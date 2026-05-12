Ashinton Trade Sync Pro

  • Experts
  • ASHINTON CAPITAL
    ASHINTON CAPITAL

    ASHINTON CAPITAL

    I’m a Forex trader and strategy developer with a strong focus on disciplined risk management, market structure, and systematic execution. Over the years, I’ve been actively involved in both manual trading and the development of automated strategies for MetaTrader 5, with the goal of creating tools
  • Version: 1.1
  • Updated: 12 May 2026
  • Activations: 20

Ashinton Trade Sync Pro is a professional MT5-to-MT5 trade copier designed for traders who demand stability, speed, and clean execution management across multiple MetaTrader 5 accounts.

Built with a premium full-chart dashboard and a lightweight local synchronization engine, the system allows traders to replicate trades between Master and Slave terminals with precision while maintaining full control over risk scaling, trade management, and account synchronization.

Whether you are managing personal accounts, prop firm portfolios, funded account scaling, or multi-terminal execution environments, Ashinton Trade Sync Pro delivers a streamlined and disciplined synchronization experience without unnecessary complexity.

Unlike many outdated copier utilities, Ashinton Trade Sync Pro has been designed with a modern infrastructure-focused approach:

  • clean institutional-style interface
  • intelligent synchronization handling
  • professional risk scaling models
  • restart recovery logic
  • lightweight VPS-friendly performance
  • stable local execution architecture

The system operates using a Master/Slave framework.

The Master terminal publishes trade activity while connected Slave terminals automatically synchronize:

  • market orders
  • pending orders
  • SL/TP modifications
  • trade closures
  • partial trade handling
  • synchronization recovery at restart

Multiple Slave terminals can connect to a single Master simultaneously, making the system ideal for account scaling and portfolio replication.

Ashinton Trade Sync Pro uses a local file-based synchronization engine specifically optimized for MetaTrader 5 environments. This approach provides:

  • low resource usage
  • stable synchronization
  • high VPS compatibility
  • no DLL dependency
  • no external server dependency

The copier includes multiple professional lot sizing models:

  • Fixed Lots
  • Multiplier Mode
  • Balance Ratio
  • Equity Ratio
  • Risk-by-Stop-Loss

Advanced symbol mapping support allows synchronization between brokers using different symbol naming conventions.

Additional built-in protections and synchronization features include:

  • synchronization heartbeat monitoring
  • stale connection detection
  • orphan trade management
  • SL/TP synchronization
  • margin-aware execution logic
  • execution retry handling
  • trade state consistency monitoring

The premium dashboard provides real-time monitoring of:

  • synchronization activity
  • connection status
  • copy engine state
  • trade statistics
  • account environment details
  • execution feedback
  • activity logs

Ashinton Trade Sync Pro was built for traders who value:

  • disciplined execution
  • operational reliability
  • clean infrastructure
  • professional account management

Recommended Use Cases:

  • Multi-account synchronization
  • Prop firm account copying/scaling (where permitted)
  • Master/Slave trade replication
  • Personal portfolio mirroring
  • VPS trade infrastructure
  • Semi-automated account management

Key Advantages:

  • Professional full-chart dashboard
  • Lightweight VPS-friendly architecture
  • Modern institutional-style UI
  • Fast local synchronization
  • Advanced lot scaling modes
  • Reliable recovery handling
  • Multi-slave capability
  • Clean MT5 integration
  • No external services required

Recommended Environment:

  • MetaTrader 5
  • Windows VPS or dedicated machine
  • Same-machine terminal deployment for optimal synchronization performance

Ashinton Trade Sync Pro is designed for traders seeking a stable and professional synchronization environment within the MetaTrader 5 ecosystem.

The Ashinton Product Ecosystem

Ashinton Smart Ultra Pro

Ashinton Risk Console Pro


Recommended products
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Lorentzian Classification EA
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
Lorentzian Classification EA for MetaTrader 5 Lorentzian Classification EA is a machine-learning-based Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to classify market conditions and automate trade execution using a structured confirmation process. It combines Lorentzian Distance K-Nearest Neighbors (KNN) classification with kernel regression trend confirmation, then applies multiple market filters and configurable trade management rules before opening a position. The system was built for traders who
Hakeem Golden Guard
Abdul Hakeem 'amur Salim Aamir Al Hajri
Experts
Hakeem Golden Guard Protect Profits. Cut Losses. Let Winners Run. ---  Professional Advanced Trade Management System Take full control of your trades with institutional-grade trade protection logic. Hakeem Golden Guard is designed for serious traders who demand: • Precision • Discipline • Capital Protection • Intelligent Profit Management Built and refined through extensive testing on both LIVE and DEMO accounts. ---  What Makes It Different This is NOT a basic trailing stop EA. Hakeem
GoldPowerV2
Armel Tacdol Del Rosario
Experts
Gold PowerV2  is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold and any forex pairs. It is very Conservative strategy and you may start with the minimum of $1000 capital. The operation is based on opening orders using the RSI indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Follow Trend" strategy, which means following the trend. It is also opening buy/sell limit strategy which is very effective in trading Gold (optional). There is also Percentage of profit strategy which you can set fro
ReversiLot
Kostiantyn Lytvyn
Experts
ReversiLot is a powerful automated trading tool on the MetaTrader 5 platform, created for professional traders and investors. This advisor is based on a money management strategy using Martingale and can adapt to market conditions. Key Features: Dynamic Lot Management: The initial lot size is calculated based on the risk percentage of the deposit. The ability to increase the lot size by multiplying after each losing trade. Flexible Parameter Settings: RiskPercentage – the risk percentage for ca
Duende MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Hello Traders! I present the "Duende" Strategy, Duende is an algorithm that detects patterns of different high and low levels, where they remain constant to make good entries, with a recovery system querying various things like breakeven , and crosses between peers It has proven to control several currencies without problems, with a powerful control of news during the market it is possible to manage it with all the symbols you need My strategy is optimized for "All Forex Market"  but there ar
Trader manuel assistant
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Experts
INTERACTIVE RISK BOX EA MT5 – MANUEL UNIQUEMENT Description INTERACTIVE RISK BOX EA – MANUAL ONLY est un Expert Advisor conçu pour fournir une gestion des risques 100% visuelle et manuelle directement sur MetaTrader 5. Cette version est entièrement dédiée aux traders qui souhaitent conserver un contrôle total sur leurs entrées , sans aucune automatisation, tout en bénéficiant d'un outil professionnel pour visualiser instantanément les profits et pertes potentiels. Grâce à une interface graphiqu
MudugEAMT5
Bashir Abdi Jama
Experts
Introducing Mudug EA, a powerful expert advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, developed using the MQL5 programming language. It is designed to automate your trading strategies and improve your trading performance. Mudug EA comes with a user-friendly interface that allows you to easily customize various aspects of the trading strategy, such as entry amount, stop loss, and take profit levels, as well as the parameters for various technical indicators. The EA employs four indicators, Commodity C
RoundLock EA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
Experts
Round Lock is a smart advisor with dynamic position locking. Round Lock is an intelligent advisor with the function of dynamic position locking, an advanced trading advisor that implements a two-way order locking strategy with a gradual position growth and dynamic adaptation to the market . Advantages of Round Lock: Risk control through position locking, Dynamic growth of volumes in trending areas of the market, Flexible behavior settings depending on limits, Suitable for flat and trend phases,
Sentey Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Sentey Gold is a high-performance Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, specifically designed for trading the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the M1 timeframe. Key Features Hybrid AI System LSTM (Long Short-Term Memory) Neural Network: Capable of capturing time patterns and long-term dependencies in the price of gold. K-Means Clustering: Dynamically groups market behavior into clusters to detect regime changes and generate trend signals. DMI/ADX Confirmation Filter: Only trades when the directional move
EXPERTteam
Netanel Kahan Abuluf
Experts
Expert XAU is an advanced, precision-focused trading robot designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the 1h  timeframe . This EA uses a proprietary logic to identify high-quality buy opportunities, execute trades with calculated precision, and manage risk dynamically — all while keeping strategy details private to protect its competitive edge. Key Features: – 100% automated – High probability long entries – Built-in risk management – Plug & play: attach to 1h chart and go - in 6.5months will do 11
Viking Alpha DAX Ivar Edition
Valdeci Carlos Dos Passos Albuquerque
Experts
Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
Sydney MT5
Ruben Octavio Gonzalez Aviles
3.26 (19)
Experts
Sydney is a complex and novel algorithm that uses Artificial Intelligence in combination with traditional technical analysis to predict future market movements of the GBPUSD and USDJPY symbol. This Expert Advisor makes use of Recurrent Neural Networks, specifically Long-Short-Term-Memory cells, that are trained using data from technical analysis indicators. Through this method, the EA is able to learn which indicators are most relevant for future price movements and act upon them. Furthermore, L
Swing Bear
Shamil Mamalov
Experts
Swing Bear   is an Expert Advisor for   XAUUSD   pullback trading. It uses: H1   for trend context (EMA/ATR) M15   for entry timing (channel return + RSI confirmation) The EA opens trades after price exits the EMA/ATR channel and returns back inside, with RSI used as an additional filter. Risk Control Fixed lot or Auto lot (percent of balance) Stop Loss / Take Profit in points Trailing stop Free margin check before order placement Cooldown between entries Optional close on opposite signal Filte
Fivestar Harvest Pro
Adam Shareef Mohamed
Experts
FULL PREMIUM MQL5 LANDING DESCRIPTION (High-Conversion) FIVESTAR Harvest Pro Structured Dual Basket Grid for GBPUSD Family FIVESTAR Harvest Pro is a disciplined dual-basket limit grid Expert Advisor built exclusively for GBPUSD and its broker variants. This system does not rely on indicators, overbought/oversold signals, or curve-fitting. Instead, it uses a structured block-based scaling model designed for controlled exposure and predictable capital management. Why This EA Is Different Mos
MedusaBitcoin AI
Aii Karadag
Experts
Medusa Bitcoin AI: Advanced Deep-Learning Trading System Important:   Receives regular updates (quarterly & during market shifts). Use the latest version. The model is trained on   M5 timeframe and is optimal on this. Overview Building on the success of Medusa Gold AI,   Medusa Bitcoin AI   applies our proven deep learning methodology to   Bitcoin (BTCUSD) trading . It combines classic technical indicators (MAs, Bollinger Bands, RSI, ATR) with advanced neural networks, prioritizes current marke
Brent Oil
Babak Alamdar
3.4 (10)
Experts
“Two Expert Advisors, One Price: Fueling Your Success!”  Brent Oil Scalping Expert + Brent Oil Swingy Expert in one Expert Advisor   Live signal This price is temporary for the duration of the promotion and will be raised shortly Final Price: 5000 $ There are only a few copies left at the current price, the next price is -->> 1120 $ Welcome to the Brent Oil Brent Oil expert advisor is a powerhouse, engineered to master the volatile energy markets with precision and agility. Brent Oil is not
Quantum Gold Matrix PRO MT5
Yeoh Kia Gee
Experts
Quantum Gold Matrix PRO – MT5 EA is an advanced adaptive cycle martingale trading system. Dual-direction hedge entry (BUY + SELL) Smart basket TP & cycle-based SL Adaptive recovery system (auto adjusts TP after losses) Controlled martingale with gap logic Built-in dashboard + IB tracking Optimized for high-frequency trading & Gold volatility . Key Advantages Adaptive recovery (not fixed martingale) Starts market-neutral (BUY + SELL) Smart basket closing system Multi-cycle loss reco
GER40 Nova AI
Yusuke Matsuya
Experts
GER40 NovaAI — The Trading AI Beyond Human Emotion "Doubt", "Fear", and "Greed" are eliminated. A new era ruled by pure logic and precision begins. GER40 NovaAI is a fully autonomous trading AI built exclusively for the DAX40 (GER40). After thousands of hours of optimization, it filters out market noise and targets only the core of profitability. Let AI make the decisions and grow your capital with reason, not emotion. Why NovaAI Outperforms Other EAs Autonomous Decision-Making × Adaptive
Naked Dow MT5 EA
Guo Shan Zhao
Experts
Naked Dow / 裸道 产品说明 Naked Dow / 裸道是一款基于道氏理论的纯价格行为MT5 EA，不依赖任何技术指标，仅通过识别K线摆动高低点来判断趋势结构。适用于XAUUSD M5 ～XAUUSD H1，默认仅做多。 核心逻辑：等待上升趋势中的回调段结束，当价格突破前高时入场，止损设于前一个摆动低点。持仓期间止损随ZigZag摆动段同步上移，让利润充分奔跑，无固定止盈。趋势结构破坏或止损被触及则出场。 关键参数：SW=14（摆动周期），Risk=1%~5%（单笔风险比例），保本止损（可选），冷却期3根K线。 注意事项：本EA适用于趋势行情，震荡市可能出现连续止损。请先在模拟账户充分回测后再实盘运行。过往表现不代表未来收益。 订阅后可联系发布人获取详细的使用说明。
StarFox
Juan Antonio Alvarenga Galindo
Experts
Master Guide: Entry Logic in Algorithmic Trading (STARFOX System) 1. Introduction to the Automatic Decision Engine In the design of high-fidelity systems, the decision-making architecture is centralized in the CSignalEngine. This specialized class is not merely a software component, but a class-based architectural structure that abstracts complex data buffers (RSI, MA, ADX) into discrete, executable boolean logic. The CSignalEngine processes a three-candle technical history (indices 0, 1, and
HMA Crossover
Rowan Stephan Buys
Experts
Hull Moving Average Crossover EA – MT5 Harness the speed and precision of the Hull Moving Average (HMA) in a fully automated trend-following system for MetaTrader 5. The Hull Moving Average Crossover EA is designed for traders who want fast reaction to emerging trends without sacrificing structured risk control. By combining a user-defined fast HMA with a slower HMA, the EA identifies potential momentum shifts early — while managing risk dynamically through ATR-based protection. Built for clari
GoldTrend Retriever
Brighton Kukasira
Experts
Welcome to the Future of Trading: Your Ultimate AI Assistant!   Unleash the Power of AI Trading Welcome to a revolutionary trading experience with our cutting-edge EA (Expert Advisor). Designed with the latest advancements in AI technology, this tool is your gateway to smarter, more efficient trading. Whether you are a seasoned trader or just starting out, our EA is tailored to meet your needs and elevate your trading game. Key Features ·        Advanced Algorithms: Leverage the pow
Stargogs Spike Catcher EA
Lorenzo Edward Beukes
2.67 (3)
Experts
Stargogs Spike Catcher EA V3 !!!PLEASE MESSAGE ME AFTER PURCHASING THE EA I WILL HELP AND SET IT UP FOR YOU OR I'LL SEND YOU THE RIGHT SETFILES!!! !!! IMPORTANT THIS ROBOT WON'T WORK OR MAKE PROFIT WITH DEFAULT SETTINGS!!! With The Right Settings so that you can make your daily or monthly Income. This Is the best version so far. With the right Parameters you won't fail. I will also show you the results. In Version 3.0 you can Switch on/off to Choose on which indices to catch spikes on Boom and
Xerio Pro XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
Experts
Xerio is a next-generation trading system engineered for traders who demand precision, protection, and full operational control in modern market conditions. Designed specifically for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, Xerio combines institutional-grade risk management, intelligent automation, and advanced execution technology into one complete trading environment. Backtested from 2025 to today, the system has demonstrated strong stability and resilience across volatile market conditions while remaining
Infinity Break 2
Evan Pierre Clement
Experts
InfinityBreak v2.0 – The Premium Breakout EA . Take your trading to the next level with smart, stress-free automation. . InfinityBreak automatically detects key breakouts and manages TP, SL, and lot sizes with surgical precision. . Recommended to use on **M1 timeframe** for **XAU/USD**.   MT4 Version :  Infinity Break 2 | Acheter le Robot de trading (Expert Advisor) pour MetaTrader 5     Infinity EAs Channel:  Private Messages - Evan Pierre Clement - KurukoPro - Trader's profile
Lot Master Rebate Scalper MT5
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Experts
Lot Master Rebate Scalper MT5 Designed for high-volume lot generation (Lot Flipping/Rebate Farming). EA Features & Strategy No Grid Strategy: The EA opens orders at specific time intervals (e.g., every 1 minute or 5 minutes). It is specifically designed to generate high trading volume. For example, if set to 1-minute intervals, the EA will open approximately 1,440 orders per day. You can increase the lot size via the Lot_Fix input setting. RSI Entry Logic: The EA uses the RSI Indicator to determ
RitzEAnehaGoodWill
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Experts
READ THIS !! to the end Expert Advisor Description:   XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA (EAneha GoodWill) Important Note: No martingale, averaging or grid Highly dependent on execution quality & low spreads XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA  is an advanced automated trading robot developed specifically for trading  XAUUSD  (Gold vs USD) on the  M30 timeframe . It uses a robust combination of  candlestick patterns ,  volatility/volume indicators , and  oscillator filters  to identify high-probability reversal
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (23)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (102)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (37)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.62 (21)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (212)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (23)
Experts
BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.38 (52)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
More from author
Ashinton Smart Ultra Pro
ASHINTON CAPITAL
Experts
Ashinton Smart Ultra Pro – Structured Trading Automation Ashinton Smart Ultra Pro is a fully automated trend-following,  risk-controlled MT5 Expert Advisor designed to trade identified trend continuation  opportunities using a multi-stage entry confirmation aligned with directional bias, and price structure-based swing levels. It focuses on clean execution, strict money management, and safety protections (daily drawdown lock, spread protection, cooldown rules, and more), making it suitable for t
Ashinton Risk Console Pro
ASHINTON CAPITAL
Experts
Ashinton Risk Console Pro MT5 - Professional manual trade execution, lot sizing, and risk management panel. The Ashinton Risk Console Pro is a professional-grade execution and risk management utility designed specifically for manual and discretionary traders who demand precision, discipline, and consistency in every trade. Built for MetaTrader 5, the EA combines intelligent position sizing, advanced risk control, visual trade planning, and streamlined execution into one sophisticated institution
Ashinton Prop Guard Pro
ASHINTON CAPITAL
Utilities
Ashinton Prop Guard Pro is a professional prop firm compliance and risk management dashboard for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders monitor account performance, stay within challenge rules, and protect funded accounts from avoidable violations. Whether you are trading a prop firm challenge, managing a funded account, or simply looking to improve your risk discipline, Ashinton Prop Guard Pro provides real-time monitoring, intelligent protection controls, and a powerful compliance dashboard di
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review