Ashinton Trade Sync Pro
- Эксперты
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ASHINTON CAPITALI’m a Forex trader and strategy developer with a strong focus on disciplined risk management, market structure, and systematic execution. Over the years, I’ve been actively involved in both manual trading and the development of automated strategies for MetaTrader 5, with the goal of creating tools
- Версия: 1.1
- Обновлено: 12 мая 2026
- Активации: 20
Ashinton Trade Sync Pro is a professional MT5-to-MT5 trade copier designed for traders who demand stability, speed, and clean execution management across multiple MetaTrader 5 accounts.
Built with a premium full-chart dashboard and a lightweight local synchronization engine, the system allows traders to replicate trades between Master and Slave terminals with precision while maintaining full control over risk scaling, trade management, and account synchronization.
Whether you are managing personal accounts, prop firm portfolios, funded account scaling, or multi-terminal execution environments, Ashinton Trade Sync Pro delivers a streamlined and disciplined synchronization experience without unnecessary complexity.
Unlike many outdated copier utilities, Ashinton Trade Sync Pro has been designed with a modern infrastructure-focused approach:
- clean institutional-style interface
- intelligent synchronization handling
- professional risk scaling models
- restart recovery logic
- lightweight VPS-friendly performance
- stable local execution architecture
The system operates using a Master/Slave framework.
The Master terminal publishes trade activity while connected Slave terminals automatically synchronize:
- market orders
- pending orders
- SL/TP modifications
- trade closures
- partial trade handling
- synchronization recovery at restart
Multiple Slave terminals can connect to a single Master simultaneously, making the system ideal for account scaling and portfolio replication.
Ashinton Trade Sync Pro uses a local file-based synchronization engine specifically optimized for MetaTrader 5 environments. This approach provides:
- low resource usage
- stable synchronization
- high VPS compatibility
- no DLL dependency
- no external server dependency
The copier includes multiple professional lot sizing models:
- Fixed Lots
- Multiplier Mode
- Balance Ratio
- Equity Ratio
- Risk-by-Stop-Loss
Advanced symbol mapping support allows synchronization between brokers using different symbol naming conventions.
Additional built-in protections and synchronization features include:
- synchronization heartbeat monitoring
- stale connection detection
- orphan trade management
- SL/TP synchronization
- margin-aware execution logic
- execution retry handling
- trade state consistency monitoring
The premium dashboard provides real-time monitoring of:
- synchronization activity
- connection status
- copy engine state
- trade statistics
- account environment details
- execution feedback
- activity logs
Ashinton Trade Sync Pro was built for traders who value:
- disciplined execution
- operational reliability
- clean infrastructure
- professional account management
Recommended Use Cases:
- Multi-account synchronization
- Prop firm account copying/scaling (where permitted)
- Master/Slave trade replication
- Personal portfolio mirroring
- VPS trade infrastructure
- Semi-automated account management
Key Advantages:
- Professional full-chart dashboard
- Lightweight VPS-friendly architecture
- Modern institutional-style UI
- Fast local synchronization
- Advanced lot scaling modes
- Reliable recovery handling
- Multi-slave capability
- Clean MT5 integration
- No external services required
Recommended Environment:
- MetaTrader 5
- Windows VPS or dedicated machine
- Same-machine terminal deployment for optimal synchronization performance
Ashinton Trade Sync Pro is designed for traders seeking a stable and professional synchronization environment within the MetaTrader 5 ecosystem.