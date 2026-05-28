Heybuddy Trader
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 1.4
- Обновлено: 23 июля 2026
- Активации: 10
Here is LIVE SIGNAL,
Heybuddy Trader is a multi-symbol basket trading Expert Advisor designed for structured grid management, trend-filtered entries, basket risk control, and clear drawdown monitoring. It manages each symbol as an independent basket and includes average TP calculation with swap and commission, BE+FirstLossClose logic, BasketRiskLock, spread control, SameCurrencyConflict protection, and global equity drawdown protection.
Risk warning: This EA uses grid and martingale-style logic. The default settings may cause large floating drawdown. Under unfavorable market conditions, account equity may Max. lose approximately 60% or 70%, Please test on a demo account first and use only risk capital you can afford to lose.
* Community feedback is welcome. Users are encouraged to run their own historical backtests, experiment with different parameter settings, and share their findings.
* This product will be removed from the Market after 11 copies are sold. It is intended only for a small group of users who truly understand its risk and trading logic.