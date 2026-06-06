Volatility Trapper

Volatility Trapper – AI-Powered Volatility Breakout Indicator

Volatility Trapper is a professional MT5 indicator developed to detect low volatility periods in the market and identify upcoming strong price movements in advance.

The indicator combines Bollinger Bands and ATR (Average True Range) algorithms to analyze volatility squeezes and notifies the user of potential breakout points. This allows traders to prepare in advance for strong bullish or bearish movements that may occur in the market.

Key Features

Automatically detects Bollinger Band squeezes. Generates ATR-based dynamic entry, stop loss, and take profit levels.  Calculates both BUY and SELL scenarios simultaneously.  Multilingual support (12 languages).  Displays all data directly on the chart using an advanced information panel.  Mobile notification support ensures you never miss an opportunity.  Can be used on all financial instruments:

  • Forex

  • Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Indices

  • Crypto

  • Commodities

  • "By customizing the bandwidth value for different instruments, you can capture the most accurate volatility squeeze points."

How Does It Work?

Volatility Trapper waits for the Bollinger Band width to drop below a specified level and for the price to hover near the center of the bands.

When these conditions are met, the system:

  • Calculates the potential BUY Breakout level.

  • Calculates the potential SELL Breakout level.

  • Generates ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit points.

  • Sends instant notifications to the user.

This method provides a significant advantage to the trader by detecting the "periods of silence" that occur right before major market movements.

Who Is It For?

  • Breakout traders

  • Volatility traders

  • Scalpers

  • Swing traders

  • Prop firm traders

  • Algorithmic traders

Advantages

✔ Provides early preparation instead of lagging signals. ✔ Reduces emotional decision-making. ✔ Simplifies risk management. ✔ Works on all timeframes. (15-minute timeframe is recommended for XAU). ✔ Compatible with both manual and automated systems.

Volatility Trapper is a powerful and modern volatility analysis tool that helps traders enter the market better prepared by anticipating upcoming price breakouts.


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Master Edition — это профессиональный аналитический инструмент, предназначенный для визуализации структуры рынка через призму объема и денежного потока. В отличие от стандартных индикаторов объема, этот инструмент отображает Daily Volume Profile (Дневной Профиль Объема) прямо на вашем графике, позволяя видеть, где именно происходило открытие цены и где позиционируются «умные деньги». Эта версия Master Edition разработана для ясности и скорости, оснащенная уникальной системой Auto-Theme Sync, кот
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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