ZyloFx Position Size Calculator MT5

ZyloFx Position Size Calculator MT5 is a free risk management utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to help traders calculate the appropriate position size based on account risk and stop loss distance.

This tool helps traders determine how many lots to trade before entering a position, supporting more consistent risk management and better trading discipline.

Main Features

  • Automatic position size calculation
  • Risk percentage mode
  • Fixed money risk mode
  • Balance and equity-based calculations
  • Suggested lot size display
  • Money at risk calculation
  • Margin requirement estimation
  • Point value display
  • Risk-to-reward target calculator
  • Clean visual panel
  • Supports all MT5 symbols
  • Free utility

Ideal For

  • Forex traders
  • Gold traders
  • Index traders
  • Crypto traders
  • Prop firm traders
  • Manual traders

Important Information

This utility is designed for risk calculation purposes only. It does not open trades automatically, does not provide trading signals, and does not guarantee profits or trading performance.

Author

Rosa Lina Martinez Jimenez
Official MQL5 Profile:
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rosamartinez2825

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实用工具
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Inakis Srl
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Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
实用工具
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Ho Tuan Thang
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实用工具
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实用工具
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Trade Manager DaneTrades
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实用工具
交易管理器可帮助您快速进入和退出交易，同时自动计算风险。 包括帮助您防止过度交易、报复性交易和情绪化交易的功能。 交易可以自动管理，账户绩效指标可以在图表中可视化。 这些功能使该面板成为所有手动交易者的理想选择，并有助于增强 MetaTrader 5 平台。多语言支持。 MT4版本  |  用户指南+演示 交易经理在策略测试器中不起作用。 如需演示，请参阅用户指南 风险管理 根据%或$自动调整风险 可选择使用固定手数或根据交易量和点自动计算手数 使用 RR、点数或价格设置盈亏平衡止损 追踪止损设置 最大每日损失百分比，在达到目标时自动平仓所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 最大每日损失（以美元为单位）在达到目标时自动关闭所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 一键实现所有交易的盈亏平衡 自动计算从手机/电话发送的交易的风险 OCO 在设置中可用 交易和头寸管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 高级挂单管理。 调整何时关闭挂单的规则 追踪挂单 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止
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Rosa Lina Martinez Jimenez
专家
IMPORTANT: After purchasing this product, please send me a private message to receive the installation guide, setup instructions, and direct product support. Professional risk management and account protection panel for MetaTrader 5. ZyloFx Risk Manager Pro is a visual risk management utility for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders monitor account conditions, control risk exposure, and protect their trading account when predefined limits are reached. This tool is especially useful for trade
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Rosa Lina Martinez Jimenez
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IMPORTANT: After purchasing this product, please send me a private message to receive the installation guide, setup instructions, and direct product support. ZyloFx Timed Exit Pro   is a professional risk control Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to automatically close open market positions and/or delete pending orders at a specific time every day. This EA is not a trading strategy and does not open trades during normal live usage. Its purpose is to help traders control exposure,
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Rosa Lina Martinez Jimenez
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IMPORTANT: After purchasing this product, please send me a private message to receive the installation guide, setup instructions, and direct product support. ZyloFx Timed Exit Control is a professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4, designed to help traders manage their positions with an automatic scheduled exit system. This EA is not a market entry strategy and does not provide trading signals. Its main purpose is to help traders control exposure, close open positions, and delete pending or
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Rosa Lina Martinez Jimenez
专家
IMPORTANT: After purchasing this product, please send me a private message to receive the installation guide, setup instructions, and direct product support. ZyloFx Partial Close Pro is a professional trade management Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4, designed to help traders manage open positions with automatic partial closes, manual partial close control, and optional break-even protection. This EA does not open trades automatically. Its main purpose is to manage existing positions according
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Rosa Lina Martinez Jimenez
实用工具
IMPORTANT: After purchasing this product, please send me a private message to receive the installation guide, setup instructions, and direct product support. ZyloFx Prop Guard Manager MT4 is a professional account protection utility for MetaTrader 4, designed for traders who need disciplined control over daily and overall drawdown. This Expert Advisor does not open trades, does not provide entry signals, and does not use any trading strategy. Its purpose is to work as a protective layer on you
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Rosa Lina Martinez Jimenez
专家
IMPORTANT: After purchasing this product, please send me a private message to receive the installation guide, setup instructions, and direct product support. Professional risk management and account protection panel for MetaTrader 4. ZyloFx Risk Manager Pro MT4 is a visual risk management utility designed to help traders monitor account conditions, control exposure, and protect trading capital through advanced account protection rules. This tool is ideal for manual traders, prop firm traders,
ZyloFx Zone Matrix Pro MT4
Rosa Lina Martinez Jimenez
专家
IMPORTANT: After purchasing this product, please send me a private message to receive the installation guide, setup instructions, and direct product support. ZyloFx Zone Matrix Pro MT4 is not a fully automatic “set and forget” trading robot. It is a hybrid semi-automatic Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to combine their own market analysis with fast execution, smart zone visualization, and professional trade management tools inside MetaTrader 4. The main purpose of this EA is to he
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Rosa Lina Martinez Jimenez
实用工具
IMPORTANT: After purchasing this product, please send me a private message to receive the installation guide, setup instructions, and direct product support. ZyloFx Risk Ratio Planner is a professional visual trading utility for MetaTrader 4, designed to help traders plan entries, stop loss, take profit, lot size, and risk-to-profit ratio directly on the chart. This tool was created for traders who want a clean, fast, and visual way to measure trade risk before entering the market. Instead of
ZyloFx Obsidian AI
Rosa Lina Martinez Jimenez
专家
IMPORTANT: After purchasing this product, please send me a private message to receive the installation guide, setup instructions, and direct product support. ZyloFx Obsidian AI is a professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for traders seeking intelligent automation, advanced risk protection, and high-performance execution on XAUUSD (Gold) . Built with a modern multi-layer protection system, Obsidian AI combines adaptive market analysis, volatility filters, and dynamic trade manage
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Rosa Lina Martinez Jimenez
专家
IMPORTANT: After purchasing this product, please send me a private message to receive the installation guide, setup instructions, and direct product support. ZyloFx Partial Close Manager is a professional trade management Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders manage open positions with automatic partial closes and optional break-even protection. This EA does not open trades automatically. Its main purpose is to manage existing positions according to the user’s selected sett
ZyloFx Prop Guard Manager MT5
Rosa Lina Martinez Jimenez
实用工具
IMPORTANT: After purchasing this product, please send me a private message to receive the installation guide, setup instructions, and direct product support. ZyloFx Prop Guard Manager MT5 is a professional account protection utility for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who need disciplined control over daily and overall drawdown. This Expert Advisor does not open trades, does not provide entry signals, and does not use any trading strategy. Its purpose is to work as a protective layer on you
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Rosa Lina Martinez Jimenez
专家
IMPORTANT: After purchasing this product, please send me a private message to receive the installation guide, setup instructions, and direct product support. ZyloFx Zone Matrix Pro MT5 is not a fully automatic “set and forget” trading robot. It is a hybrid semi-automatic Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to combine their own market analysis with fast execution, smart zone visualization, and professional trade management tools. The main purpose of this EA is to help traders identify
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Rosa Lina Martinez Jimenez
实用工具
IMPORTANT: After purchasing this product, please send me a private message to receive the installation guide, setup instructions, and direct product support. ZyloFx Risk Ratio Planner is a professional visual trading utility for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders plan entries, stop loss, take profit, lot size, and risk-to-profit ratio directly on the chart. This tool was created for traders who want a clean, fast, and visual way to measure trade risk before entering the market. Instead of
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