Superior Boom and Crash Spike Indicator MT5

The Superior Boom and Crash Spike Indicator is a strictly systematic MT5 tool designed exclusively for executing trades on sudden price spikes on Deriv Boom 300 Index and Crash 300 Index . Optimized for the M1 (one-minute) timeframe, this indicator strips away chart noise and leverages a Pure Price Action base strategy strictly filtered by Market Structure and higher-timeframe trend alignment. Rather than generating continuous alerts, it utilizes directional  and dual price-action "cooling zones" to output non-repainting buy and sell arrows strictly when technical conditions align.

  • Supported Assets: Works exclusively on Crash 300 and Boom 300 (Optimized for the M1 timeframe).

  • On-Chart Trend Dashboard: Displays real-time, multi-timeframe trend alignment (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) .

  • Dynamic Trade Management: Automatically calculates profit targets (TP1, TP2, TP3) and Stop Loss (SL) using advanced mathematics.

  • Push Notifications: Sends real-time Pop-up alerts and Push Notifications to your phone

  • Plug-and-Play: All core strategy settings operate with default settings.

  • Minimum deposit: $30 (Deriv)

Learn how the indicator works here: 

How to setup notifications here : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764415

Join our official channel at mql5.com here : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/014a65d0360adc01


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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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