeframe:

M15

Platform:

MetaTrader 5

Account Type:

A standard MT5 trading account with reliable Gold execution is required. Low-spread, Raw or ECN-style accounts are strongly recommended for better XAUUSD trading conditions.

Avoid cent accounts or accounts with unstable Gold pricing, very high spreads, poor execution or unusual symbol specifications.

VPS:

Recommended for 24/5 operation and more stable execution.

Broker Conditions:

Use a broker with competitive XAUUSD spread, stable execution, reliable server connection and suitable Gold symbol specifications.

Recommended Brokers:

BlackBull Markets

Vantage Markets

VT Markets

FP Markets

Exness RAW

Risk Profile For First Use:

Low or Medium

Important:

Start with conservative risk. Do not begin with High or Extreme risk unless you fully understand the additional drawdown risk.

Why Broker Selection Matters

Gold is a fast-moving instrument. Broker conditions can strongly affect live trading results.

The most important factors are:

Spread

Slippage

Execution speed

Stop level

Freeze level

Commission

Liquidity

VPS latency

Symbol specification

VEX GOLD uses pending-order execution and active trade management. Because of this, clean execution and stable XAUUSD conditions are important.

A backtest can show strategy behavior, but live results can differ because the live market depends on spread, slippage, execution quality and broker conditions.

How VEX GOLD Works

VEX GOLD is designed to trade selected XAUUSD setups using pending orders.

The EA does not use martingale.

The EA does not use grid recovery.

Each trade is placed with a predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit.

After a trade is open, the EA can actively manage the Stop Loss according to its internal trade-management logic.

VEX GOLD is designed to avoid duplicate trading on the same symbol and Magic Number. Do not run multiple identical instances on the same account, symbol and Magic Number.

How To Set It Up

Step 1 - Install The EA

Purchase or install VEX GOLD from the MQL5 Market. Open MetaTrader 5. Go to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors. Enable algorithmic trading. Make sure AutoTrading is enabled in MT5.

VEX GOLD does not require any WebRequest URL for normal operation.

Step 2 - Attach To A Chart

Open an XAUUSD / Gold chart. Set the chart timeframe to M15. Open the Navigator panel. Find VEX GOLD under Expert Advisors. Drag the EA onto the XAUUSD chart. In the Common tab, allow algorithmic trading. In the Inputs tab, start with default settings or the included set file. Click OK.

Step 3 - Check Startup





After attaching the EA, check the Experts tab.

The EA should show startup information such as symbol, broker/server conditions, spread, volume limits and risk mode.

If the EA is attached to the wrong symbol, it can refuse to initialize. VEX GOLD is intended for XAUUSD / Gold only.

Recommended First Test

For first use:

Use XAUUSD / Gold on M15. Start with Low or Medium risk. Test on demo or small live size first. Use a stable VPS if possible. Monitor spread and execution quality. Review performance over several weeks/months, not from one single trade

Input Settings Explained

The names below are the same names shown in the MetaTrader 5 input window.

Magic Number

Default:

31250002

The Magic Number identifies trades managed by VEX GOLD.

Use a unique Magic Number if you run multiple EAs or different setups. Do not run duplicate VEX GOLD instances on the same symbol with the same Magic Number.

Risk Profile

Options:

Low

Medium

High

Extreme

This controls position sizing when Use Fixed Lot is disabled.

Low is the most conservative profile. Medium is balanced. High and Extreme use more aggressive lot sizing and can create larger drawdowns.

Important:

Risk Profile affects lot size. It does not change the entry logic, pending-order logic, Stop Loss, Take Profit or trailing logic.

Use Fixed Lot

Default:

false

When enabled, the EA uses the Fixed Lot value, subject to broker volume limits, safety checks and Max Lot Per Trade if that cap is enabled.

When disabled, the EA calculates lot size based on the selected Risk Profile.

Fixed Lot

Default:

0.01

This is the fixed lot size used when Use Fixed Lot is enabled.

If Use Fixed Lot is disabled, this value does not control the trade size.

Max Lot Per Trade (0 = no cap)

Default:

0.0

This setting limits the maximum lot size per trade.

The cap applies to both risk-based lot calculation and fixed lot mode.

0.0 means there is no user-defined maximum lot cap.

Example:

If the EA calculates or receives a lot size of 0.08, but Max Lot Per Trade is set to 0.03, the trade size is capped at 0.03 lots.

Daily Loss Limit (%)

Default:

5.0

This is the daily loss protection setting.

VEX GOLD calculates this for its own symbol and Magic Number. It is designed to isolate VEX GOLD activity from other EAs or manual trades using different magic numbers.

Max Spread Allowed (points)

Default:

50

This is the maximum allowed spread in broker points.

If spread is too high, the EA can skip new entries. This is important for Gold because XAUUSD spreads can widen during news, rollover and low-liquidity periods.

Allowed Slippage (points)

Default:

104

This controls the allowed execution deviation in broker points.

Gold can move quickly. Broker execution speed, VPS latency and market volatility can affect live fills.

Show Dashboard

Default:

true

Shows or hides the VEX GOLD dashboard on the chart.

For a lighter VPS setup, this can be disabled.

Use Chart Visuals

Default:

true

Shows or hides chart visuals.

For maximum VPS simplicity, this can be disabled.

Dashboard X

Default:

16

Controls the horizontal dashboard position on the chart.

This does not affect trading logic.

Dashboard Y

Default:

26

Controls the vertical dashboard position on the chart.

This does not affect trading logic.

VPS_SPEED Set File

The VPS_SPEED set file is intended for users who want a cleaner and lighter VPS setup.

It only disables visual elements:

Show Dashboard = false

Use Chart Visuals = false

It does not change the strategy, risk profile, lot settings, spread filter, slippage setting, pending-order logic, Stop Loss, Take Profit or trailing behavior.

FAQ

Does VEX GOLD use a Stop Loss for every trade?

Yes. Every pending order is placed with a predefined Stop Loss.

Does VEX GOLD use Take Profit?

Yes. Every pending order is also placed with a predefined Take Profit.

Does VEX GOLD use trailing stop?

Yes. The EA includes active Stop Loss management after a trade is open. It modifies the Stop Loss according to the internal trade-management logic.

Does VEX GOLD use martingale?

No. VEX GOLD does not use martingale logic.

Does VEX GOLD use grid recovery?

No. VEX GOLD does not use grid recovery logic.

Does Risk Profile change the trading strategy?

No. Risk Profile changes lot sizing when Use Fixed Lot is disabled.

It does not change entries, Stop Loss, Take Profit, trailing logic or pending-order logic.

What happens if Use Fixed Lot is enabled?

The EA uses the Fixed Lot value, subject to broker volume limits, safety checks and Max Lot Per Trade if that cap is enabled.

What happens if Use Fixed Lot is disabled?

The EA calculates lot size using the selected Risk Profile.

What does Max Lot Per Trade (0 = no cap) mean?

It is an optional maximum lot limit.

If the value is 0.0, there is no user-defined cap.

If the value is above 0, the EA will not trade above that maximum lot size.

Can I run VEX GOLD on another timeframe?

VEX GOLD is designed for XAUUSD / Gold on M15.

Other timeframes are not the recommended setup.

Can I run VEX GOLD on other symbols?

VEX GOLD is intended for XAUUSD / Gold.

Use the correct Gold symbol from your broker.

Can I run multiple copies?

Do not run duplicate copies on the same symbol with the same Magic Number.

If you run multiple setups, use a different Magic Number and understand the additional risk.

Is a VPS required?

A VPS is strongly recommended for live trading, especially on XAUUSD.

Gold can move fast, and execution quality can matter.

Does the dashboard affect trading logic?

No. The dashboard is visual only.

If Show Dashboard and Use Chart Visuals are disabled, the EA can still trade normally.

Does the VPS_SPEED set file change trading behavior?

No. VPS_SPEED only disables visual elements.

It does not change risk, entry logic, Stop Loss, Take Profit, trailing or pending-order logic.

Which brokers are recommended?

Recommended brokers for VEX GOLD:

BlackBull Markets

Vantage Markets

VT Markets

FP Markets

These brokers can offer suitable Gold trading conditions, but results can still differ by account type, server, spread, slippage and market conditions.

Why can backtest and live results differ?

Gold is sensitive to broker conditions.

Live results can be affected by:

Spread

Slippage

Execution speed

VPS latency

Stop level

Freeze level

Market volatility

Broker symbol specification

This is normal for XAUUSD trading systems.

Developer Note

My goal is to present VEX GOLD transparently and responsibly, with clear setup information, realistic risk communication and ongoing improvements whenever meaningful improvements are possible.

Please test carefully, use reasonable risk, and make sure the EA fits your own broker conditions and trading expectations.

Wishing you disciplined testing, careful risk management and a positive experience with VEX GOLD.

Disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange and CFDs carries a high level of risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Always test carefully before live use. VEX GOLD does not use martingale or grid recovery logic, but it can still have losing trades and drawdown periods.

Use conservative risk settings first and make sure the EA fits your own broker conditions and risk tolerance.



