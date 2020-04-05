ORB Indices by ARGUS

The Opening Range Breakout Portfolio
The Opening Range
Breakout Portfolio

A fully automated, intraday diversification system for US stock indices.

> INSTITUTIONAL-GRADE LOGIC. SINGLE-CHART SIMPLICITY.

Diversification over aggression

Most automated systems rely on aggressive risk parameters applied to a single setup. The Opening Range Breakout Portfolio pursues a smoother equity curve through breadth.

Target
Trades the opening range of the US cash session.
Scope
Spans multiple index symbols and timeframes.
Execution
Operates entirely from a single chart attachment.

Anatomy of a trade

1. Build the range
Algorithmic mapping of the opening range during the first minutes after the US cash open.
2. Trend filter
Real-time price validation against a moving average to ensure macro-trend alignment.
3. Breakout confirm
Entry only on a candle CLOSE beyond the range, filtering false wicks and traps.
4. Target & protection
Immediate Take-Profit (range multiple) and hard Stop-Loss (opposite side of range).
5. Daily flat
All positions closed before session close. Zero overnight or weekend exposure.

Six strategies. One instance.

Attaching the EA to a single chart automatically deploys six independent signal combinations — two index symbols across three timeframes — spreading entries to flatten drawdown periods.

NAS100 (US Tech)
M5 · M15 · M30
SPX500 (US 500)
M5 · M15 · M30
Chart attachment
Symbol & timeframe of the chart do not affect portfolio logic.

Strict algorithmic safety

TOXIC METHODS EXCLUDED
  • No Martingale sizing
  • No Grid overlapping
  • No averaging down
  • No hedging
SAFETY PROTOCOLS ENFORCED
  • Fixed lot per leg
  • Exposure capped: legs × fixed lot
  • Max 1 trade / day / combination
  • 100% intraday, flat before close

Backtest diagnostics

Period 2020 – early 2026 · 100% history quality

Profit Factor
1.32
Sharpe Ratio
4.13
Max equity drawdown
5.51%
Recovery Factor
14.38
Total trades
8,310
Win rate
52.9%
4,398 profitable trades

Deposit-load profile peaks near ~25%, indicating growth driven by statistical edge rather than over-leveraging.

Seamless global syncing

US Daylight Saving Time adjustments break many automated strategies. This system eliminates manual time adjustments.

1. Set InpBrokerGMT to your broker server offset.
2. The system resolves the US cash open automatically (incl. DST).
3. Journal verification: US open -> HH:MM server .

Quick start

1. AttachApply the EA to any single chart. The chart symbol and timeframe do not affect the portfolio logic.
2. SyncDefine InpBrokerGMT for your broker and verify the resolved US open via the Journal.
3. SizeConfigure InpFixedLot for a single leg.
4. AutomateEnable Algo Trading. Continuous deployment via VPS or a 24/7 terminal is highly recommended.

Requirements for live deployment

Optimal environment
Engineered for US Tech-100 (NAS100 / USTEC) and S&P 500 (US500 / SPX500) index conditions.
Margin capacity
Account must hold index CFD margin for up to six simultaneous legs.
Verification
Run initial deployment on demo to validate broker symbol formatting and spreads.

> Historical performance metrics derived from backtesting do not guarantee future market behaviour. Execute with discipline.

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Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
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