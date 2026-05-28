Heybuddy Trader

Here is LIVE SIGNAL

Heybuddy Trader is a multi-symbol basket trading Expert Advisor designed for structured grid management, trend-filtered entries, basket risk control, and clear drawdown monitoring. It manages each symbol as an independent basket and includes average TP calculation with swap and commission, BE+FirstLossClose logic, BasketRiskLock, spread control, SameCurrencyConflict protection, and global equity drawdown protection.

Risk warning: This EA uses grid and martingale-style logic. The default settings may cause large floating drawdown. Under unfavorable market conditions, account equity may Max. lose approximately 60% or 70%, Please test on a demo account first and use only risk capital you can afford to lose.

* Based on the author's tests with the default settings, the recommended starting capital is 8,000 or more.

* Demo forward testing is available on Myfxbook under the account name Heybuddy Trader DEMO.

* Community feedback is welcome. Users are encouraged to run their own historical backtests, experiment with different parameter settings, and share their findings.

* This product will be removed from the Market after 11 copies are sold. It is intended only for a small group of users who truly understand its risk and trading logic.
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注意這一點很重要：不要使用此系統進行貨幣對交易。 注意這一點非常重要：如果沒有針對所選代理的單獨設置文件，請不要使用此系統進行交易和測試。 Marrykey股指 - 黃牛系統是建立在一種混合組合學一目均衡表配備了6個不同的策略和設計主要是為了在美國股市指數，如S＆P500，NASDAQ，道瓊斯，Russell2000工作。該系統能夠在從M5到W1的幀上操作，並具有靈活的設置。系統可以在任何時間框架上安裝，默認情況下我們使用D1。 Marrykey股指 - 已通過增加大量的具體時間框架選擇訂單的補償虧損交易的功能，該功能是基於系統的數理統計。 Marrykey股票指數 - 配備自動風險管理。系統的穩定性是由兩個參數（每筆交易和止損風險）控制，提高止損，如果你想添加的系統穩定性降低交易的風險。 Marrykey股票指數 - 建議的最低存款額為500美元，系統操作有限，可以減少存款 您還可以交易沒有掉期的期貨指數，您需要啟用期貨交易選項，以便您可以更有效地使用對沖系統。 注意很重要：每個代理都需要適當的配置。利用槓桿1:10,1：20,1：30及以上。該系統具有版權保護，可防止訂單
Win Sniper Follow
Nirundorn Promphao
1 (1)
专家
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Win Sniper Follow  is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/winwifi/ General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 100 USD, the recommended timeframe is M15, H1, H4. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A ver
The seed of a big tree
Jun Feng
专家
The seed of a big tree 这是一个基于价格波动性的全自动 EA ，采用价格与金额双重识别的特殊买卖原则。参数简单，适应性强，能够自如应对震荡、趋势、数据和新闻等各类行情，表现稳定。 运行周期：任意周期获得的结果相同。 EA的实时交易记录在下面链接可以查看： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/470101 要求和建议： 请在EURUSD H1时间周期使用这个EA，强烈建议每周7天，每天24小时在VPS上运行。 参数说明： explanation：The seed of a big tree 0.01/12/$2000， 关于参数的简单说明。 Magiccode ： 113301， 魔术码，主要用于区分不同 EA 的订单。 startposition ： 0.05， 按照 10000 美元设计，根据实际账户资金每 2000 美元为 0.01。 profit ： 60， 按照 10000 美元设计，实际使用时根据余额按比例自行调整,12—120都是适当的。 distance ： 15， 挂单间距，也可适当调整,15—50都是适当的。 bun
Chicken peck rices
Jun Feng
专家
Chicken peck rices 这是一个基于价格突破的短线EA，参数简单，适应性强。 要求： 运行时间周期：H1； 账户类型：ECN，货币对点差≤3，如欧美，美日等品种； 挂单最小点差：0，即设置止损或止盈与现价的最小距离为0。 请用符合要求的账户挂EA以保障盈利的可靠性。 参数说明： explanation=chicken peck rices—EA名称。 Magiccode=112201—魔术码，用于区别不同EA的订单。 lots=1.0—仓位系数，1.0对应1万美元开单1手，根据余额自动调整比例开单，如余额为1.5万美元时，仓位自动调整为1.5手。 riskline=0—风控线，可根据账户资金自己设置，当账户净值低于设定值会平掉所有订单以控制最大风险。
YinYang hedging
Jun Feng
专家
YinYang hedging 这是一个全自动的双货币对冲EA，参数简单，具有对冲EA所具有的低风险、高适应性、表现稳定等特点。 使用要求： 运行时间周期：H1； EA加载品种：A品种，B品种无需加载EA； 最低账户资金：1000美元； 实际使用时将参数Test默认的true调为false； 建议每周7天，每天24小时在VPS上运行EA； 建议货币对：A-GBPUSD，B-EURUSD；A-AUDUSD，B-NZDUSD；A-EURCAD，B-USDCAD；A-GBPJPY，B-EURJPY。 声明： 因为MT4测试时只能开单单个品种，测试时B品种无法开单，但是EA在实际使用时是完全没有问题的，可以放心使用。 参数说明： Name=YinYang hedging—EA名称。 Pointvalue=10—品种标准点值，例如GBPUSD、EURUSD的标准点值为10美元，其他品种可自行计算。 Lot=0.10—仓位系数，0.1对应1万美元开单0.1手，根据余额自动调整比例开单，如余额为1.5万美元时，仓位自动调整为0.15手。 A=GBPUSD—对冲品种之一。 B=EURUSD—对冲品种之
Big Hunter
Mehdi Sabbagh
5 (1)
专家
The Multi Strategy Trading Robot This automated trading robot always uses stop loss. Big Hunter is specially designed to trade gold , but you can test it on other pairs since you have the access to the parameters. The robot uses different strategies like swing trading ,  momentum trading , position trading and more. It's backtested for the last 10 years under the harshest, simulated market conditions. Each trade has  unique SL, TP, Trailing stop, and breakeven. These parameters are variable a
The Revolution Simple Trade
Herry Gani
专家
THE REVOLUTION Simple Trade is suitable for all type of traders whether you are a Swing Trader, Day Trader or Scalper. THE REVOLUTION Package consist of 3 EAs which combine into a Single EA which can create many stategies depend on the trading skills used/known by each traders. We provide AUTO_SETTING expecially for beginner or no experience investors which this AUTO_SETTING will trade to achieve 1000 Points or 10%/month, and for traders/investors who have experiences in trading can develop thei
Crypto System Automatic
Michal Milko
专家
Kryptosystém automaticky   Automatický kryptosystém je v súčasnosti plne automatizovaný so všetkými špeciálnymi vlastnosťami a funkciami, je kontrolovaný a pravidelne monitorovaný. Jeho vývoj, parametre a jednotlivé algoritmy sú odborne vyhodnotené a optimalizované skúsenou vývojovou skupinou programátorov, ktorí vyvíjajú nové aktualizované verzie systému. Na rozdiel od ostatných systémov sme sa zamerali na vytvorenie systému, v ktorom je spätné testovanie úspešných výsledkov zodpovedajúce situ
The Revolution Target Achiever
Herry Gani
专家
The Revolution Target Achiever FT -  Auto_Setting 1000 Points  Hi all Investors and traders, We've just updated this EA to a new version 3.0, which has a much more benefits , for Investors who want to run this EA 24 hours using vps can try the Auto_Setting to achieved 1000 Points or 10 %, for traders who have their own set up and target 1-100% can use the manual_setting, THE REVOLUTION Target Achiever is suitable for the investor who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). Th
Broker
Andrey Spiridonov
专家
Broker Broker is a self-taught advisor. The algorithm of this adviser is constantly adjusting to the trading dynamics of the market. Advisor has a minimum number of parameters, which facilitates the work of beginners in the foreign exchange market. Advisor Benefits works on any time period works with any trade symbol no parameters that need optimization on each transaction, the adviser learns and adjusts to the current trading situation Advisor Parameters lot_persent = 10 - the volume of a trad
The Revolution Great Achiever FT
Herry Gani
专家
The REVOLUTION Great Achiever FT - AUTO 1000 POINTS / 10 %   ANOTHER EXCELLENT EA FOR YOU TO CONSIDER USING IT TO GROW YOUR INVESTMENT !!! THE REVOLUTION Great Achiever is suitable for the investors who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). This fixed EA Setting is modified and created from The REVOLUTION Simple Trade which has free customized Setting or Strategy Build EA which is suitable for experienced/advanced traders who have many ideas and strategies innovated  system
Duality
Evgeniy Zhdan
专家
Duality is an autonomous automated trading system that does not use dangerous methods of trading (no martingale, no averaging, no increase in the lot). The basis of the adviser's strategy is the correlation difference between candlestick formations and average price values ​​at different points in time relative to the main points of the report. Recommended use: EURUSD 5m, GBPUSD 5m, USDJPY 5m. Settings: Risk for Lot - risk percentage for the calculation of the trading lot; If MaxRisk = 0, lot
LeopardAdaptive
Evgeniy Zhdan
专家
LeopardAdaptive is an advisor that works on the basis of candlestick analysis with simultaneous dissonance of three different embedded algorithms that determine the trend direction. The default settings of the advisor are optimal for working with four recommended trading instruments. The lot size or risk percentage can be selected by the trader. Every trade order has a stop loss and take profit. Recommended:  EURUSD 15m, GBPUSD 15m, USDCAD 15m, USDJPY 15m. Settings: Comment to order - comment t
Pisces EA
Nuttawut Khiawkiri
专家
"Pisces Expert Advisor" Powered by FxGangster This EA Better work with GBPJPY and USD Pairs. this Expert Advisor has a Scalping, hedging and trend following  strategy when trade with wrong way, it will use hedging to fix it, and I have included too much indicator inside this EA, you can use all setting inside to set this EA, by the way you can look how many indicator and how to setting in my screenshots pictures. Live myfxbook : Pisces EA  ------------------- We provide Forex Analyst signals,
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