ARGUS Breakout Universal MT5

ARGUS Breakout Universal — Volatility Breakout EA for MT5

A fully automated breakout trading system built on one core principle: enter only when the market is truly moving, protect capital when it is not. No martingale. No grid. No averaging.

How It Works

The EA detects consolidation zones — periods where price compresses within a tight range. When price breaks out with volume confirmation, the EA enters in the breakout direction, filtered by a Daily SMA trend filter to avoid counter-trend trades.

Consolidation detection: N candles within a volatility threshold

N candles within a volatility threshold Breakout confirmation: close-based break with ATR buffer (no false spike entries)

close-based break with ATR buffer (no false spike entries) Volume filter: current volume must exceed average by a multiplier

current volume must exceed average by a multiplier Trend filter: SMA on D1 — buy only above, sell only below

3-Layer Capital Protection System

1. Step-Down Risk

After N consecutive losses, risk per trade is automatically reduced by a configurable factor. Resets on first winning trade.

2. BreakEven Protection

After N consecutive losses, the EA moves SL to lock a small profit once price reaches a defined % of the TP distance. Prevents winners from turning into losers.

3. Circuit Breaker

After N consecutive losses in one day, all new entries are blocked until the next calendar day. Stops overtrading on bad days.

Backtest Results — USDJPY H1 (5 Years, 100% History Quality)

Period Mar 2021 – Oct 2025 Initial Deposit $100,000 Total Net Profit +$77,650 (+77.6%) Profit Factor 1.52 Max Drawdown (Balance) 5.61% Max Drawdown (Equity) 6.44% Recovery Factor 6.66 Sharpe Ratio 3.56 LR Correlation 0.99 Total Trades 220 Win Rate 53.64% Max Consecutive Losses 4

Key Features

Works on any Forex pair, metals, indices, crypto

Hour mask — trade only during selected hours (24 bools)

Month mask — skip historically weak months (12 bools)

Optional 50% scale-out at 1R profit

Max hold time with automatic force-close or breakeven

Session context filter (price vs Daily Open)

Single position at a time — no stacking

Compatible with any broker and account type

Recommended Settings — USDJPY H1

Risk per trade: 1.0%

SL ATR Mult: 0.5

TP ATR Mult: 1.5

Trend SMA: 200 (D1)

Active months: Mar, Jun, Jul, Aug, Sep, Oct, Nov

Requirements