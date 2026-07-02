Algo Pips MT5
- Эксперты
-
- Версия: 2.20
- Обновлено: 27 июля 2026
- Активации: 20
Promotional offer for today, The next price will be USD . Final price will be 1999 USD.
Live Signal Set Files For Algo Pips MT5.zip
Recommendations:
- Currency Pair: XAUUSD
- Timeframe: M15
- Minimum Deposit: $250 for Risk Level 10
- Minimum Deposit: $500 for Risk Level 5
- Minimum Deposit: $1000 for Risk Level 2
Request:
- Please select StrategyAll for more trade. (Strategy1 for 15 minute time frame and StrategyAll for 15 minute, 20 minute, 30 minute time frame.)
- Please don't try with the broker (GMT broker such as Exness).
- Please try with Low spread broker for more Benefited.
Specifications:
- Trade XAUUSD
- Every trade is protected with Stop Loss
- No martingale
- Auto lots function incorporated
- Very easy to use
- Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)
What to note before buying:
- It is developed based on past market research and is not guaranteed to perform well in future markets.
- You can purchase it at your own risk.
- Can accept multiple trades at the same time due to different condition matches.
IMPORTANT: If you feel any problems, please don't hesitate to get in touch with E--mail.(https://www.mql5.com/en/users/abduljalilmridah)
I stopped using this terrible fake expert advisor after it hit three consecutive stop-losses yesterday. The backtest results don’t match live trading at all, making it clear that the performance claims are misleading. Stay away from this author.