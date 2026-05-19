EA Gold Liquidity

  • Experts
  • Dinh Tan Pham
    Dinh Tan Pham

    Dinh Tan Pham

    Ttrade is a signal channel specializing in Automated Trading Robots with regular profits and low risk. Follow Ttrade to update the latest Robot strategies
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

EA Gold Liquidity is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for XAUUSD trading on the M5 timeframe.

The EA uses price zone filtering, dynamic ATR adaptation, and automated trade management to support a structured trading approach on Gold.

Features

  • Designed for XAUUSD
  • Optimized for M5
  • Price zone filtering
  • Dynamic ATR-based market adaptation
  • Automatic pending order management
  • Break-even and trailing stop functions
  • Session-based trading control

Verified Live Performance

A verified live trading account running EA Gold Liquidity is available on the official MQL5 Signals service:

Backtest Example

The screenshots provided in this product page include a sample backtest with the following setup:

  • Symbol: XAUUSDm
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Test period: January 2026 to May 2026
  • Initial deposit: $1,000
  • Modelling mode: Every tick

Recommended Usage

  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Recommended starting balance: $500 to $1,000, depending on broker conditions and risk settings
  • Execution environment: Stable execution and low spread are recommended

Notes

  • This product is intended for XAUUSD trading.
  • Backtest results shown in the screenshots are historical examples and do not guarantee future performance.
  • Trading results may vary depending on broker conditions, spread, slippage, execution quality, and market volatility.
  • Users should test settings carefully before live trading.
  • Proper risk management is required.

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Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
Experts
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro
Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
5 (1)
Experts
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro Professional XAUUSD Grid, Martingale, Hedging and Basket Risk-Control Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Group Channel Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0193d17ed016dd01 This Expert Advisor incorporates seven advanced protection layers designed to safeguard the trading account, control exposure, and reduce overall trading risk. 1. High-Impact News Filter The EA automatically suspends the opening of new trades for two hours whenever major high-impact economic news is dete
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
Experts
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
Prestige 5
M Ardiansyah
1 (1)
Experts
Prestige EA   is a powerful, intelligent trend‑detection trading robot built using advanced mathematical and statistical models. It is designed to identify high‑probability market movements with precision while maintaining strict risk control. The EA uses refined entry filters with advanced correction logic to ensure accurate and reliable trade entries. Every trade is protected by Take Profit and Stop Loss, ensuring disciplined risk management. In addition, the EA includes smart internal algorit
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