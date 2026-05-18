Try Before You Buy: You can download and test the Multi Tp Ladder free demo version on a demo account before purchasing. For MetaTrader 5:

Download: MultiTP ladder How to install the trial: MultiTP ladder file above. Download thefile above. In MetaTrader: File → Open Data Folder → MQL5/Experts Paste the trial file into that folder, then restart MetaTrader. The trial is fully functional for 12 hours per demo account. To reset the trial period (demo accounts only):

MetaTrader → Tools → Global Variables → Ctrl+A → Delete.

Important: Only do this on a non-critical demo account. Never delete global variables on a live or prop firm challenge account — other EAs may rely on them. The trial version will refuse to run on a live or prop account. To use PROP FIRM RULES MANAGER on a real account, please purchase the full version above. Contact support : MQL5 || For your Comprehensive Installation & User Guide ──────────────────────────────────────────────────────── The setup was textbook. The entry was clean. Price moved your direction instantly.





And then you just... sat there. Watching. Waiting. Not knowing when.





Do you close now and take the 30 pips? Do you hold for the full target? Price pulls back 15 pips and your hands move before your brain does — closed. Breakeven. Maybe a few pips profit. You walk away.





Then you watch it hit 90 pips without you on the chart.





This is not a skill problem. This is a human problem. The moment a trade goes into profit, the fear of losing it overrides everything your analysis said to do. You know what the plan was. You cannot execute it. Nobody can — not under pressure, not across multiple open trades, not when the move happens at 3am.





MultiTP Ladder Pro runs the exit you planned before the trade opened. Not the one your emotions write while it's live. ──────────────────────────────────────── WHO THIS IS FOR ────────────────────────────────────────

• Manual traders who enter their own trades but need automated exit management • Traders who always plan to "take partial profit and let it run" but cannot execute it cleanly under pressure • Anyone who has closed a winning trade early and watched it run another 80 pips • Anyone who has held too long and turned a profit into a loss • Traders running multiple positions simultaneously who cannot manually manage exits on all of them • Works with other EAs — filter by magic number to apply only where you want it

This is not a signal tool. It does not find trades or enter the market. It manages the exits on trades you already have open — the part of trading that most consistently separates profitable traders from breakeven traders.





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THE EXIT SEQUENCE — AUTOMATED, START TO FINISH

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You enter a trade with your TP set. That is all you do. From that point, the EA takes over:





STEP 1 — TP1 HIT

Price reaches your first target (e.g. 50% of the full TP distance).

The EA closes a portion of the position — 33%, 40%, whatever you configured.

Profit is locked. The position is no longer full size.





STEP 2 — BREAKEVEN MOVE

Immediately after TP1 fires, the SL moves to your entry + a small pip buffer.

The remaining position is now risk-free. You cannot lose money on this trade no matter what happens next.





STEP 3 — TP2 HIT

Price reaches your second target (e.g. 75% of the full TP distance).

Another portion closes. More profit booked.

The ATR trailing stop activates on whatever is left.





STEP 4 — ATR TRAILING

The remainder runs with a trailing stop that follows price using ATR as the distance.

The stop only moves in the trade direction — never backwards.

It runs until the trailing stop is hit or the original TP is reached.





Result: you always book something at TP1, the trade becomes risk-free automatically, and the remainder has the best possible chance of catching an extended move — all without watching the screen.





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A REAL EXAMPLE — XAUUSD BUY TRADE

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Settings: TP1 at 50%, TP2 at 75%, close 33% at each level





You enter: BUY XAUUSD at 2300.00 | SL: 2290.00 | TP: 2320.00 | Size: 1.00 lot





EA calculates:

TP1 = 2310.00 (50% of the way)

TP2 = 2315.00 (75% of the way)





Price hits 2310.00:

→ 0.33 lots closed | profit booked

→ SL moved to 2300.10 | trade is now risk-free





Price hits 2315.00:

→ 0.33 lots closed | more profit booked

→ ATR trailing stop activates on remaining 0.34 lots





Price continues to 2325.00, then reverses:

→ Trailing stop triggers at 2322.00

→ Final portion closed automatically





Total: three separate profit locks, all executed while you were doing something else.





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THE PROBLEM WITH FREE TOOLS

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Free partial close tools exist on MQL5. They all share the same three failures:





1. They forget your trades when MT5 restarts. State is held in memory only — the moment you restart the terminal or lose connection, they lose track of every position. Your TP1 fires but there's nothing left tracking it. The breakeven move never happens.





2. They send unrounded lot sizes. The partial close volume is calculated as a percentage and sent directly. If the result does not match your broker's exact volume step, the order is rejected silently — no error shown, no close executed, no indication anything went wrong. You find out when you look at the position.





3. They handle one trade at a time. Open a second trade and the first one breaks. Open a third and the whole thing stops working.





MultiTP Ladder Pro fixes all three:





STATE PERSISTENCE — All tracking data is saved to a CSV file on every state change. When MT5 restarts, the EA loads the file and continues exactly where it left off. TP1 hit status, breakeven status, trailing stop level — all restored. No trade is missed. No state is lost.





PRECISE LOT NORMALIZATION — Every partial close volume is calculated, then floored to your broker's exact volume step, clamped to the broker's minimum and maximum lots, and rounded to the correct decimal places before the order is sent. The order does not get rejected.





MULTI-TRADE TRACKING — The EA maintains a full state record per ticket in a dynamic array. Open 10 trades simultaneously and it tracks all 10 independently. Each one has its own TP1, TP2, breakeven, and trailing state.





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WHAT ELSE IT DOES

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WORKS ON ALL TRADES — Manual trades, EA trades, any symbol in MT5. No setup per trade. Just have a TP set.





FILTER BY MAGIC NUMBER OR SYMBOL — Apply the ladder only to specific EAs or only to specific pairs using the FilterMagic and FilterSymbol inputs.





ATR TRAILING ON CONFIRMED BARS — The trailing distance is calculated from the previous closed bar's ATR, not the current forming candle. The stop moves on confirmed momentum. Not on intrabar noise.





CHART LINES PER TRADE — Optional visual lines on the chart showing entry, TP1, and TP2 for each tracked position. Each line updates to show whether the level was hit.





LIVE DASHBOARD — One row per tracked trade showing ticket number, symbol, direction, live P&L, TP1 status, TP2 status, breakeven status, and current trailing SL level. Grows dynamically as more trades are tracked.





TELEGRAM NOTIFICATIONS — Optional Telegram message when TP1 or TP2 fires. Includes ticket number, lots closed, and execution price.





COMPATIBLE WITH PROPGUARD PRO AND DISCIPLINEGUARD PRO — All three utilities use different object name prefixes and GlobalVariable keys. They run simultaneously without interference.





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INPUT REFERENCE

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TP LADDER

• TP1_Ratio — where TP1 fires as a fraction of your full TP distance (e.g. 0.50 = halfway)

• TP2_Ratio — where TP2 fires (e.g. 0.75 = three-quarters of the way) — must be greater than TP1_Ratio

• TP1_ClosePct — percentage of original position to close at TP1 (e.g. 33)

• TP2_ClosePct — percentage of original position to close at TP2 (e.g. 33)

The remainder (100 − TP1 − TP2) runs to the original TP with the trailing stop





BREAKEVEN

• EnableBE — move SL to breakeven after TP1 fires (ON/OFF)

• BE_BufferPips — pip buffer above/below entry for the new SL (default: 1.0)





ATR TRAILING STOP

• EnableTrailing — activate after TP2 fires (ON/OFF)

• ATR_Period — ATR lookback period (default: 14)

• ATR_Multiplier — trailing distance = ATR × multiplier (default: 1.5)

• ATR_Timeframe — timeframe for ATR calculation (default: current chart)





FILTERS

• FilterMagic — restrict to trades with this magic number (0 = all trades)

• FilterSymbol — restrict to this symbol only (blank = all symbols)





DISPLAY

• ShowDashboard — show/hide on-chart panel

• DrawTPLines — draw TP1/TP2 lines on chart





TELEGRAM

• EnableTelegram — ON/OFF

• TelegramBotToken — bot token from @BotFather

• TelegramChatID — your personal chat ID





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REQUIREMENTS

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• MetaTrader 5 only (not MT4)

• Trades must have a TP set — the EA uses it to calculate TP1 and TP2 distances

• AutoTrading must be enabled





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KNOWN LIMITATION

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If the partial close volume after lot normalization falls below your broker's minimum lot size, the EA marks that TP level as hit and skips the partial close rather than send a rejectable order. Very small positions (under approximately 3x the broker minimum) may not produce partial closes at each level. Full details and workarounds are in the user guide.





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WHAT IS INCLUDED

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• Full user guide — installation, all settings, worked examples, FAQ, troubleshooting

• Lifetime updates

• Support via MQL5 messages





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YOUR ENTRY WAS RIGHT. YOUR EXIT SHOULD MATCH IT.

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