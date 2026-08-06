ZyloFx Risk Manager Pro MT5

IMPORTANT: After purchasing this product, please send me a private message to receive the installation guide, setup instructions, and direct product support.


Professional risk management and account protection panel for MetaTrader 5.

ZyloFx Risk Manager Pro is a visual risk management utility for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders monitor account conditions, control risk exposure, and protect their trading account when predefined limits are reached.

This tool is especially useful for traders who want an additional layer of protection over their account. It can be used by manual traders, prop firm traders, funded account traders, and users of Expert Advisors or automated trading systems that do not include an advanced risk protection module.

ZyloFx Risk Manager Pro does not open trades, does not provide trading signals, and does not use martingale, grid, arbitrage, neural networks, or any entry strategy. Its purpose is to monitor the account in real time and apply the risk-management rules configured by the user.

Main Features

  • Professional real-time visual panel.
  • Balance, equity, profit, and drawdown monitoring.
  • Maximum equity loss control.
  • Positive equity target control.
  • Maximum balance loss control.
  • Positive balance target control.
  • Daily or general calculation mode.
  • Prop firm protection mode.
  • Daily loss limit control.
  • Maximum drawdown and trailing drawdown protection.
  • Hard Lock system when a risk limit is reached.
  • Automatic position closing.
  • Automatic pending order deletion.
  • Manual button to close all positions.
  • Manual button to close only losing positions.
  • Manual button to close only profitable positions.
  • Manual button to delete pending orders.
  • Manual reactivation from the panel.
  • Automatic reactivation by New York time.
  • Reactivation by trading session.
  • Asia session, London session, and New York session options.
  • Daily reset option.
  • Trading hours filter.
  • Option to close positions when the allowed trading window ends.
  • Trading day selection.
  • Maximum number of open trades control.
  • Maximum total lot exposure control.
  • Maximum floating risk control.
  • Loss streak control.
  • Spread filter.
  • Global account protection or Magic Number mode.
  • Popup, push, email, and sound alerts.
  • Clean visual interface designed for fast account supervision.

What This Tool Does

ZyloFx Risk Manager Pro monitors your account in real time and can execute protection actions when any configured risk rule is triggered.

For example, the tool can block trading activity, close positions, or delete pending orders if:

  • The maximum daily loss is reached.
  • The daily profit target is reached.
  • Equity drops below the allowed limit.
  • Balance reaches a configured negative limit.
  • A prop firm style rule is violated.
  • The maximum allowed drawdown is reached.
  • The account is outside the allowed trading hours.
  • The maximum number of open trades is exceeded.
  • Total lot exposure exceeds the configured limit.
  • The spread exceeds the maximum allowed value.
  • The maximum loss streak is reached.

Hard Lock Protection

When a protection rule is triggered, the system can enter Hard Lock mode. In this state, ZyloFx Risk Manager Pro can prevent further trading activity according to the selected settings, close open positions, and delete pending orders.

Hard Lock mode is designed to help traders react quickly to risk events and maintain discipline when account limits are reached. The user can also reactivate trading manually from the panel or configure automatic reactivation by time, session, or daily reset.

Prop Firm Protection Mode

ZyloFx Risk Manager Pro includes a prop firm protection mode that allows traders to monitor daily loss limits and maximum drawdown rules. This can be useful for traders who want to follow strict risk parameters similar to those used in funded account environments.

The tool does not guarantee prop firm compliance, because each firm may apply different rules and conditions. However, it can help the trader create a structured risk-control environment inside MetaTrader 5.

Trading Hours and Session Control

The trading hours filter allows the user to define when trading activity should be allowed based on New York time. The user can also select active trading days, configure automatic daily reset, and use session-based reactivation for Asia, London, or New York sessions.

Manual Emergency Controls

The visual panel includes manual emergency actions that allow the trader to take quick control of the account. From the panel, the user can activate Hard Lock, unlock trading, close all positions, close only losing positions, close only profitable positions, or delete pending orders.

Who Is This Product For?

ZyloFx Risk Manager Pro is suitable for:

  • Manual traders who want better account control.
  • Prop firm and funded account traders.
  • Algorithmic traders using Expert Advisors.
  • Scalpers who need fast risk supervision.
  • Traders managing multiple strategies or symbols.
  • Anyone who wants an additional protection layer for MetaTrader 5.

Important Notes

ZyloFx Risk Manager Pro is a risk-management utility. It does not guarantee profits, does not eliminate market risk, and does not replace responsible trading decisions.

Trading financial markets involves risk, and losses can occur. The user is responsible for configuring the tool according to their account size, broker conditions, trading style, and personal risk tolerance.

Before using ZyloFx Risk Manager Pro on a live account, it is strongly recommended to test all settings on a demo account or in the Strategy Tester to make sure the behavior matches your expectations.

ZyloFx Risk Manager Pro was created to help traders improve discipline, monitor risk, and protect their account with a clean and practical visual dashboard for MetaTrader 5.

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4.31 (113)
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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