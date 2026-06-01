ZyloFx Position Size Calculator MT5 is a free risk management utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to help traders calculate the appropriate position size based on account risk and stop loss distance.

This tool helps traders determine how many lots to trade before entering a position, supporting more consistent risk management and better trading discipline.

Main Features

Automatic position size calculation

Risk percentage mode

Fixed money risk mode

Balance and equity-based calculations

Suggested lot size display

Money at risk calculation

Margin requirement estimation

Point value display

Risk-to-reward target calculator

Clean visual panel

Supports all MT5 symbols

Free utility

Ideal For

Forex traders

Gold traders

Index traders

Crypto traders

Prop firm traders

Manual traders

Important Information

This utility is designed for risk calculation purposes only. It does not open trades automatically, does not provide trading signals, and does not guarantee profits or trading performance.

Author

Rosa Lina Martinez Jimenez

Official MQL5 Profile:

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rosamartinez2825