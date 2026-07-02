Algo Pips MT5

1

Promotional offer for today,  The next price will be USD . Final price will be 1999 USD. 

Live Signal     Set Files For Algo Pips MT5.zip 

Recommendations:

  • Currency Pair: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Minimum Deposit: $250 for Risk Level 10  
  • Minimum Deposit: $500 for Risk Level 5
  • Minimum Deposit: $1000 for Risk Level 2                                                                                 

Request: 

  • Please select StrategyAll for more trade. (Strategy1 for 15 minute time frame and StrategyAll for 15 minute, 20 minute, 30 minute time frame.)     
  • Please don't try with the broker (GMT broker such as Exness).
  • Please try with Low spread broker for more Benefited.

Specifications:

  • Trade XAUUSD
  • Every trade is protected with Stop Loss
  • No martingale
  • Auto lots function incorporated
  • Very easy to use
  • Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)

What to note before buying:

  • It is developed based on past market research and is not guaranteed to perform well in future markets.
  • You can purchase it at your own risk.
  • Can accept multiple trades at the same time due to different condition matches.


IMPORTANT: If you feel any problems, please don't hesitate to get in touch with E--mail.(https://www.mql5.com/en/users/abduljalilmridah



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Mohsen Moshiri
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Mohsen Moshiri 2026.08.04 05:35 
 

I stopped using this terrible fake expert advisor after it hit three consecutive stop-losses yesterday. The backtest results don’t match live trading at all, making it clear that the performance claims are misleading. Stay away from this author.

Abdul Jalil Mridah Jalil
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Ответ разработчика Abdul Jalil Mridah Jalil 2026.08.04 09:10
Thank you for your feedback. Hitting losses and taking profits are both part of trading. This EA is built with a trend following formula. This is happening because of the sideways market for quite some time. However, due to updates, the backtests before the update do not match. However, the issue of how to further develop it is being considered.
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