ARGUS Breakout Universal MT5
- 专家
-
Yevhen HladchenkoI am a discretionary trader turned systems developer.
After several years of trading the markets by hand - learning price action, risk management, and the psychology of execution the hard way - I reached one clear conclusion: consistency comes from process, not emotion.
- 版本: 1.44
- 激活: 10
ARGUS Breakout Universal — Volatility Breakout EA for MT5
A fully automated breakout trading system built on one core principle: enter only when the market is truly moving, protect capital when it is not. No martingale. No grid. No averaging.
How It Works
The EA detects consolidation zones — periods where price compresses within a tight range. When price breaks out with volume confirmation, the EA enters in the breakout direction, filtered by a Daily SMA trend filter to avoid counter-trend trades.
- Consolidation detection: N candles within a volatility threshold
- Breakout confirmation: close-based break with ATR buffer (no false spike entries)
- Volume filter: current volume must exceed average by a multiplier
- Trend filter: SMA on D1 — buy only above, sell only below
3-Layer Capital Protection System
1. Step-Down Risk
After N consecutive losses, risk per trade is automatically reduced by a configurable factor. Resets on first winning trade.
2. BreakEven Protection
After N consecutive losses, the EA moves SL to lock a small profit once price reaches a defined % of the TP distance. Prevents winners from turning into losers.
3. Circuit Breaker
After N consecutive losses in one day, all new entries are blocked until the next calendar day. Stops overtrading on bad days.
Backtest Results — USDJPY H1 (5 Years, 100% History Quality)
|Period
|Mar 2021 – Oct 2025
|Initial Deposit
|$100,000
|Total Net Profit
|+$77,650 (+77.6%)
|Profit Factor
|1.52
|Max Drawdown (Balance)
|5.61%
|Max Drawdown (Equity)
|6.44%
|Recovery Factor
|6.66
|Sharpe Ratio
|3.56
|LR Correlation
|0.99
|Total Trades
|220
|Win Rate
|53.64%
|Max Consecutive Losses
|4
Key Features
- Works on any Forex pair, metals, indices, crypto
- Hour mask — trade only during selected hours (24 bools)
- Month mask — skip historically weak months (12 bools)
- Optional 50% scale-out at 1R profit
- Max hold time with automatic force-close or breakeven
- Session context filter (price vs Daily Open)
- Single position at a time — no stacking
- Compatible with any broker and account type
Recommended Settings — USDJPY H1
- Risk per trade: 1.0%
- SL ATR Mult: 0.5
- TP ATR Mult: 1.5
- Trend SMA: 200 (D1)
- Active months: Mar, Jun, Jul, Aug, Sep, Oct, Nov
Requirements
- MetaTrader 5
- Minimum deposit: $1,000 recommended
- Any broker (ECN preferred)
- VPS recommended for 24/5 operation