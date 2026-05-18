MultiTP ladder

Try Before You Buy:

You can download and test the Multi Tp Ladder free demo version on a demo account before purchasing.

For MetaTrader 5:
Download: MultiTP ladder   

How to install the trial:

  1. Download the   MultiTP ladder  file above.
  2. In MetaTrader: File → Open Data Folder → MQL5/Experts
  3. Paste the trial file into that folder, then restart MetaTrader.
  4. The trial is fully functional for 12 hours per demo account.

To reset the trial period (demo accounts only):
MetaTrader → Tools → Global Variables → Ctrl+A → Delete.
Important: Only do this on a non-critical demo account. Never delete global variables on a live or prop firm challenge account — other EAs may rely on them.

The trial version will refuse to run on a live or prop account. To use PROP FIRM RULES MANAGER on a real account, please purchase the full version above.

Contact  support MQL5  || For your Comprehensive Installation & User Guide 

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The setup was textbook. The entry was clean. Price moved your direction instantly.

And then you just... sat there. Watching. Waiting. Not knowing when.

Do you close now and take the 30 pips? Do you hold for the full target? Price pulls back 15 pips and your hands move before your brain does — closed. Breakeven. Maybe a few pips profit. You walk away.

Then you watch it hit 90 pips without you on the chart.

This is not a skill problem. This is a human problem. The moment a trade goes into profit, the fear of losing it overrides everything your analysis said to do. You know what the plan was. You cannot execute it. Nobody can — not under pressure, not across multiple open trades, not when the move happens at 3am.

MultiTP Ladder Pro runs the exit you planned before the trade opened. Not the one your emotions write while it's live.

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WHO THIS IS FOR
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• Manual traders who enter their own trades but need automated exit management
• Traders who always plan to "take partial profit and let it run" but cannot execute it cleanly under pressure
• Anyone who has closed a winning trade early and watched it run another 80 pips
• Anyone who has held too long and turned a profit into a loss
• Traders running multiple positions simultaneously who cannot manually manage exits on all of them
• Works with other EAs — filter by magic number to apply only where you want it

This is not a signal tool. It does not find trades or enter the market. It manages the exits on trades you already have open — the part of trading that most consistently separates profitable traders from breakeven traders.

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THE EXIT SEQUENCE — AUTOMATED, START TO FINISH
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You enter a trade with your TP set. That is all you do. From that point, the EA takes over:

STEP 1 — TP1 HIT
Price reaches your first target (e.g. 50% of the full TP distance).
The EA closes a portion of the position — 33%, 40%, whatever you configured.
Profit is locked. The position is no longer full size.

STEP 2 — BREAKEVEN MOVE
Immediately after TP1 fires, the SL moves to your entry + a small pip buffer.
The remaining position is now risk-free. You cannot lose money on this trade no matter what happens next.

STEP 3 — TP2 HIT
Price reaches your second target (e.g. 75% of the full TP distance).
Another portion closes. More profit booked.
The ATR trailing stop activates on whatever is left.

STEP 4 — ATR TRAILING
The remainder runs with a trailing stop that follows price using ATR as the distance.
The stop only moves in the trade direction — never backwards.
It runs until the trailing stop is hit or the original TP is reached.

Result: you always book something at TP1, the trade becomes risk-free automatically, and the remainder has the best possible chance of catching an extended move — all without watching the screen.

────────────────────────────────────────
A REAL EXAMPLE — XAUUSD BUY TRADE
────────────────────────────────────────

Settings: TP1 at 50%, TP2 at 75%, close 33% at each level

You enter: BUY XAUUSD at 2300.00 | SL: 2290.00 | TP: 2320.00 | Size: 1.00 lot

EA calculates:
  TP1 = 2310.00 (50% of the way)
  TP2 = 2315.00 (75% of the way)

Price hits 2310.00:
  → 0.33 lots closed | profit booked
  → SL moved to 2300.10 | trade is now risk-free

Price hits 2315.00:
  → 0.33 lots closed | more profit booked
  → ATR trailing stop activates on remaining 0.34 lots

Price continues to 2325.00, then reverses:
  → Trailing stop triggers at 2322.00
  → Final portion closed automatically

Total: three separate profit locks, all executed while you were doing something else.

────────────────────────────────────────
THE PROBLEM WITH FREE TOOLS
────────────────────────────────────────

Free partial close tools exist on MQL5. They all share the same three failures:

1. They forget your trades when MT5 restarts. State is held in memory only — the moment you restart the terminal or lose connection, they lose track of every position. Your TP1 fires but there's nothing left tracking it. The breakeven move never happens.

2. They send unrounded lot sizes. The partial close volume is calculated as a percentage and sent directly. If the result does not match your broker's exact volume step, the order is rejected silently — no error shown, no close executed, no indication anything went wrong. You find out when you look at the position.

3. They handle one trade at a time. Open a second trade and the first one breaks. Open a third and the whole thing stops working.

MultiTP Ladder Pro fixes all three:

STATE PERSISTENCE — All tracking data is saved to a CSV file on every state change. When MT5 restarts, the EA loads the file and continues exactly where it left off. TP1 hit status, breakeven status, trailing stop level — all restored. No trade is missed. No state is lost.

PRECISE LOT NORMALIZATION — Every partial close volume is calculated, then floored to your broker's exact volume step, clamped to the broker's minimum and maximum lots, and rounded to the correct decimal places before the order is sent. The order does not get rejected.

MULTI-TRADE TRACKING — The EA maintains a full state record per ticket in a dynamic array. Open 10 trades simultaneously and it tracks all 10 independently. Each one has its own TP1, TP2, breakeven, and trailing state.

────────────────────────────────────────
WHAT ELSE IT DOES
────────────────────────────────────────

WORKS ON ALL TRADES — Manual trades, EA trades, any symbol in MT5. No setup per trade. Just have a TP set.

FILTER BY MAGIC NUMBER OR SYMBOL — Apply the ladder only to specific EAs or only to specific pairs using the FilterMagic and FilterSymbol inputs.

ATR TRAILING ON CONFIRMED BARS — The trailing distance is calculated from the previous closed bar's ATR, not the current forming candle. The stop moves on confirmed momentum. Not on intrabar noise.

CHART LINES PER TRADE — Optional visual lines on the chart showing entry, TP1, and TP2 for each tracked position. Each line updates to show whether the level was hit.

LIVE DASHBOARD — One row per tracked trade showing ticket number, symbol, direction, live P&L, TP1 status, TP2 status, breakeven status, and current trailing SL level. Grows dynamically as more trades are tracked.

TELEGRAM NOTIFICATIONS — Optional Telegram message when TP1 or TP2 fires. Includes ticket number, lots closed, and execution price.

COMPATIBLE WITH PROPGUARD PRO AND DISCIPLINEGUARD PRO — All three utilities use different object name prefixes and GlobalVariable keys. They run simultaneously without interference.

────────────────────────────────────────
INPUT REFERENCE
────────────────────────────────────────

TP LADDER
• TP1_Ratio — where TP1 fires as a fraction of your full TP distance (e.g. 0.50 = halfway)
• TP2_Ratio — where TP2 fires (e.g. 0.75 = three-quarters of the way) — must be greater than TP1_Ratio
• TP1_ClosePct — percentage of original position to close at TP1 (e.g. 33)
• TP2_ClosePct — percentage of original position to close at TP2 (e.g. 33)
  The remainder (100 − TP1 − TP2) runs to the original TP with the trailing stop

BREAKEVEN
• EnableBE — move SL to breakeven after TP1 fires (ON/OFF)
• BE_BufferPips — pip buffer above/below entry for the new SL (default: 1.0)

ATR TRAILING STOP
• EnableTrailing — activate after TP2 fires (ON/OFF)
• ATR_Period — ATR lookback period (default: 14)
• ATR_Multiplier — trailing distance = ATR × multiplier (default: 1.5)
• ATR_Timeframe — timeframe for ATR calculation (default: current chart)

FILTERS
• FilterMagic — restrict to trades with this magic number (0 = all trades)
• FilterSymbol — restrict to this symbol only (blank = all symbols)

DISPLAY
• ShowDashboard — show/hide on-chart panel
• DrawTPLines — draw TP1/TP2 lines on chart

TELEGRAM
• EnableTelegram — ON/OFF
• TelegramBotToken — bot token from @BotFather
• TelegramChatID — your personal chat ID

────────────────────────────────────────
REQUIREMENTS
────────────────────────────────────────

• MetaTrader 5 only (not MT4)
• Trades must have a TP set — the EA uses it to calculate TP1 and TP2 distances
• AutoTrading must be enabled

────────────────────────────────────────
KNOWN LIMITATION
────────────────────────────────────────

If the partial close volume after lot normalization falls below your broker's minimum lot size, the EA marks that TP level as hit and skips the partial close rather than send a rejectable order. Very small positions (under approximately 3x the broker minimum) may not produce partial closes at each level. Full details and workarounds are in the user guide.

────────────────────────────────────────
WHAT IS INCLUDED
────────────────────────────────────────
• Full user guide — installation, all settings, worked examples, FAQ, troubleshooting
• Lifetime updates
• Support via MQL5 messages

────────────────────────────────────────
YOUR ENTRY WAS RIGHT. YOUR EXIT SHOULD MATCH IT.
────────────────────────────────────────
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Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.97 (144)
Утилиты
Опыт экстремально быстрого копирования сделок с помощью Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Благодаря простой установке в течение 1 минуты этот копировщик сделок позволяет вам копировать сделки между несколькими терминалами MetaTrader на одном компьютере с Windows или на Windows VPS с крайне быстрыми скоростями копирования менее 0.5 секунды. Независимо от того, новичок вы или профессиональный трейдер, Local Trade Copier EA MT5 предлагает широкий спектр опций, чтобы настроить его под ваши конкретные по
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5 (4)
Утилиты
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
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Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
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Lukas Roth
5 (30)
Утилиты
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Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Утилиты
Premium Trade Manager - Торговая панель со встроенным коучем Premium Trade Manager помещает торгового коуча прямо в ваш график, а под ним работает полноценный движок исполнения. Настройте сделку так, как вы всегда это делаете, затем позвольте Max, вашему ИИ-наставнику по трейдингу, прочитать именно эту настройку с учётом вашего живого счёта и дать чёткое заключение до того, как вы входите: соответствует ли стоп дисциплинированному подходу, разумен ли риск, не выходит ли высоковолатильный релиз ч
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Утилиты
Профессиональный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader 5 Быстрый, профессиональный и надежный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader . COPYLOT позволяет копировать сделки Forex между терминалами MT4 и MT5 с поддержкой счетов Hedge и Netting . Версия COPYLOT для MT5 поддерживает: - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting → MT5 Netting - MT4 → MT5 Hedge - MT4 → MT5 Netting Версия MT4 Полное описание + DEMO + PDF Как купить Как установить Как получить файлы жур
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Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Утилиты
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
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5 (4)
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Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов напрямую в MetaTrader 5. Никаких ботов, никаких браузерных расширений, никакого ручного копирования. Вы получаете сигнал в Telegram, и советник открывает сделку на вашем терминале за несколько секунд. Продукт включает два компонента: приложение для Windows, которое слушает ваши Telegram-каналы, и этот советник, который исполняет сигналы на терминале MT5. Также доступна версия для MT4. Руководст
Anchor Trade Manager
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5 (6)
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Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
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Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
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4.93 (43)
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Внимание: Ознакомиться с работой программы можно с помощью бесплатной версии  YuClusters DEMO . YuClusters это профессиональная система анализа рынка. Для трейдера открываются уникальные возможности анализа потока ордеров, объемов торговли, движения цены используя различные графики, профили, индикаторы, графические объекты. YuClusters оперирует данными на основе ленты сделок или тиковой информации, в зависимости от того, что доступно в котировках финансового инструмента.  YuClusters позволяет с
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Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
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5 (1)
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Power Candles Strategy Scanner — самооптимизирующийся инструмент для поиска настроек по нескольким инструментам Power Candles Strategy Scanner использует тот же самооптимизирующийся движок, что и индикатор Power Candles — для всех символов в вашем Market Watch, одновременно. На одной панели отображается информация о том, какие символы в данный момент являются статистически торгуемыми, какая стратегия выигрывает на каждом из них, оптимальная пара Stop Loss / Take Profit, а также отправляется увед
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Trade Copier — это профессиональная утилита, предназначенная для копирования и синхронизации сделок между торговыми счетами. Копирование происходит от счета/терминала поставщика к счету/терминалу получателя, которые установлены на одном компьютере или vps. АКЦИЯ - Если вы уже приобрели "Trade copier MT5", вы можете получить "Trade copier MT4" бесплатно (для копирования MT4 > MT5 и MT4 < MT5). Для получения более подробной информации об условиях, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщени
Adam FTMO MT5
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ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
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Telegram To MT5 — копировщик сигналов Превратите торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов в реальные ордера MT5 — автоматически, на любом количестве счетов, с полным контролем над риском и правилами. Telegram To MT5 связывает VIP / сигнальные каналы, на которые вы уже подписаны в Telegram, с вашим терминалом MetaTrader 5. Бесплатное приложение-компаньон для ПК читает сообщения (даже из каналов, которые не допускают ботов), а этот советник исполняет их на вашем счёте — применяя ваши настройки р
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — профессиональный торговый центр управления для MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE — это премиальная торговая панель и рабочая среда управления сделками на графике для MetaTrader 5 . Она создана для трейдеров, которым нужны более быстрое исполнение, более понятный контроль позиций, структурированное управление сделками, визуальное планирование уровней и профессиональный рабочий процесс прямо с графика. Это не просто панель BUY / SELL. PRO SE объединяет ручную торговл
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
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Торговая панель для MetaTrader 5 — профессиональная торговля в один клик с графика и клавиатуры Мощная торговая панель для активного ручного трейдинга, которая позволяет открывать, сопровождать и закрывать сделки значительно быстрее и удобнее, чем стандартными средствами MetaTrader. Панель создана для тех, кто хочет получить полный контроль над позициями, ордерами, прибылью и торговыми сценариями в одном рабочем пространстве. Это не просто вспомогательная утилита. Это полноценный торговый интер
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Equity Protect Pro: Ваш эксперт по комплексной защите счетов для спокойной торговли Если вы ищете такие функции, как защита счета, защита капитала, защита портфеля, защита мультистратегий, защита прибыли, сбор прибыли, безопасность торговли, программы контроля рисков, автоматический контроль рисков, автоматическая ликвидация, условная ликвидация, запланированная ликвидация, динамическая ликвидация, скользящий стоп-лосс, закрытие в один клик, ликвидация в один клик и восстановление в один клик,
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
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Скачать рабочую демо-версию Copy Cat More (Копи Кэт Мор) — копировщик сделок (Trade Copier) MT5 — это локальный копировщик сделок и полноценная система управления рисками и исполнения, созданная для современных торговых задач. От челленджей проп-фирм (prop firm) до управления личным портфелем — он адаптируется к любой ситуации благодаря сочетанию надёжного исполнения, защиты капитала, гибкой настройки и продвинутой обработки сделок. Копировщик работает в обоих режимах — Мастер (Master, отправи
Timeless Charts
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5 (7)
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Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
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The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
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Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 5. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия для МТ
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
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Этот продукт фильтрует всех экспертных советников и ручные графики во время новостей, так что вам не нужно беспокоиться о внезапных скачках цены, которые могут разрушить ваши ручные торговые настройки или сделки, введенные другими экспертными советниками. Этот продукт также поставляется с полной системой управления ордерами, которая может обрабатывать ваши открытые позиции и ордера на ожидание перед выпуском новостей. После покупки   The News Filter   вам больше не придется полагаться на встроен
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Inakis Srl
5 (2)
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Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (23)
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Многофункциональная утилита: калькулятор лота, сеточные ордера, индикатор Price Action, менеджер ордеров, рассчёт R/R, и многое другое Демо-веpсия  |   Инструкция  |   Версия для MT4 Утилита не работает в тестере стратегий: вы можете скачать демо-версию ЗДЕСЬ , чтобы протестировать продукт перед покупкой. Напишите мне  если есть вопросы / идеи по улучшению / в случае найденного бага Упроситите и сделайте вашу торговлю быстрее, при этом расширяя стандартные возможности терминала. 1. Открытие но
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.6 (5)
Утилиты
Один советник, который должен работать у каждого трейдера MetaTrader, но у большинства его нет. Большинство счетов сливаются не потому, что стратегия была неправильной. Они сливаются потому, что в плохой момент трейдер позволил убытку расти, начал усредняться, оставил сделки на выходные, отдал рынку прибыльную неделю или забыл о дневном лимите проп-фирмы из-за одного неудачного клика. KT Equity Protector - это автоматический защитник, который не даст этому случиться. Установите его на один графи
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