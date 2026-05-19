EA Gold Liquidity is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for XAUUSD trading on the M5 timeframe.

The EA uses price zone filtering, dynamic ATR adaptation, and automated trade management to support a structured trading approach on Gold.

Features

Designed for XAUUSD

Optimized for M5

Price zone filtering

Dynamic ATR-based market adaptation

Automatic pending order management

Break-even and trailing stop functions

Session-based trading control

Verified Live Performance A verified live trading account running EA Gold Liquidity is available on the official MQL5 Signals service: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381212?source=Site+Profile

Backtest Example

The screenshots provided in this product page include a sample backtest with the following setup:

Symbol: XAUUSDm

XAUUSDm Timeframe: M5

M5 Test period: January 2026 to May 2026

January 2026 to May 2026 Initial deposit: $1,000

$1,000 Modelling mode: Every tick

Recommended Usage

Symbol: XAUUSD

XAUUSD Timeframe: M5

M5 Platform: MetaTrader 5

MetaTrader 5 Recommended starting balance: $500 to $1,000, depending on broker conditions and risk settings

$500 to $1,000, depending on broker conditions and risk settings Execution environment: Stable execution and low spread are recommended

Notes