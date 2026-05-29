Superior Boom and Crash Spike Indicator MT5

The Superior Boom and Crash Spike Indicator is a strictly systematic MT5 tool designed exclusively for executing trades on sudden price spikes on Deriv Boom 300 Index and Crash 300 Index . Optimized for the M1 (one-minute) timeframe, this indicator strips away chart noise and leverages a Pure Price Action base strategy strictly filtered by Market Structure and higher-timeframe trend alignment. Rather than generating continuous alerts, it utilizes directional and dual price-action "cooling zones" to output non-repainting buy and sell arrows strictly when technical conditions align.

Supported Assets: Works exclusively on Crash 300 and Boom 300 (Optimized for the M1 timeframe).

On-Chart Trend Dashboard: Displays real-time, multi-timeframe trend alignment (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) .

Dynamic Trade Management: Automatically calculates profit targets (TP1, TP2, TP3) and Stop Loss (SL) using advanced mathematics.

Push Notifications: Sends real-time Pop-up alerts and Push Notifications to your phone

Plug-and-Play: All core strategy settings operate with default settings.

Minimum deposit: $30 (Deriv)

Learn how the indicator works here:

How to setup notifications here : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764415

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