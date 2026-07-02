Algo Pips MT5

Promotional offer for today,  The next price will be USD . Final price will be 1999 USD. 

Live Signal     Set Files For Algo Pips MT5.zip 

Recommendations:

  • Currency Pair: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Minimum Deposit: $250 for Risk Level 10  
  • Minimum Deposit: $500 for Risk Level 5
  • Minimum Deposit: $1000 for Risk Level 2                                                                                 

Request: 

  • Please select StrategyAll for more trade. (Strategy1 for 15 minute time frame and StrategyAll for 15 minute, 20 minute, 30 minute time frame.)     
  • Please don't try with the broker (GMT broker such as Exness).
  • Please try with Low spread broker for more Benefited.

Specifications:

  • Trade XAUUSD
  • Every trade is protected with Stop Loss
  • No martingale
  • Auto lots function incorporated
  • Very easy to use
  • Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)

What to note before buying:

  • It is developed based on past market research and is not guaranteed to perform well in future markets.
  • You can purchase it at your own risk.
  • Can accept multiple trades at the same time due to different condition matches.


IMPORTANT: If you feel any problems, please don't hesitate to get in touch with E--mail.(https://www.mql5.com/en/users/abduljalilmridah



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专家
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专家
Scalping Mode includes a trading filter implemented in the AI, with 5 years of experience trading with the same strategy. Work only 2026 -2027 january new update market behavior SL setting: 350+ points TP: 1000+ points Automatic active trailing Automatic break-even point setup VPS Mandatory ECN Account Runs automatically 24/5 A very simple strategy No Martingale No Grid Only one active position No aggressive entries
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专家
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*** 请将其附加到 M1 或 M5 图表，以获得最佳效果和快速进出场 *** Minting – 黄金剥头皮（精简版 / Lite Edition） 是由 Ramulo Software Ltd. 开发的一款精简而专业级的智能交易系统（EA），专为捕捉黄金（XAUUSD）的高波动性和高盈利潜力而设计。它将基于 EMA 的智能市场结构、ATR 趋势识别、分级美元追踪止盈以及严格的回撤控制融合为一套轻量、高效、易于运行的交易系统。 Minting 是进入 Emerge 生态系统的入口级产品。它经过刻意简化，旨在提供稳定性、透明性和持续性的账户增长。官方推荐的路径是：使用 Minting 所产生的利润升级到 Emerge —— 更高级的旗舰 EA，拥有更强的交易智能、更深入的市场逻辑以及更激进的盈利能力。 本 EA 的核心理念是： 先保护资金，其次创造利润。 核心交易逻辑 Minting 使用精炼的 EMA 结构： 快速 EMA（5） 慢速 EMA（9） 并结合： 基于 ATR 的趋势检测 多周期确认（M1、M5、M15） 针对趋势市场与震荡市场的独立交易逻辑 这使 Minting 能够
EA Miracolo
Amazing Traders
专家
Real monitoring     :   EA Miracolo    1 Real monitoring       :   EA Miracolo     2 Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / BTCUSD ( Timeframe M15 / M30) IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Imagine an experienced trader monitoring the market daily, waiting for prices to break through key levels, and immediately opening a
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.83 (42)
专家
Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 – 原创。现在更智能、更强大、前所未有的卓越。 我们在2024年末用Mean Machine开启了整个变革。它是最早将真正的前沿AI引入实盘零售交易的系统之一。 Mean Machine GPT Gen 2是那个原创愿景的下一次进化。 我们没有替换原版。我们让它进化了。 大多数系统响应一次、行动一次，然后忘记一切。 Mean Machine GPT Gen 2不会。 它记住每一笔交易、每一个决策、每一个结果，以及为什么入场、为什么持有、为什么退出背后的确切推理。每个会话的完整上下文。随时间不断累积的持久智能。 这不是另一个为了营销而添加AI的EA。 这是原版Mean Machine，重建为持久的专业智能。 传统EA仍然困在固定逻辑中。Mean Machine GPT Gen 2从真实结果中学习，跨越变化的市场状态进行适应，并持续优化在实盘条件下应用均值回归和趋势跟随逻辑的方式。 它不会重置。它不会过时。它不会被淘汰。 核心保持不变：围绕英联邦货币对构建的专业策略，针对低波动性时段优化，由Sacred Phi仓位管理和多模型共识驱动。 但现
Amazing Brain MT5
Amazing Traders
5 (1)
专家
Real monitoring   :   EA Amazing Brain MT5   Real monitoring :   EA Amazing Brain & EA Miracolo Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / Timeframe M30/ M15 / M12/ M10/ M6 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To c
Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
专家
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro
Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
5 (1)
专家
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro 适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业 XAUUSD 网格、马丁格尔、对冲与篮子风险控制交易EA 产品概述 Super Hybrid EA AI Pro 是一款主要为 XAUUSD 交易开发的 MetaTrader 5 智能交易系统。该EA结合了网格交易、马丁格尔式手数递增、可选对冲、篮子利润管理、交易时段控制、新闻过滤、美联储事件过滤、回撤保护、点差控制以及基于规则的市场风险防御模块。 该EA采用篮子级别的交易管理方式。它不是将每一笔订单作为单独交易处理，而是可以将多个由EA管理的持仓作为一个完整交易周期进行统一管理。根据用户选择的设置，当价格朝不利方向移动时，EA可以开立额外订单，按照马丁格尔逻辑增加手数，使用分阶段网格距离，并通过对冲逻辑管理不利市场波动。 该EA的主要目标是为 XAUUSD 提供一个结构化的篮子交易管理框架，并配备可调节的风险控制工具。它并不是低风险交易系统。网格和马丁格尔策略可能会快速增加市场敞口，尤其是在市场出现强烈单边走势时。因此，该EA内置了多种防御工具，包括回撤限制、每日亏损保护、篮子总手数限制、最大单笔
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
专家
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
XAU Temporal Interference
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
Quantum Time Sovereign
Tingting Yu
专家
Quantum Time Sovereign Institutional-Grade Time-Based Trading System for XAUUSD (H1) IMPORTANT! After purchase, you can instantly download the setting files from the Download Area on my personal website, or send me a private message if needed. Next Price 159 9 $ Development Background & Research Effort Quantum Time Sovereign is not a typical Expert Advisor. This system is the result of extensive research into the structural behavior of the gold market, including: • Thousands of hours of strategy
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Percent Risk Scalping MT4
Abdul Jalil Mridah Jalil
5 (1)
专家
Promotional offer for today,  The next price will be increase at any time. Final price will be 999 USD. Please just change Risk Level (1-100) No need other field change. and Risk Level 2 = 2% risk for 1000 USD or above . It's only good works on GBPUSD Daily Timeframe.  This robot requires minimum deposit of $100. It will increase the volume in a certain ratio as the equity increases. You don't need to increase the volume by yourself. IMPORTANT: If you feel any problems, please don't hesitate t
Golden Flow MT4
Abdul Jalil Mridah Jalil
专家
Promotional offer for today,  The next price will be 299 USD . Final price will be 999 USD.                         Live Signal Info         Symbol  : XAUUSD Timeframe  : M30 Minimum deposit  : 300  USD Compatible with ANY broker      :YES (Supports 2 or 3 digit brokers. Any GMT time.) IMPORTANT: If you feel any problems, please don't hesitate to get in touch with E--mail . ( https://www.mql5.com/en/users/abduljalilmridah Recommendations: Currency Pair:   XAUUSD Timeframe: M15 Minimum Deposi
BTC Trader MT4
Abdul Jalil Mridah Jalil
专家
Promotional offer for today,  The next price will be increase at any time. Final price will be 1999 USD. Please just change Risk Level (1-100) No need other field change.  It's only good works on   BTCUSD   Daily Timeframe.  This robot requires minimum deposit of $200. It will increase the volume in a certain ratio as the equity increases. You don't need to increase the volume by yourself.  Request to everyone to use the set files for demo or real test Setfiles of BTC Trader MT4.zip    IMPORTANT
Percent Risk Scalping Ea for MT5
Abdul Jalil Mridah Jalil
4 (3)
专家
Promotional offer for today,  The next price will be increase at any time. Final price will be 999 USD. Please try the EA with set files  or Symbol Selection ( Please Select  GBPUSD  ): { Here you must select  GBPUSD  } Set files for Percent Risk Scalping MT5 Please just change Risk Level (1-100) No need other field change.  It's only good works on GBPUSD Daily Timeframe.  This robot requires minimum deposit of $100. It will increase the volume in a certain ratio as the equity increases. You d
Gold Harvest MT5
Abdul Jalil Mridah Jalil
4.06 (16)
专家
Promotional offer for today,  The next price will be increase at any time. Final price will be 999 USD. Set files for Gold Harvest MT5     Please just change Risk Level (1-40). No need other field change. It's only good works on XAUUSD H1 Timeframe. This robot requires minimum deposit of 100 equity. You can test it first. It will increase the volume in a certain ratio as the equity increases. You don't need to increase the volume by yourself. IMPORTANT: If you feel any problems, please don't he
Quick Solution MT5
Abdul Jalil Mridah Jalil
专家
Promotional offer for today,  The next price will be increase at any time. Final price will be 1999 USD. Please just change Risk Level (1-100) No need other field change.  It's only good works on  XAUUSD  H1  Timeframe.  This robot requires minimum deposit of $350. It will increase the volume in a certain ratio as the equity increases. You don't need to increase the volume by yourself. IMPORTANT: If you feel any problems, please don't hesitate to get in touch with E--mail . ( https://www.mql5.c
Golden Flow MT5
Abdul Jalil Mridah Jalil
3.57 (7)
专家
Promotional offer for today,  The next price will be 299 USD . Final price will be 1999 USD. IMPORTANT: If you feel any problems, please don't hesitate to get in touch with E--mail.( https://www.mql5.com/en/users/abduljalilmridah Recommendations: Currency Pair: XAUUSD Timeframe: M15 Minimum Deposit: $200 for Risk Level 1 Minimum Deposit: $100 for Risk Level 2  Specifications: Trade XAUUSD Every trade is protected with Stop Loss & Trailing stop No grids or No martingale Auto lots function incorp
BTC Trader MT5
Abdul Jalil Mridah Jalil
专家
Promotional offer for today,  The next price will be increase at any time. Final price will be 1999 USD. Please just change Risk Level (1-100) No need other field change.  It's only good works on BTCUSD Daily Timeframe.  This robot requires minimum deposit of $200. It will increase the volume in a certain ratio as the equity increases. You don't need to increase the volume by yourself.  Request to everyone to use the set files for demo or real test      Setfiles of BTC Trader MT5.zip    IMPORT
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Mohsen Moshiri
500
Mohsen Moshiri 2026.08.04 05:35 
 

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