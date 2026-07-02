Algo Pips MT5

Gold Beat Sm Sarwar Hossain 专家

Gold Beat is a superb EA made specifically for XAUUSDm . It's an EA that is very powerful, refined and thoroughly tested multiple times, and survives through pretty much most conditions (so you don't have to worry if the market is at All Time Highest, or sideways, or anything like that.) It uses various functions, which are currently being kept secret by me, to take trades. It's a breakthrough in Expert Advisors for gold , which you can see in the screenshots section. It's main advantages are