Gold Regime Navigator

GOLD REGIME NAVIGATOR — a transparent, rule-based quant system for XAUUSD (H1)

Free Demo available: backtest it yourself in the Strategy Tester before you buy. A full PDF manual and a backtest report are bundled.

Gold Regime Navigator is a fully systematic Expert Advisor for XAUUSD. It is a transparent quant system, not a black box. Every decision comes from published, inspectable rules, and the raw backtest numbers are shown up front. No neural-net guessing, no curve-fit miracle equity curves.

A word on "AI": this strategy was researched and engineered with the help of AI tooling, but there is NO live AI or neural network trading inside the EA. What runs on your chart is deterministic quant logic: a statistical regime classifier feeding three classical sub-strategies. Everything it does is listed below.

HOW IT WORKS - a regime-adaptive engine
- A 3-state Hidden Markov Model (a classical statistical model, not a neural net) labels each H1 bar as trending, high-volatility crisis, or low-volatility mean-reversion.
- Each regime routes to a dedicated, time-tested sub-strategy: trend pullback (EMA + ADX), Donchian breakout, or Bollinger-squeeze breakout.
- One engine that adapts to the market state instead of forcing a single style through every condition.

RISK CONTROL - built in, not bolted on
- Every order ships with a hard stop loss and take profit (ATR-based, set on send). No naked positions, ever.
- Partial close at +2R, automatic break-even move, ADX-conditioned trailing stop.
- Loss-streak circuit breaker: risk is halved after 6 losses in a row, restored after 2 wins.
- High-impact US news blackout via the built-in MT5 calendar.
- No martingale. No grid. No averaging down.

FULL TRANSPARENCY - honest backtest numbers (2016-2022, XAUUSD H1, broker-default costs)
- Trades 1,059. Win rate 50.2%. Profit factor 1.06.
- Net about +4,050 USD on a 10,000 USD deposit. Maximum drawdown about 50%. Positive years: 2 of 7.
I publish the raw, unfiltered figures on purpose. This is a thin-edge, research-grade system, not a guaranteed money machine. Download the Free Demo and run the Strategy Tester yourself before buying.

REQUIREMENTS
- Symbol and timeframe: XAUUSD, H1 only (it refuses any other symbol or timeframe).
- Account type: Hedging (it can hold long and short at the same time).
- Default risk: 1.5% of equity per trade. Lower it to 0.5% for a calmer ride.
- Suggested minimum balance: about 1,000 USD.

KEY PARAMETERS (kept under five by design, to avoid overfitting)
- Risk percent per trade, maximum concurrent positions, magic number, trade comment.

WHO IT IS FOR
- Quant-minded traders who judge a system by its logic and its honest numbers, and who want a transparent regime-switching gold EA to study, test, and build on.

WHO IT IS NOT FOR
- Anyone expecting guaranteed profit, low drawdown, or a hands-off money machine.

RISK DISCLOSURE
Past backtest performance does not predict future results. Leveraged XAUUSD trading can lose more than your margin. This is not investment advice. Support and bug reports via the product page; I aim to reply within 5 business days.

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XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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